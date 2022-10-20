Industrial Noise Control Market is Projected to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR, To Reach USD 5 Billion by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Industrial Noise Control Market Research Report: Information by Product Type, Material Type, Application, By End-Use Industry and by Region– Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 5 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 4.5% during the assessment timeframe.

Industrial Noise Control Market Overview:

Various researches have shown that noise pollution can increase stress levels in humans. Manufacturing industries work hard to reduce noise emitting from their factories to influence people's psychological condition. Besides, Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) legislation to protect workers against dangerous noise exposures influences the market growth, defining its occupational exposure limits.

Players leading the industrial noise control market include-

Sound Seal Inc. (US)

ArtUSA Industries, Inc. (US)

Sintesi plc (Italy)

Cellofoam GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Ventas Co. Ltd (Ireland)

Shaver Industries (Canada)

R.Kohlhauer Gmbh (Germany)

KSM Group (Malaysia)

Pyrotek (US)

Merford Holding B V (the Netherlands)

Health departments issue regular warnings to manufacturing companies asking them to provide a written plan to ensure compliance with noise violations in the future. These companies schedule noise monitoring by a third-party analyst to identify specific activities contributing to noise increment and develop an action plan. Separating workers from noise hazards is one of the best ways to reduce noise pollution.

This could be achieved through the enclosures and other types of barriers, combined with effective PPE that can reduce the noise hazard. Therefore, government and regulatory agencies accentuate a barrier between workers and the noise hazard. Moreover, the requirements of the noise control code further influence the adoption of these solutions.

Industrial Noise Control Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 5 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.50% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities New product launches and R&D amongst major key players Key Market Drivers Growth in the manufacturing & industrial activities in the developing countries

Increase in the concerns regarding industrial noise pollution

Industry Trends

The market growth is driven by increasing uses of noise control systems in the manufacturing sectors and automotive & aircraft industries to regulate noise from certain industrial processes to protect and improve the environment, public health, and well-being. Additionally, the increasing penetration of innovative electronic devices and technologies substantiates the Industrial Noise Control Market size.

Environment agencies worldwide undertake several initiatives to assess noise from certain industrial processes to manage noise and vibration, which, in turn, boosts the market shares. The adoption of industrial noise control in automobiles is a major tailwind for the expansion of the Industrial Noise Control Market. To meet isolation metrics with conventional polymer isolators or spring suspensions is ideal for low-profile floor build-ups.

Furthermore, methods for rating and assessing industrial and commercial sound' to quantify the level of environmental noise impact from industrial processes create significant market opportunities. The technological leap in the mechanical formulation of materials like polymer and floor isolation achieving more damping performance, would substantiate future market growth.

Industrial Noise Control Market Segments

The report is segmented into product types, material types, applications, end-use industries, and regions. The product type segment is bifurcated into flexible, rigid, and vibration isolation. The material type segment is bifurcated into polymer & composites, glass, metal, and fabric.

The application segment is bifurcated into internal noise control and external noise control. The end-use industry segment is bifurcated into industrial machinery, metal processing, electrical & electronics equipment, automotive, construction & mining, healthcare, and others. The region segment is bifurcated into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, MEA, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Industrial Noise Control Market Geographical Analysis

APAC dominates the global industrial noise control market. The vast expansion of manufacturing and automotive industries in the region drives market growth. Besides, technological advances in electrical and electronics equipment, alongside the rise in manufacturing across metal processing in this region, substantiate the market size. China, Japan, and India are the key industrial noise control markets in the region.

The exceeding noise levels due to the operation of industries hampering stipulated residential standards create significant market demand. Growing government initiatives to check noise pollution promote the development of solutions that can help reduce noise pollution in the surrounding areas. The Asia Pacific industrial noise control systems market is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

North America is another lucrative market for industrial noise control solutions. Growth in the manufacturing of metal products and construction & machinery equipment substantiates the region's market shares. Stringent regulations to reduce industrial noise boost market revenues, increasing the adoption of industrial noise control across end-use industries. The North American industrial noise control market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Industrial Noise Control Market Competitive Landscape

This market appears highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. To gain a larger competitive share in the market, these players adopt strategies such as collaboration, acquisition, product/ technology launch, and expansion. Substantial investments are poured into developing products and expanding global footprints.

Most players adopt organic business strategies, whereas tier I & II companies emphasize inorganic business strategies to achieve their goals. Leading manufacturers of noise control strive to add new products to their portfolio to efficiently cater to architectural, industrial, commercial, and construction industries. With their impressive product portfolio blending sound absorption and diffusion, they also serve schools, auditoriums, and studios & performance halls.

For instance, On April 12, 2022, Kinetics Noise Control Inc. /Kinetics announced the launch of a new class of isolators – MetaWrx. Kinetics has designed this solution in collaboration with HyperDamping, Inc. The new MetaWrx solution maximizes the damping of shock and vibration loads, exploiting an integrative structural-material design through the transversely applied thickness.

MetaWrx is ideal for transmitting noise and reflected vibration that must be suppressed. Kinetics' revolutionary design leverages structural engineering principles, converting the applied transverse loads to the beam network's lateral bending and stretching.

