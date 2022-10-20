Radisson reports several high-grade intercepts above 15 g/t Au from expansion drilling along Trend #1 at the O’Brien gold project

English French

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): (“Radisson” or the “Company") is pleased to announce significant high-grade gold intercepts from the 127,600 m exploration drill program completed this summer at its 100% owned O’Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break (see location map 1 and location map 2), halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Quebec, Canada.



Key highlights

Significant intercepts from resource expansion drilling along high-grade trend #1

18.76 g/t Au over 3.10 m including 52.50 g/t Au over 0.90 m (OB-21-269)

including 52.50 g/t Au over 0.90 m (OB-21-269) 18.45 g/t Au over 2.20 m including 43.00 g/t Au over 0.90 m and;

including 43.00 g/t Au over 0.90 m and; 11.58 g/t Au over 2.00 m including 21.40 g/t Au over 1.00 m (OB-21-265)

including 21.40 g/t Au over 1.00 m (OB-21-265) 16.45 g/t Au over 2.00 m including 26.90 g/t Au over 1.00 m (OB-21-262)

including 26.90 g/t Au over 1.00 m (OB-21-262) 15.31 g/t Au over 2.00 m including 26.30 g/t Au over 1.00 m (OB-21-307)



Current resources along trend #1 are limited down to a vertical depth of approximately 600 m. Drilling completed during this campaign expanded high-grade gold mineralization 350 m below current resources down to 950 m vertical depth. Results have been obtained over a strike length of 100 m, including amongst others 66.70 g/t Au over 4.70 m, 34.71 g/t Au over 3.00 m, 24.22 g/t Au over 3.00 m and 19.43 g/t Au over 3.40 m.

Results are pending for 10 additional directional drill holes (5,000 m) along trend #2 with visible gold showings in 6 of those holes.

“Over the last months, our team has been focused at executing the 127,600 m drill campaign completed this summer. The main objective of the program was to expand the footprint of the O’Brien gold deposit in a 1.2 km corridor located east of the richest mine by grade in Quebec. This corridor represents less than 25% of the prolific package owned by Radisson along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break and results have been impressive with 152 intercepts grading over 5 g/t Au within 246 holes published. Results from the 42,200 metres drilled along Trend #1 have been spectacular with 60 intercepts over 5 g/t Au, including 27 intercepts over 10 g/t Au within 77 drill holes. High-grade gold mineralization has now been expanded by more than 350 m below current resources along Trend #1.

Our team is now focused on incorporating the drill program and historical results into our geological model. We expect Trend #1 and Trend #2 expansion drilling to contribute significantly to the resource estimate update targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2023.” Commented Denis Lachance, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.





Figure 1. O’Brien gold project, longitudinal section looking North – High-grade gold intercepts within and outside the 2019 resource estimate outline





Figure 2. Current resources area – longitudinal section looking North – Selected high-grade gold intercepts from current release





Figure 3. Summary of results published to date

Drill results summary table

Hole Zone From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) - Uncut OB-21-248 Trend #1 414.30 416.30 2.00 5.20 OB-21-257 Trend #1 185.00 187.00 2.00 4.18 AND 283.00 285.30 2.30 3.84 AND 338.40 343.70 5.30 3.48 Including 341.10 342.20 1.10 5.00 OB-21-262 Trend #1 15.00 17.00 2.00 16.45 Including 15.00 16.00 1.00 26.90 OB-21-263 Trend #1 11.50 13.50 2.00 4.80 Including 11.50 12.50 1.00 9.56 OB-21-265 Trend #1 206.00 208.20 2.20 18.45 Including 206.70 207.60 0.90 43.00 AND 277.00 279.00 2.00 11.58 Including 278.00 279.00 1.00 21.40 OB-21-269 Trend #1 627.70 631.10 3.40 3.98 Including 629.45 631.10 1.65 5.36 AND 633.00 636.00 3.00 3.50 Including 635.10 636.00 0.90 5.89 AND 639.40 642.50 3.10 18.76 Including 641.60 642.50 0.90 52.50 OB-21-280 Trend #1 618.00 620.00 2.00 10.82 Including 618.00 619.00 1.00 21.60 OB-21-303W1 Trend #1 989.60 991.50 1.90 5.42 Including 990.40 991.50 1.10 8.30 OB-21-303W2 Trend #1 975.00 977.60 2.60 3.54 OB-21-303W3 Trend #1 659.00 661.00 2.00 12.04 Including 660.00 661.00 1.00 23.40 AND 990.00 992.00 2.00 5.20 Including 991.00 992.00 1.00 8.15 OB-21-307 Trend #1 553.50 555.50 2.00 15.31 Including 554.50 555.50 1.00 26.30 OB-21-310 Trend #1 262.50 265.00 2.50 5.43 Including 262.50 264.00 1.50 9.03 OB-22-268 Trend #1 539.00 541.00 2.00 3.89 Including 539.00 540.00 1.00 6.62 OB-22-304W1 Trend #0 1,025.00 1,027.00 2.00 3.52 Including 1,025.00 1,025.85 0.85 8.25 OB-22-304W2 Trend #1 1,042.30 1,046.30 4.00 4.91 Including 1,045.30 1,046.30 1.00 13.60

True widths estimated at 70% to 80% of core length. For a full listing of drill results from current drilling program click here.

Breakdown of drilling completed and pending results

Sector / Trend

Planned

drilling (m)

Drilled - Results published Drilled - Results pending metres # holes # holes

(with VG) metres # holes # holes

(with VG) O'Brien West 5,700 5,700 11 1 0 0 0 Trend #0 18,200 18,200 37 21 0 0 0 Trend #1 42,200 42,200 77 41 0 0 0 Trend #2 33,200 28,200 51 25 5,000 10 4 Trend #3 16,200 16,200 40 18 0 0 0 Trend #4 8,500 8,500 19 10 0 0 0 Kewagama East / Other 3,600 3,600 11 1 0 0 0 Total 127,600 122,600 246 117 5,000 10 4



127,600 m of drilling completed to date with assays pending for approx. 5,000 m

This release represents approximately 12,862 m of drilling in 27 drill holes. Released results to date represent approximately 94% of the 127,600 m drilled during the campaign. As of October 15, the company remains well funded with approximately $2.5 m in cash.



Figure 4. O'Brien Gold Project: Trend #1 cross section



Figure 5. Visible Gold in holes OB-21-310, OB-21-303W1, OB-21-303W2

QA/QC

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d’Or, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t Au Au were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Mineralized zones containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials, blank samples and duplicates were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Vivien Janvier, P.Geo., Ph.D., Director, Geology for Radisson mining resources Inc. is the qualified person pursuant to the requirements of NI 43-101. Vivien Janvier has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this press release.

Radisson mining resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Quebec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution, July 2019). For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Denis V. Lachance

Chairman, Interim President and CEO

819-806-3340

dlachance@radissonmining.com



Hubert Parent-Bouchard

Chief Financial Officer

819-763-9969

hpbouchard@radissonmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, those relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the development of the O’Brien project and generally, the above “About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.” paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation’s outlook, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and future events, could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking information can be found in Radisson’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com .

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s endeavours to develop the O’Brien project and, more generally, its expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

