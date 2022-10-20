The global synthetic rubber market size is estimated to be USD 23.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 28.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Synthetic Rubber Market by Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228506/?utm_source=GNW

Synthetic rubber has many benefits over natural rubber, such as better resistance to oil and temperature. It is used in a wide range of applications, but its major application is in tires.

• By Type, SBC expects to reach the highest CAGR during forecast period



SBC, made from styrene and butadiene linked homopolymer blocks, belongs to the class of thermoplastic elastomer (TPE).It has an elastic behavior, the property to change and recover the shape when a force is first applied and then removed; and thermoplastic behavior, the property to make it soften, viscous, and free-flowing like a liquid when heated and return to solid when cooled at room temperatures.



There are three main types of SBCs, poly (styrene-butadiene-styrene) (SBS), poly (styrene-isoprene-styrene) (SIS), and poly (styrene-ethylene/butylene-styrene) (SEBS).SBC has properties such as high flexibility, good quality constancy, and reproducibility.



SBS block copolymers are used for their compounding and adhesive qualities.They have recently gained popularity for use as an element within modified asphalts; they are used in the paving of new roads and highway construction, repair of roads and highways, and roofing of construction projects.



SIS block copolymers are popular mainly due to their combination of unique attributes. SEBS is replacing flexible PVC in numerous applications in the medical industry. Footwear is also one of the largest applications of SBC.



MEA (Middle East & Asia) is estimated to register the highest CAGR during forecast period.

A MEA is the fastest-growing segment and estimated to register the highest cagr during the forecast period .The growing automotive and industrial manufacturing industries in the Saudi Arabia act as a key growth driver for the synthetic rubber market in MEA.



The growth in automobile production in the country is also likely to impact the synthetic rubber market, as synthetic rubber is used to manufacture tires and other automotive rubber parts.Saudi Arabia is the largest importer of vehicles and automotive components globally, accounting for approximately 770,000 sales per year.



The region accounted for a market share of 3.3%, in terms of volume, in 2021. It is one of the fastest growing synthetic rubber markets, registering a CAGR of 6.2%, in terms of value, between 2022 and 2027.



The companies profiled in this market research report include The Dow Chemical Company (U.S), ExxonMobil (U.S), Kumho Petrochemical Company Ltd (South Korea), Zeon Corporation (Japan), Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia), The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (U.S), Mitsui Chemical Inc. (Japan), JSR Corporation (Japan), Denka Company Ltd. (Japan), and Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the synthetic rubber market on the basis of type, application and region.The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the synthetic rubber market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products & services, key strategies, expansions, new product developments, agreements, and recent developments associated with the market.



