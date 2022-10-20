ILUS Announces Filing of Form 10-12G

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on the acquisition and growth of public safety and industrial companies across the globe. Today, the company has filed its Form 10-12G Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
“We are pleased confirm the filing of our Form 10 today which provides detailed and audited information about our company’s operations, including an overview of our business strategies, risk factors, financial statements, and further material information. Our ongoing obligation to file with the SEC in a timely manner will help current and new investors make more informed and educated investment decisions about our company. This is an important and essential step in our commitment to provide our investors with further transparency and accountability,” said ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell.
Shareholders and interested parties are urged to read the filed Form 10-12G which is available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov), under the name of Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. Some of the highlights and key information in the Form 10 includes:
- Audited revenues for year ended 2021 of $ 11,263,875 which was ILUS’ first year of operating since taking over from previous management in January 2021
- $ 19,677,222 Net Revenue in the second quarter of 2022
- A complete statement of business operations, including but not limited to organizational structure, operating companies, subsidiaries, details of acquisitions, and risk factors
- Financial information, properties, and security ownership
- Profile of Directors, Officers, executive contracts, and compensation
- Financial statements filed with auditors’ consent and Exhibits
Once the filing is effective, ILUS will be subject to the full reporting requirements of the SEC. This means the company will be begin filing Form 10-K annual reports, Form 10-Q quarterly reports and Form 8-K periodic reports with the SEC. The company will also be subject to additional reporting obligations related to proxies, shareholder actions and stock ownership rules. The Form 10-12G will have automatic affect 60 days after the filing, following which the company plans to change its registered name and apply to OTC Markets to up list from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB.
ILUS CEO Nicolas Link commented, "As a company with over 40,000 current shareholders as confirmed by the NOBO list and which is already delivering exponential growth, the filing of our Form 10 and the events to follow as a result, all form part of ILUS delivering on its conglomerate plan, whereby a solid foundation of reliable operations, financial stability and ongoing transparency serve as the springboard for our even greater and completely unrivalled growth.”
For further information on the company, please see its respective communication channels:
ILUS Website: https://ilus-group.com
ILUS Twitter: @ILUS_INTL
Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com
Forward-Looking Statement
