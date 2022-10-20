atai Life Sciences Announces R&D Day Agenda

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced the agenda for its virtual R&D Day. During this event, management and scientific leaders will provide a comprehensive review of atai’s diversified mental health pipeline. The event will also provide updates on near-term catalysts, with a focus on the upcoming Phase 2a topline results for PCN-101 (R-ketamine) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

The event will be webcasted live on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 12:00 PM ET. To access the presentation and webcast, please use the following link or go to the events section of atai’s Investor Relations page. Following the webcast, an archived version will also be accessible in the events section of atai’s website where it will be available for up to 90 days.

atai Life Sciences’ R&D Day agenda will include:

atai Life Sciences R&D Strategy and Pipeline Overview – Florian Brand, Co-Founder and CEO

– Florian Brand, Co-Founder and CEO Fireside Chat Topic: The Clinical and Regulatory Landscape in Depression Moderator: Dr. Heather Berlin, Neuroscientist, Clinical Psychologist, Associate Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Neuroscience at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Participating KOLs: Gerard Sanacora, MD, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine, Director of Yale’s Depression Research Clinic, and Co-Director of Yale’s Interventional Psychiatry Service Heddie Martynowicz, PhD, Regulatory professional with 30 years of neuroscience drug development experience at Janssen, Merck and BMS; President of Neokee Pharma Consulting, LLC

Program Updates: Srinivas Rao, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer; Rolando Gutierrez-Esteinou, MD, Chief Medical Officer; and Glenn Short, PhD, Senior Vice President of Early Development PCN-101 – Context and discussion of upcoming results of Phase 2a clinical trial of R-ketamine for TRD COMP360 – Overview Phase 3 pivotal program design of psilocybin therapy for TRD VLS-01 – Overview of Phase 1 trial of a buccal thin film formulation of N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) for TRD in combination with atai’s digital therapeutic app IDEA-1 RL-007 – Preview of design of the upcoming Phase 2b trial of RL-007 for cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia GRX-917 – Review of preliminary pharmacokinetic and quantitative electroencephalogram (qEEG) results from Phase 1 clinical trial of deuterated etifoxine for generalized anxiety disorder KUR-101 – Review of positive initial results from the single ascending dose component of Phase 1 trial of oral formulation of deuterated mitragynine for opioid use disorder

About atai Life Sciences

atai Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. Founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape, atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating, and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders.

By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients.

atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation, oral or written, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any expressed or implied statements contained in the presentation that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, the important factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in atai's other filings with the SEC. atai disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

