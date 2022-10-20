Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings of $33.6 Million

Company Achieves 10% Year over Year Organic Growth

OLNEY, Md., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $33.6 million ($0.75 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $57.0 million ($1.20 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2021 and $54.8 million ($1.21 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2022.

Current quarter core earnings were $35.7 million ($0.80 per diluted common share), compared to $58.2 million ($1.23 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $44.2 million ($0.98 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Core earnings are determined by excluding the after-tax impact of merger, acquisition and disposal expense, the loss on FHLB redemptions, amortization of intangibles, gain or loss on disposal of assets, contingent payment expense and investment securities gains. Core earnings for the current period when compared to the prior year quarter were reduced primarily as a result of the activity associated with provisioning for credit losses, a decline in mortgage banking income, and declines in insurance commission and bankcard income. The provision for credit losses for the current quarter was a charge of $18.9 million compared to a credit of $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 and a charge of $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses was comprised of a provision for credit losses of $14.1 million directly attributable to funded loans and an adjustment to the provision of $4.8 million associated with unfunded loan commitments.

“We once again demonstrated our ability to grow new client relationships while maintaining exceptional credit quality,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to work through this challenging economic environment and are focused on generating core client funding from both our retail and commercial lines of business.”

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • At September 30, 2022, total assets were $13.8 billion, a 6% increase compared to $13.0 billion at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the total assets increased 10% during the same period.

  • Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased 21% to $11.2 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $9.3 billion at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, total commercial loans grew by $1.6 billion or 21% during the previous twelve months. During this period, the Company generated new commercial gross loan production of $4.6 billion, of which $3.0 billion was funded, more than offsetting $1.4 billion in non-PPP commercial loan run-off. Funded commercial loan production increased 43% to $762.3 million during the third quarter of the current year compared to $532.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Total mortgage loans grew $354.5 million, primarily in conventional 1-4 family mortgage loans, during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 grew $6.4 million or 6% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP interest and fees, net interest income increased $17.5 million or 18% for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter driven by the growth of the commercial loan portfolio.

  • For the third quarter of 2022, the net interest margin was 3.53% compared to 3.52% for the third quarter of 2021, and 3.49% for the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the amortization of the fair value marks derived from previous acquisitions and interest and fees from PPP loans, the current quarter’s net interest margin was 3.50% compared to 3.32% for third quarter of 2021, and 3.45% for the second quarter of 2022.

  • The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $14.1 million for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter’s credit to the provision for credit losses of $8.2 million. In addition, to the current quarter's provision for credit losses mainly driven by loan growth, the quarterly provision expense contained an adjustment of $4.8 million associated with unfunded loan commitments. Excluding the provision for unfunded commitments, the provision for the current quarter is a reflection of the growth in the loan portfolio and an increase in the qualitative reserve to consider the potential impact of future recessionary pressures and other qualitative considerations.

  • Non-interest income for the current quarter decreased by 31% or $7.5 million compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease represents the cumulative result of the impact of the economic environment on mortgage banking activities and wealth management income, the decline in insurance commission income as a result of the previous quarter's disposition of the Company's insurance business and lower bankcard income due to regulatory restrictions on fee recognition.

  • Non-interest expense for the current quarter increased $2.6 million or 4% compared to the prior year quarter driven by the increases of $1.5 million in compensation expense and $1.4 million in other non-interest expense. The primary cause of the increase in other non-interest expense was the result of a $1.2 million accrual towards the contingent earn-out associated with the 2020 acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson. Excluding this accrual, non-interest expense increased 2% in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 0.99% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 12.10% compared to 1.75% and 19.56%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.05% and core ROTCE was 12.86% compared to core ROA of 1.79% and core ROTCE of 19.96% for the third quarter of 2021.

  • For the third quarter of 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 50.66% compared to 48.23% for the third quarter of 2021, and 46.03% for the second quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2022 was 48.18% compared to 46.67% for the prior year quarter, and 49.79% for the second quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets grew 6% to $13.8 billion at September 30, 2022, as compared to $13.0 billion at September 30, 2021. During this period, total loans grew by 15% to $11.2 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $9.7 billion at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, excluding PPP loans, total assets grew 10% and total loans grew 21% compared to September 30, 2021. Total commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, grew by $1.6 billion or 21% during the past twelve months. During this period, the Company generated commercial gross loan production of $4.6 billion, of which $3.0 billion was funded, offsetting $1.4 billion in commercial loan payment activity. During the third quarter of 2022, funded commercial loan production was $762.3 million, an increase of 43% compared to $532.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year. The growth in the commercial portfolio, excluding PPP loans, occurred in all commercial portfolios led by the $1.3 billion or 35% growth in the investor owned commercial portfolio. Year-over-year the total mortgage loan portfolio grew 32%, as a greater number of conventional 1-4 family mortgages were retained to grow the portfolio. During the past twelve months, deposits decreased 2%. Noninterest-bearing deposits remained stable, while interest-bearing deposits declined 3%. During the period, time deposits increased 12% and money market accounts decreased 12%, while savings increased 9% and interest-bearing demand declined 3%. Borrowings increased by $1.1 billion during the period to provide funding for the loan growth.

The tangible common equity ratio decreased to 7.98% of tangible assets at September 30, 2022, compared to 9.10% at September 30, 2021 as a result of the $132.3 million repurchase of common shares during the previous twelve months and the $141.9 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss in the investment portfolio due to the impact of the rising rate environment on the value of securities coupled with the increase in tangible assets during the past year. At September 30, 2022, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.15%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.18%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.18%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.33%. During the current quarter risk-based capital ratios declined from sequential quarters as a result of an adjustment to risk-weighted assets for unfunded commitments.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. Credit quality improved at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021, as the level of non-performing loans to total loans declined to 0.40% compared to 0.80%. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.40% for the prior quarter and indicate stable credit quality during a period of significant loan growth. At September 30, 2022, non-performing loans totaled $44.5 million, compared to $78.2 million at September 30, 2021, and $43.5 million at June 30, 2022. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $4.2 million compared to $5.7 million for the prior year quarter and $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. The Company realized net recoveries of $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to net charge-offs of $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 and insignificant recoveries for the second quarter of 2022.

At September 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $128.3 million or 1.14% of outstanding loans and 289% of non-performing loans, compared to $113.7 million or 1.05% of outstanding loans and 261% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter. The increase in the allowance during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter resulted from the growth in the loan portfolio, the impact of forecasted economic factors and, to a lesser degree, adjustments to certain other qualitative metrics.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $33.6 million compared to net income of $57.0 million for the prior year quarter.   The decline in earnings was primarily the result of the current quarter's charge to provision for credit losses compared to the prior year's credit to provision for credit losses and the decrease in non-interest income, which were partially offset by the increase in net interest income. Non-interest income decreased as a result of the combination of lower mortgage banking income, the impact of the sale of the Company's insurance business, which reduced commission income and lower bankcard fees resulting from the implementation of applicable regulations. Non-interest expense increased 4% primarily as a result of the rise in compensation costs and other expenses in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter. Current quarter core earnings were $35.7 million ($0.80 per diluted common share), compared to $58.2 million ($1.23 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $44.2 million ($0.98 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $6.4 million or 6% compared to the third quarter of 2021, as a result of the $19.3 million growth in interest income, which was partially offset by growth of $12.9 million in interest expense. During the period, interest and fees on PPP loans declined by $11.2 million. Excluding this decline, net interest income grew 18% in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter, driven predominantly by interest income growth in all categories of commercial loans and, to a lesser degree, increases in residential mortgage loans and investment securities income. The increase in interest expense was the result of the increased cost of interest-bearing deposits, primarily time and money market deposits, and the increased volume and cost of borrowings in the current year period compared to the same period of the prior year. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.53% as compared to 3.52% for the same quarter of the prior year, as the yield on interest-earning assets, which rose 40 basis points, was offset by the 63 basis point rise in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

The total provision for credit losses was a charge of $18.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to a credit of $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to loan portfolio was $14.1 million for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter’s credit to the provision for credit losses of $8.2 million. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 was a charge of $3.0 million. The quarterly provision expense also contained an adjustment of $4.8 million associated with unfunded loan commitments. The provision for credit losses attributable to the loan portfolio for the current quarter reflects the growth in the loan portfolio during the quarter, the assessment of the forecasted impact of an economic recession and consideration of various qualitative factors.

Non-interest income decreased $7.5 million or 31% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to the prior year quarter. This decline is the cumulative result of the decrease in income from mortgage banking activities reflecting the impact of the economic environment, lower wealth management income driven by market performance, the decline in insurance commission income as a result of the previous quarter's disposition of the Company's insurance business, and reduced bankcard income due to regulatory restrictions on fee recognition.

Non-interest expense increased $2.6 million or 4% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of the rise in compensation costs and other expenses. The rise in compensation costs during the comparative period was the result of increases in salaries and incentive payments, partially mitigated by a decline in commission expense resulting from the disposition of the Company's insurance business. The primary cause of the increase in other non-interest expense was the accrual of $1.2 million for contingent earn-out compensation based on the performance of the 2020 acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson. Excluding this accrual, non-interest expense increased 2% in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

For the third quarter of 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 50.66% compared to 48.23% for the third quarter of 2021, and 46.03% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the GAAP efficiency ratio was primarily the result of the 4% increase in GAAP non-interest expense compared to the 1% increase in GAAP revenue during the comparative period. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 48.18% for the current quarter as compared to 46.67% for the third quarter of 2021, and 49.79% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the third quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 1% decline in non-GAAP revenue, driven chiefly by the decrease in non-GAAP non-interest income, while non-GAAP expenses rose 3%. ROA for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 0.99% and ROTCE was 12.10% compared to 1.69% and 20.42%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.05% and core ROTCE was 12.86% compared to core ROA of 1.37% and core ROTCE of 16.49% for the second quarter of 2022.

Year-to-Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $132.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income of $189.7 million for the same period of the prior year. Year-to-date earnings declined as a result the activity in the provision for loan losses, which shifted from the significant credit in the prior year to the charge for the current year, the decline in non-interest income from isolated events that occurred in 2021 and the reduction in insurance agency commissions subsequent to the sale of the insurance business by the Company and the flattening of net interest income as the growth in interest expense offset the increase in interest income. Core earnings were $125.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $200.1 million for the prior year. Core earnings for the current period compared to the prior year period were reduced primarily as a result of the activity associated with the provision for credit losses in addition to the decline in mortgage banking income and lower other non-interest income.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income increased $1.1 million compared to the prior year as a result of the $10.2 million increase in interest income, despite the $30.9 million reduction in PPP interest and fees, which was offset by the $9.0 million increase in interest expense. Excluding the impact of interest and fees on PPP loans, tax-equivalent interest and fees on loans, driven by commercial loans, increased 13% compared to the prior year period. The increase in interest expense was primarily the result of additional interest expense associated with subordinated debt issued in March 2022, and, to a lesser degree, increased interest expense on money market accounts and other borrowings. The net interest margin declined to 3.50% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.57% for the prior year.

The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to a charge of $23.6 million as compared to a credit of $47.1 million for 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the provision for credit losses was a reflection of the growth in the loan portfolio, coupled with the management's consideration of the potential impact of recessionary pressures and other portfolio qualitative metrics. The prior year's credit to the provision for credit losses was a reflection of the net impact of forecasted economic metrics and other factors applied in the determination of the allowance.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest income, which included a $16.7 million gain on the disposal of assets, decreased 9% to $72.7 million compared to $79.5 million for 2021. Excluding the gain, non-interest income decreased 29% driven by a 74% decline in income from mortgage banking activities, a 49% decline in insurance commission income, reduced bank card income of 23% and a 42% decline in other income. The decline in income from mortgage banking activities is the result of the rising interest rate environment, which has continued to dampen mortgage origination and refinancing activity. Other income declined from the prior year, which included the full payoff of a purchased credit deteriorated loan and activity-based vendor incentives. Insurance commission income declined due to the corresponding disposition of the Company's insurance business. Fess from bank cards diminished as a result of regulatory restrictions on fee recognition effective in the second quarter of the current year. Wealth management income remained stable, despite the erosion of assets under management due to the marketplace volatility, as a result of increased asset management fees. Service charge income grew as a result of increased customer activity.

Non-interest expense decreased 1% to $192.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $194.3 million for 2021. Excluding merger, acquisition and disposal expense from the current and prior year periods, the previously mentioned earn-out accrual and the $9.1 million in prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings that occurred in the prior year, non-interest expense increased 3% year-over-year. The drivers of the increase in non-interest expense were a 4% increase in salaries and benefits and a 14% increase in other expense, excluding the FHLB prepayment penalties and the earn-out expense. The year-over-year increase in salaries and benefits was the result of staffing increases, salary adjustments and increased benefit costs. The rise in other expense was driven by increased costs in other various categories of operating expenses. Marketing and outside data services costs increased 6% and 9% as a result of specific initiatives and transaction volumes, respectively, while professional fee and service costs decreased 17% for the period due to a reduction in the utilization of consultant services.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 49.08% compared to 48.73% for the same period in 2021. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio the current year was 49.09% compared to 44.88% for to prior year. The growth in the current year’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in efficiency, was the result of the 5% decrease in non-GAAP revenue combined with the 3% growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, gain on disposal of assets, contingent payment expense, merger, acquisition and disposal expense and investment securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of merger, acquisition and disposal expense, amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, contingent payment expense, gain on disposal of assets and investment securities gains, on a net of tax basis.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effect of the pandemic on our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations, the effectiveness of vaccination programs, and the effect of remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments; general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 %
Change
 Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 %
Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2022   2021    2022   2021  
Results of operations:            
Net interest income $112,960  $106,604  6% $320,361  $319,250  %
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  18,890   (8,229) N/M   23,571   (47,141) N/M 
Non-interest income  16,882   24,394  (31)  72,722   79,519  (9)
Non-interest expense  65,780   63,181  4   192,918   194,329  (1)
Income before income tax expense  45,172   76,046  (41)  176,594   251,581  (30)
Net income  33,584   56,976  (41)  132,319   189,703  (30)
             
Net income attributable to common shareholders $33,470  $56,622  (41) $131,744  $188,484  (30)
Pre-tax pre-provision net income (1) $64,062  $67,817  (6) $200,165  $204,440  (2)
             
Return on average assets  0.99%  1.75%    1.36%  1.98%  
Return on average common equity  8.96%  14.54%    11.90%  16.70%  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)  12.10%  19.56%    16.14%  22.68%  
Net interest margin  3.53%  3.52%    3.50%  3.57%  
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2)  50.66%  48.23%    49.08%  48.73%  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2)  48.18%  46.67%    49.09%  44.88%  
             
Per share data:            
Basic net income per common share $0.75  $1.21  (38)% $2.93  $4.00  (27)%
Diluted net income per common share $0.75  $1.20  (38) $2.92  $3.98  (27)
Weighted average diluted common shares  44,780,560   47,086,824  (5)  45,098,073   47,315,725  (5)
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.32  6  $1.02  $0.96  6 
Book value per common share $32.52  $33.52  (3) $32.52  $33.52  (3)
Tangible book value per common share (1) $23.90  $24.90  (4) $23.90  $24.90  (4)
Outstanding common shares  44,644,269   46,119,074  (3)  44,644,269   46,119,074  (3)
             
Financial condition at period-end:            
Investment securities $1,587,279  $1,470,652  8% $1,587,279  $1,470,652  8%
Loans  11,218,813   9,721,348  15   11,218,813   9,721,348  15 
Interest-earning assets  12,987,589   12,245,374  6   12,987,589   12,245,374  6 
Assets  13,765,597   13,017,464  6   13,765,597   13,017,464  6 
Deposits  10,749,486   10,987,400  (2)  10,749,486   10,987,400  (2)
Interest-bearing liabilities  8,172,349   7,320,132  12   8,172,349   7,320,132  12 
Stockholders' equity  1,451,862   1,546,060  (6)  1,451,862   1,546,060  (6)
             
Capital ratios:            
Tier 1 leverage (3)  9.33%  9.33%    9.33%  9.33%  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  10.18%  12.53%    10.18%  12.53%  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  10.18%  12.53%    10.18%  12.53%  
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  14.15%  15.30%    14.15%  15.30%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)  7.98%  9.10%    7.98%  9.10%  
Average equity to average assets  10.99%  12.07%    11.41%  11.84%  
             
Credit quality ratios:            
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.14%  1.11%    1.14%  1.11%  
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.40%  0.80%    0.40%  0.80%  
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.33%  0.61%    0.33%  0.61%  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  288.50%  138.06%    288.50%  138.06%  
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5) (0.02)%  0.31%    %  0.14%  

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure.
(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, contingent payment expense, and merger, acquisition and disposal expense from non-interest expense; gain on disposal of assets and investment securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3) Estimated ratio at September 30, 2022.
(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.

 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Core earnings (non-GAAP):        
Net income (GAAP) $33,584  $56,976  $132,319  $189,703 
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax):        
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense        796   33 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,076   1,211   3,284   3,711 
Loss on FHLB redemption           6,779 
Loss/ (Gain) on disposal of assets  108      (12,309)   
Investment securities gains  (2)  (36)  (36)  (132)
Contingent payment expense  929      929    
Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $35,695  $58,151  $124,983  $200,094 
         
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP):        
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)  44,780,560   47,086,824   45,098,073   47,315,725 
         
Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $0.75  $1.20  $2.92  $3.98 
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $0.80  $1.23  $2.77  $4.23 
         
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):        
Average assets (GAAP) $13,521,595  $12,886,460  $13,033,256  $12,827,195 
         
Return on average assets (GAAP)  0.99%  1.75%  1.36%  1.98%
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)  1.05%  1.79%  1.28%  2.09%
         
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):        
Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $1,486,427  $1,554,765  $1,486,920  $1,518,881 
Average goodwill  (363,436)  (370,223)  (367,190)  (370,223)
Average other intangible assets, net  (22,187)  (28,600)  (23,774)  (30,228)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,100,804  $1,155,942  $1,095,956  $1,118,430 
         
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  12.10%  19.56%  16.14%  22.68%
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  12.86%  19.96%  15.25%  23.92%


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Pre-tax pre-provision net income:        
Net income (GAAP) $33,584  $56,976  $132,319  $189,703 
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:        
Income tax expense  11,588   19,070   44,275   61,878 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  18,890   (8,229)  23,571   (47,141)
Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $64,062  $67,817  $200,165  $204,440 
         
Efficiency ratio (GAAP):        
Non-interest expense $65,780  $63,181  $192,918  $194,329 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $129,842  $130,998  $393,083  $398,769 
         
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  50.66%  48.23%  49.08%  48.73%
         
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):        
Non-interest expense $65,780  $63,181  $192,918  $194,329 
Less non-GAAP adjustments:        
Amortization of intangible assets  1,432   1,635   4,406   4,991 
Loss on FHLB redemption           9,117 
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense  1      1,068   45 
Contingent payment expense  1,247      1,247    
Non-interest expense - as adjusted $63,100  $61,546  $186,197  $180,176 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $129,842  $130,998  $393,083  $398,769 
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:        
Tax-equivalent income  951   931   2,809   2,841 
Less non-GAAP adjustment:        
Investment securities gains  2   49   48   178 
Gain/ (loss) on disposal of assets  (183)     16,516    
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $130,974  $131,880  $379,328  $401,432 
         
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)  48.18%  46.67%  49.09%  44.88%
         
Tangible common equity ratio:        
Total stockholders' equity $1,451,862  $1,546,060  $1,451,862  $1,546,060 
Goodwill  (363,436)  (370,223)  (363,436)  (370,223)
Other intangible assets, net  (21,262)  (27,531)  (21,262)  (27,531)
Tangible common equity $1,067,164  $1,148,306  $1,067,164  $1,148,306 
         
Total assets $13,765,597  $13,017,464  $13,765,597  $13,017,464 
Goodwill  (363,436)  (370,223)  (363,436)  (370,223)
Other intangible assets, net  (21,262)  (27,531)  (21,262)  (27,531)
Tangible assets $13,380,899  $12,619,710  $13,380,899  $12,619,710 
         
Tangible common equity ratio  7.98%  9.10%  7.98%  9.10%
         
Outstanding common shares  44,644,269   46,119,074   44,644,269   46,119,074 
Tangible book value per common share $23.90  $24.90  $23.90  $24.90 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $88,780  $65,630  $105,937 
Federal funds sold  213   312   352 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  169,815   354,078   1,008,344 
Cash and cash equivalents  258,808   420,020   1,114,633 
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)  11,469   39,409   44,678 
Investments held-to-maturity (fair value of $226,030)  265,648       
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)  1,244,335   1,465,896   1,429,555 
Other equity securities  77,296   41,166   41,097 
Total loans  11,218,813   9,967,091   9,721,348 
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans  (128,268)  (109,145)  (107,920)
Net loans  11,090,545   9,857,946   9,613,428 
Premises and equipment, net  64,703   59,685   58,362 
Other real estate owned  739   1,034   1,105 
Accrued interest receivable  37,074   34,349   36,219 
Goodwill  363,436   370,223   370,223 
Other intangible assets, net  21,262   25,920   27,531 
Other assets  330,282   275,078   280,633 
Total assets $13,765,597  $12,590,726  $13,017,464 
       
Liabilities      
Noninterest-bearing deposits $3,993,480  $3,779,630  $3,987,411 
Interest-bearing deposits  6,756,006   6,845,101   6,999,989 
Total deposits  10,749,486   10,624,731   10,987,400 
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased  206,287   141,086   147,504 
Advances from FHLB  840,000       
Subordinated debt  370,056   172,712   172,639 
Total borrowings  1,416,343   313,798   320,143 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  147,906   132,518   163,861 
Total liabilities  12,313,735   11,071,047   11,471,404 
       
Stockholders' equity      
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 44,644,269, 45,118,930 and 46,119,074 at September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively  44,644   45,119   46,119 
Additional paid in capital  732,239   751,072   799,766 
Retained earnings  818,049   732,027   701,301 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (143,070)  (8,539)  (1,126)
Total stockholders' equity  1,451,862   1,519,679   1,546,060 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $13,765,597  $12,590,726  $13,017,464 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2022   2021   2022  2021 
Interest income:        
Interest and fees on loans $121,327  $104,384  $327,042 $319,563 
Interest on loans held for sale  161   379   504  1,465 
Interest on deposits with banks  774   302   1,245  395 
Interest and dividends on investment securities:        
Taxable  5,735   3,958   14,472  12,230 
Tax-advantaged  2,422   2,106   7,100  6,560 
Interest on federal funds sold  3      4   
Total interest income  130,422   111,129   350,367  340,213 
Interest Expense:        
Interest on deposits  9,490   3,521   15,578  12,202 
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased  977   43   1,232  139 
Interest on advances from FHLB  3,049      3,066  2,649 
Interest on subordinated debt  3,946   961   10,130  5,973 
Total interest expense  17,462   4,525   30,006  20,963 
Net interest income  112,960   106,604   320,361  319,250 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  18,890   (8,229)  23,571  (47,141)
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses  94,070   114,833   296,790  366,391 
Non-interest income:        
Investment securities gains  2   49   48  178 
Gain/ (loss) on disposal of assets  (183)     16,516   
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,591   2,108   7,384  5,936 
Mortgage banking activities  1,566   4,942   5,347  20,887 
Wealth management income  8,867   9,392   27,302  27,243 
Insurance agency commissions     2,285   2,927  5,685 
Income from bank owned life insurance  693   818   2,191  2,203 
Bank card fees  438   1,775   3,916  5,078 
Other income  2,908   3,025   7,091  12,309 
Total non-interest income  16,882   24,394   72,722  79,519 
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits  40,126   38,653   119,049  114,295 
Occupancy expense of premises  4,759   5,728   14,527  16,712 
Equipment expenses  3,825   3,214   10,920  9,456 
Marketing  1,370   1,376   3,843  3,640 
Outside data services  2,509   2,317   7,492  6,860 
FDIC insurance  1,268   361   3,330  3,303 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,432   1,635   4,406  4,991 
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense  1      1,068  45 
Professional fees and services  2,207   3,031   6,596  7,927 
Other expenses  8,283   6,866   21,687  27,100 
Total non-interest expense  65,780   63,181   192,918  194,329 
Income before income tax expense  45,172   76,046   176,594  251,581 
Income tax expense  11,588   19,070   44,275  61,878 
Net income $33,584  $56,976  $132,319 $189,703 
         
Net income per share amounts:        
Basic net income per common share $0.75  $1.21  $2.93 $4.00 
Diluted net income per common share $0.75  $1.20  $2.92 $3.98 
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.32  $1.02 $0.96 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

   2022   2021 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Profitability for the quarter:              
Tax-equivalent interest income $131,373  $114,901  $106,902  $110,933  $112,060  $115,753  $115,241 
Interest expense          17,462   7,959   4,585   4,803   4,525   6,777   9,661 
Tax-equivalent net interest income  113,911   106,942   102,317   106,130   107,535   108,976   105,580 
Tax-equivalent adjustment  951   992   866   862   931   930   980 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  18,890   3,046   1,635   1,585   (8,229)  (4,204)  (34,708)
Non-interest income  16,882   35,245   20,595   22,536   24,394   26,259   28,866 
Non-interest expense  65,780   64,991   62,147   66,141   63,181   62,975   68,173 
Income before income tax expense  45,172   73,158   58,264   60,078   76,046   75,534   100,001 
Income tax expense  11,588   18,358   14,329   14,674   19,070   18,271   24,537 
Net income $33,584  $54,800  $43,935  $45,404  $56,976  $57,263  $75,464 
GAAP financial performance:              
Return on average assets  0.99%  1.69%  1.42%  1.41%  1.75%  1.79%  2.39%
Return on average common equity  8.96%  14.97%  11.83%  11.87%  14.54%  15.07%  20.72%
Return on average tangible common equity  12.10%  20.42%  16.04%  16.07%  19.56%  20.44%  28.47%
Net interest margin  3.53%  3.49%  3.49%  3.51%  3.52%  3.63%  3.56%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis  50.66%  46.03%  50.92%  51.75%  48.23%  46.89%  51.08%
Non-GAAP financial performance:              
Pre-tax pre-provision net income $64,062  $76,204  $59,899  $61,663  $67,817  $71,330  $65,293 
Core after-tax earnings $35,695  $44,238  $45,050  $46,575  $58,151  $58,446  $83,511 
Core return on average assets  1.05%  1.37%  1.45%  1.44%  1.79%  1.83%  2.65%
Core return on average common equity  9.53%  12.09%  12.13%  12.17%  14.84%  15.38%  22.93%
Core return on average tangible common equity  12.86%  16.49%  16.45%  16.49%  19.96%  20.87%  31.50%
Core earnings per diluted common share $0.80  $0.98  $0.99  $1.02  $1.23  $1.23  $1.76 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis  48.18%  49.79%  49.34%  50.17%  46.67%  45.36%  42.65%
Per share data:           
Net income attributable to common shareholders $33,470  $54,606  $43,667  $45,114  $56,622  $56,782  $74,824 
Basic net income per common share $0.75  $1.21  $0.97  $0.99  $1.21  $1.20  $1.59 
Diluted net income per common share $0.75  $1.21  $0.96  $0.99  $1.20  $1.19  $1.58 
Weighted average diluted common shares  44,780,560   45,111,693   45,333,292   45,655,924   47,086,824   47,523,198   47,415,060 
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.32  $0.32  $0.32  $0.32 
Non-interest income:              
Securities gains $2  $38  $8  $34  $49  $71  $58 
Gain/ (loss) on disposal of assets  (183)  16,699                
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,591   2,467   2,326   2,305   2,108   1,976   1,852 
Mortgage banking activities  1,566   1,483   2,298   3,622   4,942   5,776   10,169 
Wealth management income  8,867   9,098   9,337   9,598   9,392   9,121   8,730 
Insurance agency commissions     812   2,115   1,332   2,285   1,247   2,153 
Income from bank owned life insurance  693   703   795   819   818   705   680 
Bank card fees  438   1,810   1,668   1,818   1,775   1,785   1,518 
Other income  2,908   2,135   2,048   3,008   3,025   5,578   3,706 
Total non-interest income $16,882  $35,245  $20,595  $22,536  $24,394  $26,259  $28,866 
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits $40,126  $39,550  $39,373  $41,535  $38,653  $38,990  $36,652 
Occupancy expense of premises  4,759   4,734   5,034   5,693   5,728   5,497   5,487 
Equipment expenses  3,825   3,559   3,536   3,427   3,214   3,020   3,222 
Marketing  1,370   1,280   1,193   1,090   1,376   1,052   1,212 
Outside data services  2,509   2,564   2,419   2,123   2,317   2,260   2,283 
FDIC insurance  1,268   1,078   984   991   361   1,450   1,492 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,432   1,466   1,508   1,609   1,635   1,659   1,697 
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense  1   1,067               45 
Professional fees and services  2,207   2,372   2,017   2,381   3,031   3,165   1,731 
Other expenses  8,283   7,321   6,083   7,292   6,866   5,882   14,352 
Total non-interest expense $65,780  $64,991  $62,147  $66,141  $63,181  $62,975  $68,173 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

   2022   2021 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Balance sheets at quarter end:            
Commercial investor real estate loans $        5,066,843  $        4,761,658  $        4,388,275  $        4,141,346  $        3,743,698  $        3,712,374  $        3,652,418 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans          1,743,724           1,767,326           1,692,253           1,690,881           1,661,092           1,687,843           1,644,848 
Commercial AD&C loans          1,143,783           1,094,528           1,089,331           1,088,094           1,177,949           1,126,960           1,051,013 
Commercial business loans          1,393,634           1,353,380           1,349,602           1,481,834           1,594,528           1,974,366           2,411,109 
Residential mortgage loans          1,218,552           1,147,577           1,000,697           937,570           911,997           960,527           1,022,546 
Residential construction loans          229,243           235,486           204,259           197,652           181,319           172,869           171,028 
Consumer loans          423,034           426,335           419,911           429,714           450,765           457,576           493,904 
Total loans          11,218,813           10,786,290           10,144,328           9,967,091           9,721,348           10,092,515           10,446,866 
Allowance for credit losses - loans          (128,268)          (113,670)          (110,588)          (109,145)          (107,920)          (123,961)          (130,361)
Loans held for sale          11,469           23,610           17,537           39,409           44,678           71,082           84,930 
Investment securities          1,587,279           1,595,424           1,586,441           1,507,062           1,470,652           1,482,123           1,472,727 
Interest-earning assets          12,987,589           12,542,388           12,205,058           11,867,952           12,245,374           12,167,067           12,132,405 
Total assets          13,765,597           13,303,009           12,967,416           12,590,726           13,017,464           12,925,577           12,873,366 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits          3,993,480           4,129,440           4,039,797           3,779,630           3,987,411           4,000,636           3,770,852 
Total deposits          10,749,486           10,969,461           10,852,794           10,624,731           10,987,400           10,866,466           10,677,752 
Customer repurchase agreements          91,287           110,744           130,784           141,086           147,504           140,708           129,318 
Total interest-bearing liabilities          8,172,349           7,570,671           7,313,783           7,158,899           7,320,132           7,233,536           7,423,262 
Total stockholders' equity          1,451,862           1,477,169           1,488,910           1,519,679           1,546,060           1,562,280           1,511,694 
Quarterly average balance sheets:            
Commercial investor real estate loans $        4,898,683  $        4,512,937  $        4,220,246  $        3,769,529  $        3,678,886  $        3,675,119  $        3,634,174 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans          1,755,891           1,727,325           1,683,557           1,669,737           1,671,442           1,663,543           1,638,885 
Commercial AD&C loans          1,115,531           1,096,369           1,102,660           1,140,059           1,161,183           1,089,287           1,049,597 
Commercial business loans          1,327,218           1,334,350           1,372,755           1,482,901           1,820,598           2,225,885           2,291,097 
Residential mortgage loans          1,177,664           1,070,836           964,056           925,093           934,365           994,899           1,066,714 
Residential construction loans          235,123           221,031           197,366           186,129           170,511           176,135           179,925 
Consumer loans          422,963           421,022           424,859           436,030           452,289           468,686           496,578 
Total loans          10,933,073           10,383,870           9,965,499           9,609,478           9,889,274           10,293,554           10,356,970 
Loans held for sale          15,211           12,744           17,594           29,426           50,075           66,958           82,263 
Investment securities          1,734,036           1,686,181           1,617,615           1,535,265           1,403,496           1,482,905           1,407,455 
Interest-earning assets          12,833,758           12,283,834           11,859,803           12,012,576           12,121,048           12,037,701           12,029,424 
Total assets          13,521,595           12,991,692           12,576,089           12,791,526           12,886,460           12,798,355           12,801,539 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits          3,995,702           4,001,762           3,758,732           3,879,572           3,869,293           3,763,135           3,394,110 
Total deposits          10,740,999           10,829,221           10,542,029           10,809,665           10,832,115           10,663,346           10,343,190 
Customer repurchase agreements          104,742           122,728           131,487           144,988           145,483           136,286           148,195 
Total interest-bearing liabilities          7,892,230           7,377,045           7,163,641           7,247,756           7,315,021           7,356,656           7,742,987 
Total stockholders' equity          1,486,427           1,468,036           1,506,516           1,517,793           1,554,765           1,523,875           1,477,150 
Financial measures:              
Average equity to average assets  10.99%  11.30%  11.98%  11.87%  12.07%  11.91%  11.54%
Investment securities to earning assets  12.22%  12.72%  13.00%  12.70%  12.01%  12.18%  12.14%
Loans to earning assets  86.38%  86.00%  83.12%  83.98%  79.39%  82.95%  86.11%
Loans to assets  81.50%  81.08%  78.23%  79.16%  74.68%  78.08%  81.15%
Loans to deposits  104.37%  98.33%  93.47%  93.81%  88.48%  92.88%  97.84%
Assets under management $4,969,092  $5,171,321  $5,793,787  $6,078,204  $5,733,311  $5,676,141  $5,401,158 
Capital measures:              
Tier 1 leverage (1)  9.33%  9.53%  9.66%  9.26%  9.33%  9.49%  9.14%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  10.18%  10.42%  10.78%  11.91%  12.53%  12.49%  12.11%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  10.18%  10.42%  10.78%  11.91%  12.53%  12.49%  12.11%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  14.15%  14.46%  15.02%  14.59%  15.30%  15.85%  15.52%
Book value per common share $32.52  $33.10  $32.97  $33.68  $33.52  $33.02  $32.04 
Outstanding common shares  44,644,269   44,629,697   45,162,908   45,118,930   46,119,074   47,312,982   47,187,389 

(1) Estimated ratio at September 30, 2022.


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

   2022  2021
(Dollars in thousands) September
30,		 June
30,		 March
31,		 December
31,		 September
30,		 June
30,		 March
31,
Non-performing assets:              
Loans 90 days past due:              
Commercial real estate:              
Commercial investor real estate $ $ $ $ $14,830 $ $
Commercial owner-occupied real estate              
Commercial AD&C          7,344    
Commercial business  1,966            31
Residential real estate:              
Residential mortgage  167  353  296  557  679  680  398
Residential construction              
Consumer  34            
Total loans 90 days past due  2,167  353  296  557  22,853  680  429
Non-accrual loans:              
Commercial real estate:              
Commercial investor real estate  14,038  11,245  11,743  12,489  15,386  42,072  42,776
Commercial owner-occupied real estate  6,294  7,869  8,083  9,306  9,854  8,183  8,316
Commercial AD&C    1,353  1,081  650  1,022  14,489  14,975
Commercial business  7,198  7,542  8,357  8,420  9,454  9,435  13,147
Residential real estate:              
Residential mortgage  7,514  7,305  8,148  8,441  9,511  9,440  9,593
Residential construction    1  51  55  62  62  
Consumer  5,173  5,692  6,406  6,725  7,826  7,718  7,193
Total non-accrual loans  40,217  41,007  43,869  46,086  53,115  91,399  96,000
Total restructured loans - accruing  2,077  2,119  2,161  2,167  2,199  2,228  2,271
Total non-performing loans  44,461  43,479  46,326  48,810  78,167  94,307  98,700
Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO)  739  739  1,034  1,034  1,105  1,234  1,354
Total non-performing assets $45,200 $44,218 $47,360 $49,844 $79,272 $95,541 $100,054


  For the Quarter Ended,
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021
Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:              
Balance at beginning of period $        41,007  $        43,869  $        46,086  $        53,115  $        91,399  $        96,000  $        112,361 
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO                     —           —           —           —           (257)          — 
Non-accrual balances charged-off          (197)          (376)          (265)          (754)          (7,171)          (2,166)          (699)
Net payments or draws          (3,509)          (3,234)          (2,787)          (5,786)          (36,526)          (3,693)          (16,028)
Loans placed on non-accrual          4,212           948           1,503           511           5,699           1,515           421 
Non-accrual loans brought current          (1,296)          (200)          (668)          (1,000)          (286)          —           (55)
Balance at end of period $        40,217  $        41,007  $        43,869  $        46,086  $        53,115  $        91,399  $        96,000 
               
Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans:              
Balance at beginning of period $        113,670  $        110,588  $        109,145  $        107,920  $        123,961  $        130,361  $        165,367 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans          14,092           3,046           1,635           1,585           (8,229)          (4,204)          (34,708)
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:              
Commercial real estate:              
Commercial investor real estate                     (300)          (19)          (109)          5,797           (144)          (27)
Commercial owner-occupied real estate          (10)          (12)          —           —           136           —           — 
Commercial AD&C                     —           —           —           2,007           —           — 
Commercial business          (512)          331           111           564           (53)          2,359           634 
Residential real estate:              
Residential mortgage          (8)          (9)          120           (80)          (49)          (11)          (270)
Residential construction          (3)          (5)          —           (2)          (2)          (1)          — 
Consumer          27           (41)          (20)          (13)          (24)          (7)          (39)
Net charge-offs          (506)          (36)          192           360           7,812           2,196           298 
Balance at the end of period $        128,268  $        113,670  $        110,588  $        109,145  $        107,920  $        123,961  $        130,361 
               
Asset quality ratios:              
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.40%  0.40%  0.46%  0.49%  0.80%  0.93%  0.94%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.33%  0.33%  0.37%  0.40%  0.61%  0.74%  0.78%
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.14%  1.05%  1.09%  1.10%  1.11%  1.23%  1.25%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  288.50%  261.44%  238.72%  223.61%  138.06%  131.44%  132.08%
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans (0.02)%  %  0.01%  0.01%  0.31%  0.09%  0.01%


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended September 30,
   2022   2021 
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		  Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $4,898,683  $51,463 4.17% $3,678,886  $37,760 4.07%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,755,891   20,284 4.58   1,671,442   19,184 4.55 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,115,531   15,501 5.51   1,161,183   11,702 4.00 
Commercial business loans  1,327,218   17,196 5.14   1,820,598   22,849 4.98 
Total commercial loans  9,097,323   104,444 4.55   8,332,109   91,495 4.36 
Residential mortgage loans  1,177,664   9,980 3.39   934,365   7,867 3.37 
Residential construction loans  235,123   1,845 3.11   170,511   1,438 3.35 
Consumer loans  422,963   5,531 5.19   452,289   4,033 3.54 
Total residential and consumer loans  1,835,750   17,356 3.77   1,557,165   13,338 3.41 
Total loans (2)  10,933,073   121,800 4.42   9,889,274   104,833 4.21 
Loans held for sale  15,211   161 4.24   50,075   379 3.03 
Taxable securities  1,251,599   5,735 1.83   984,452   3,958 1.61 
Tax-advantaged securities  482,437   2,900 2.40   419,044   2,588 2.47 
Total investment securities (3)  1,734,036   8,635 1.99   1,403,496   6,546 1.87 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  150,992   774 2.03   777,763   302 0.15 
Federal funds sold  446   3 2.30   440    0.16 
Total interest-earning assets  12,833,758   131,373 4.07   12,121,048   112,060 3.67 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans  (114,512)      (121,630)    
Cash and due from banks  93,327       100,292     
Premises and equipment, net  64,039       57,220     
Other assets  644,983       729,530     
Total assets $13,521,595      $12,886,460     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,444,801  $941 0.26% $1,425,893  $238 0.07%
Regular savings deposits  555,057   21 0.02   494,331   67 0.05 
Money market savings deposits  3,202,507   5,281 0.65   3,484,101   1,234 0.14 
Time deposits  1,542,932   3,247 0.83   1,558,497   1,982 0.50 
Total interest-bearing deposits  6,745,297   9,490 0.56   6,962,822   3,521 0.20 
Federal funds purchased  158,211   947 2.37   68    0.18 
Repurchase agreements  104,742   30 0.11   145,483   43 0.12 
Advances from FHLB  514,022   3,049 2.35        
Subordinated debt  369,958   3,946 4.27   206,648   961 1.86 
Total borrowings  1,146,933   7,972 2.76   352,199   1,004 1.13 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,892,230   17,462 0.88   7,315,021   4,525 0.25 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,995,702       3,869,293     
Other liabilities  147,236       147,381     
Stockholders' equity  1,486,427       1,554,765     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $13,521,595      $12,886,460     
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $113,911 3.19%   $107,535 3.42%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment    951      931  
Net interest income   $112,960     $106,604  
             
Interest income/earning assets     4.07%     3.67%
Interest expense/earning assets     0.54      0.15 
Net interest margin     3.53%     3.52%

(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2022 and 2021, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.0 million and $0.9 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2022   2021 
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		  Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $4,546,440  $138,245 4.07% $3,662,890  $114,525 4.18%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,722,522   58,126 4.51   1,658,076   57,224 4.61 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,104,901   37,821 4.58   1,100,431   32,917 4.00 
Commercial business loans  1,344,608   49,370 4.91   2,110,803   72,891 4.62 
Total commercial loans  8,718,471   283,562 4.35   8,532,200   277,557 4.35 
Residential mortgage loans  1,071,634   26,632 3.31   998,174   26,045 3.48 
Residential construction loans  217,978   5,112 3.14   175,489   4,606 3.51 
Consumer loans  422,941   13,112 4.14   472,356   12,761 3.61 
Total residential and consumer loans  1,712,553   44,856 3.50   1,646,019   43,412 3.52 
Total loans (2)  10,431,024   328,418 4.21   10,178,219   320,969 4.22 
Loans held for sale  15,174   504 4.43   66,314   1,465 2.95 
Taxable securities  1,204,240   14,472 1.60   984,354   12,230 1.66 
Tax-advantaged securities  475,463   8,533 2.39   446,917   7,995 2.39 
Total investment securities (3)  1,679,703   23,005 1.83   1,431,271   20,225 1.88 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  202,882   1,245 0.82   386,717   395 0.14 
Federal funds sold  581   4 0.91   538    0.11 
Total interest-earning assets  12,329,364   353,176 3.83   12,063,059   343,054 3.80 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans  (112,384)      (138,378)    
Cash and due from banks  81,673       101,433     
Premises and equipment, net  62,510       56,439     
Other assets  672,093       744,642     
Total assets $13,033,256      $12,827,195     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,477,956  $1,513 0.14% $1,397,623  $700 0.07%
Regular savings deposits  553,982   62 0.02   472,059   189 0.05 
Money market savings deposits  3,334,534   7,403 0.30   3,419,948   3,951 0.15 
Time deposits  1,418,740   6,600 0.62   1,647,792   7,362 0.60 
Total interest-bearing deposits  6,785,212   15,578 0.31   6,937,422   12,202 0.24 
Federal funds purchased  85,983   1,128 1.75   20,257   13 0.09 
Repurchase agreements  119,554   104 0.12   143,312   126 0.12 
Advances from FHLB  174,493   3,066 2.35   148,823   2,649 2.38 
Subordinated debt  315,065   10,130 4.29   220,175   5,973 3.62 
Total borrowings  695,095   14,428 2.78   532,567   8,761 2.20 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,480,307   30,006 0.54   7,469,989   20,963 0.37 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,919,600       3,677,254     
Other liabilities  146,429       161,071     
Stockholders' equity  1,486,920       1,518,881     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $13,033,256      $12,827,195     
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $323,170 3.29%   $322,091 3.43%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment    2,809      2,841  
Net interest income   $320,361     $319,250  
             
Interest income/earning assets     3.83%     3.80%
Interest expense/earning assets     0.33      0.23 
Net interest margin     3.50%     3.57%

(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2022 and 2021, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $2.8 million and $2.8 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.

 