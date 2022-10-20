The global GNSS simulators market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 184 million in 2022 to USD 287 million by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3%

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GNSS Simulators Market by Component, GNSS Receiver, Application, Vertical, Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05783073/?utm_source=GNW

Location tracking systems enable enterprises to identify, track, and manage their key assets, such as equipment, tools, containers, personnel/staff, and animals, by placing a tag on them.Location-based solutions and technologies support applications that integrate geographic-location information with business processes, thereby helping analyze location information.



Location-based information is required in distinct business datasets for relating, comparing, and analyzing the relationship between the data.Software-based solutions include geocoding and reverse geocoding, Geospatial Transformation and Load (GTL), reporting and visualization, location analytics, context accelerator, geofencing, risk analytics, and threat prevention.



Hardware-based solutions include sensors and readers, tags, and transponders.Vehicle tracking systems use GPS to keep track of multiple fleets of vehicles in real-time.



Fleet management solutions comprise data logging, satellite positioning, and data communication for managing transportation. These solutions also enable services, such as vehicle finance, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics (tracking and diagnosis), and fuel management. Smartphones, tablets, tracking devices, digital cameras, portable computers, and fitness gear use GNSS positioning for navigation, mapping, and determining consumer preferences.

• By receiver, BeiDou to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), also known as BeiDou-2, is China’s second-generation satellite navigation system.It is capable of providing PNT services to users on a continuous worldwide basis.



The Chinese government approved the development and deployment of the BeiDou system in 2006, and the global BeiDou navigation satellite system is expected to become operational by 2020.By December 2011, the BeiDou system was officially announced to provide an initial operational service comprising initial passive PNT services for the APAC region with a constellation of 10 satellites (5 Geostationary Earth Orbit [GEO] satellites and five Inclined Geosynchronous Orbit [IGSO] satellites).



In 2012, five additional satellites were launched, comprising 1 GEO satellite and four Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites. There are currently 38 BeiDou satellites: 18 BeiDou-2 satellites and 20 BeiDou-3 satellites in orbit, providing various services to global users.



Major vendors in the global GNSS simulators market include Spirent Communications (UK), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Hexagon (Sweden), Syntony GNSS (France), VIAVI Solutions (US), Keysight Technologies (US), u-blox (Switzerland), Averna (Canada), Accord Software & Systems (India), RACELOGIC (UK), GMV NSL (UK), CAST Navigation (US), IFEN (Germany), TeleOrbit (Germany), iP-Solutions (Japan), Jackson Labs Technologies (US), WORK Microwave (Germany), M3 Systems (France), Qascom (Italy), Saluki Technologies (Taiwan), MaxEye Technologies (India), Tersus GNSS (Australia), Digilogic (India), NOFFZ Technologies (Germany), Elkay (India).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the GNSS simulators market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



