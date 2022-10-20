The global bone growth stimulators market is valued at an estimated USD 1.8 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9%

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bone Growth Stimulator Market by Product, Application, End Users - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04891744/?utm_source=GNW



The bone growth stimulators devices segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the bone growth stimulation devices market, by product, during the forecast period.

Based on product, the global bone growth stimulation devices market is segmented into External Bone Growth Stimulators, Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators and Implanted Bone Growth Stimulators.In 2021, the external Bone Growth Stimulators segment accounted for the largest share of the global bone growth stimulators market.



This segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of external devices over internal/implanted devices, these are less expensive, noninvasive, and do not require surgeries for implantation and removal which will drive the market growth.



Spinal fusion surgeries segment accounted for the highest CAGR

On the basis of application, the global bone growth stimulators market is segmented into - spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union and nonunion bone fractures, oral and maxillofacial surgeries, and other applications.In 2021, the spinal fusion surgeries segment accounted for the largest share of the bone growth stimulators market.



Factors supporting the growth increasing growing geriatric population and the rising number of spine procedures.



The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The bone growth stimulators market is segmented into - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The bone growth stimulators market in several Asia-Pacific countries is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the aging population, rapid economic growth in emerging APAC countries and rising volume of spine procedures.



Research Coverage

This report studies the bone growth stimulators market based on the product, application, end user and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall bone growth stimulators market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

