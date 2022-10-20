In-Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Market Report 2022: National Strategies Shifting Towards Electric Vehicles and Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 In-Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Market Trend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





In recent years, the environment surrounding the automobile industry has changed drastically. The growth of EVs is a combination of policies and regulations, and companies and markets are more influenced by politics than ever before. While policies that favor one's own country or member organizations clash with free trade principles, one must be agile enough to identify risks and opportunities in such a situation and respond accordingly.

Already since around 2020-21, there has been an upward trend in the price of raw materials in the manufacturing industry, accompanied by supply chain disruptions and rising logistics costs, which have significantly increased the cost of battery production.

The market has accelerated reforms to reduce costs and increase efficiency, while national strategies are oriented toward EVs as decarbonization, to become carbon neutral and strengthen resource security. Under normal circumstances, inflation would delegitimize consumer purchasing power, but countries are likely to prioritize sustainable economic growth and actively support electrification.

Despite the chaotic global situation, the development of the industry is not stopping but accelerating. Automotive OEMs are moving toward software-defined vehicles, where vehicle development is shifting from traditional mechanical engineering to software technology based on programmatic engineering. Vehicles will be continuously improved through software updates throughout the product lifecycle. This paradigm shift in the way vehicles are developed is changing the structure of the industry.

This report analyzes from a wide range of perspectives, including market updates on the efforts of related companies, differences in approaches to batteries in Europe, China, and North America, battery technology trends, charging stations, and the status of recycling and reuse efforts.

In a rapidly changing global landscape, the automotive industry is about to undergo a bold transformation. Electrification, 5G/6G, software-defined, carbon neutral, metaverse, and many other elements and technologies are flowing into the automotive industry. And the market is trying to integrate these technologies into one system.

In this context, electrification will inevitably relate to energy management. On the other hand, as the electrification trend gains momentum, soaring resource prices and scarcity of rare metals are becoming risks.

This report will provide a comprehensive market analysis of the EV (electric vehicle) and automotive battery market, including forecasts and analysis of the market size, as well as a discussion of the impact of politics and society on the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Global EV Market Trends

1.1 EV Regulation Trends

1.2 Passenger EV market

1.3 Electric Truck and Bus market

1.4 Electric off-highway Market

1.5 Chinese Market

1.6 European Market

1.7 U.S. Market

1.8 Japanese Market

1.9 Korean Market

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Battery Market Trends

2.1 In-Vehicle Battery technology

2.2 Battery Pack

2.3 BMS

2.4 Charging Station

2.5 Battery as a Service

2.6 Solid-State Battery

2.7 Inspection Equipment

Chapter 3. Update on EV and Automotive Battery Manufacturers' Efforts

3.1 EV Makers

3.2 Battery Manufacturers

Chapter 4. Automotive Battery Components Market Trend

4.1 Cathode Material

4.2 Anode Material

4.3 Electrolyte

4.4 Separator

Chapter 5. Trends in In-Vehicle Battery Recycling and Reuse

5.1 Electrification and Recycling Plans in the U.S.

5.2 European New Battery Regulations

5.3 Related Laws and Regulations in China

5.4 Efforts of Each Company

5.5 Analysis of Recycling and Reuse Schemes

5.6 Bottleneck Analysis

Chapter 6. Market Size Analysis

6.1 EV Market

6.2 Automotive Battery Market

6.3 Automotive Battery Recycling and Reuse Market

Chapter 7. Country Analysis

Chapter 8. Conclusion

Companies Mentioned

ACC

AESC

BMW

BYD

CATL

Customcells

Daimler

General Motors

Goldhofer

Gotion

LG

Man

NIO

Northvolt

Panasonic

SAIC-GM-Wuling

Samsung

SVOLT

Tesla

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

Xpeng

Yutong Bus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o0xrpe

Attachment