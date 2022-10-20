American Airlines Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today reported its third-quarter 2022 financial results, including:



Third-quarter net income of $483 million, or $0.69 per diluted share. Excluding net special items 1 , third-quarter net income of $478 million, or $0.69 per diluted share.

Record quarterly revenue of $13.5 billion, which represents a 13% increase over the same period in 2019, despite flying 9.6% less capacity.

Ended the third quarter with $14.3 billion of total available liquidity, more than double the total available liquidity at year-end 2019.

Company continues to execute on its plan to pay down approximately $15 billion of total debt2 by the end of 2025.

“The American Airlines team continues to deliver on our goals of running a reliable operation and returning to profitability,” said American’s CEO Robert Isom. “Demand remains strong, and it’s clear that customers in the U.S. and other parts of the world continue to value air travel and the ability to reconnect post-pandemic. American has the youngest, most fuel-efficient fleet among U.S. network carriers, and we are well-positioned for the future because of the incredible efforts of our team.”

Running a reliable operation

In the third quarter, American flew a schedule that was more than 25% larger than its closest competitor as measured by total departures. American and its regional partners operated more than 500,000 flights in the quarter, with an average load factor of 85.3%, which is 6.6 points higher than the third quarter of 2021. Despite a challenging operating environment — with hurricanes in Florida and the Caribbean and flooding in Dallas-Fort Worth — American restored its operating reliability to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter. American has delivered a record on-time arrival rate and completion factor so far in October, and expects to carry this momentum through the upcoming holiday season and beyond.

American is proud to offer customers the largest network of any U.S. airline, with an expected average of more than 5,100 daily departures for the remainder of the year.

Returning to profitability

American produced revenues of $13.5 billion in the third quarter, a 13% increase versus 2019 and a record for any quarter in company history. This record revenue was achieved while flying 9.6% less capacity than the same period in 2019. The company produced an operating margin excluding net special items of 7.2% in the quarter.

Demand for domestic and short-haul international travel remains very strong, and the airline expects further improvement in demand for long-haul international travel as travel restrictions and testing requirements are lifted around the globe.

Liquidity and balance sheet

American ended the third quarter with $14.3 billion of total available liquidity, comprising cash and short-term investments plus undrawn capacity under revolving and other credit facilities. Total debt reduction continues to be a top priority, and the company remains on track to reduce total debt levels by $15 billion by the end of 2025.

In the third quarter, the company made approximately $380 million in scheduled debt and finance lease payments. As of Sept. 30, 2022, American had reduced its total debt by $5.6 billion from peak levels in the second quarter of 2021.

Guidance and investor update

American will continue to match its forward capacity with the resources required to support its operation. Based on current trends, the company expects its fourth-quarter total revenue to be 11% to 13% higher versus the fourth quarter of 2019 on 5% to 7% lower capacity. With these demand trends and the current fuel price forecast and excluding the impact of special items, the company expects to produce an operating margin3 of between 5.5% and 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Based on today’s guidance, American expects its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per diluted share excluding net special items3 to be between $0.50 and $0.70.

For additional financial forecasting detail, please refer to the company’s investor update, filed with this press release with the SEC on Form 8-K. This filing will also be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

Notes

See the accompanying notes in the financial tables section of this press release for further explanation, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

The company recognized $18 million of pre-tax net special credits in the third quarter of 2022, which principally included $57 million of nonoperating special credits for mark-to-market net unrealized gains associated with certain equity investments, offset in part by $39 million of operating net special charges. All references to total debt include debt, finance leases, operating lease liability and pension obligations. Operating margin and earnings per diluted share guidance excludes the impact of net special items. The company is unable to reconcile certain forward-looking projections to GAAP as the nature or amount of net special items cannot be determined at this time.



American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended

September 30, Percent

Increase 9 Months Ended

September 30, Percent

Increase 2022 2021 (Decrease) 2022 2021 (Decrease) Operating revenues: Passenger $ 12,396 $ 7,957 55.8 $ 32,438 $ 17,682 83.5 Cargo 279 332 (15.9 ) 970 973 (0.3 ) Other 787 680 15.8 2,375 1,800 31.9 Total operating revenues 13,462 8,969 50.1 35,783 20,455 74.9 Operating expenses: Aircraft fuel and related taxes 3,847 1,952 97.1 10,369 4,596 nm Salaries, wages and benefits 3,384 3,018 12.1 9,773 8,611 13.5 Regional expenses: Regional operating expenses 1,093 809 35.1 3,058 1,912 59.9 Regional depreciation and amortization 81 78 3.7 240 236 1.7 Maintenance, materials and repairs 685 548 25.1 1,949 1,383 40.9 Other rent and landing fees 710 694 2.3 2,081 1,950 6.8 Aircraft rent 347 358 (3.0 ) 1,045 1,064 (1.8 ) Selling expenses 495 318 55.7 1,331 745 78.7 Depreciation and amortization 491 480 2.1 1,486 1,439 3.2 Special items, net 37 (990 ) nm (1) 189 (3,986 ) nm Other 1,362 1,109 22.9 4,037 2,784 45.1 Total operating expenses 12,532 8,374 49.7 35,558 20,734 71.5 Operating income (loss) 930 595 56.3 225 (279 ) nm Nonoperating income (expense): Interest income 70 5 nm 107 13 nm Interest expense, net (499 ) (476 ) 4.8 (1,430 ) (1,332 ) 7.4 Other income, net 157 82 91.1 274 241 14.1 Total nonoperating expense, net (272 ) (389 ) (30.0 ) (1,049 ) (1,078 ) (2.7 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 658 206 nm (824 ) (1,357 ) (39.3 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 175 37 nm (148 ) (296 ) (49.7 ) Net income (loss) $ 483 $ 169 nm $ (676 ) $ (1,061 ) (36.3 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.26 $ (1.04 ) $ (1.65 ) Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.25 $ (1.04 ) $ (1.65 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 650,586 648,564 650,145 642,432 Diluted 715,985 721,142 650,145 642,432 Note: Percent change may not recalculate due to rounding. (1) Not meaningful or greater than 100% change.





American Airlines Group Inc. Consolidated Operating Statistics (1) (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended

September 30, Increase 9 Months Ended

September 30, Increase 2022 2021 (Decrease) 2022 2021 (Decrease) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 58,499 48,069 21.7 % 160,305 112,555 42.4 % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 68,567 61,111 12.2 % 194,264 153,431 26.6 % Passenger load factor (percent) 85.3 78.7 6.6 pts 82.5 73.4 9.1 pts Yield (cents) 21.19 16.55 28.0 % 20.23 15.71 28.8 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 18.08 13.02 38.8 % 16.70 11.52 44.9 % Total revenue per ASM (cents) 19.63 14.68 33.8 % 18.42 13.33 38.2 % Cargo ton miles (millions) 478 510 (6.2 ) % 1,514 1,597 (5.2 ) % Cargo yield per ton mile (cents) 58.30 65.02 (10.3 ) % 64.07 60.94 5.1 % Fuel consumption (gallons in millions) 1,031 941 9.5 % 2,922 2,393 22.1 % Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon) 3.73 2.07 79.9 % 3.55 1.92 84.8 % Operating cost per ASM (cents) 18.28 13.70 33.4 % 18.30 13.51 35.5 % Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items (cents) 18.22 15.43 18.1 % 18.21 16.40 11.0 % Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel (cents) 12.61 12.24 3.0 % 12.87 13.41 (4.0 ) % Passenger enplanements (thousands) 52,564 48,129 9.2 % 148,353 116,384 27.5 % Departures (thousands): Mainline 273 245 11.6 % 775 618 25.4 % Regional 228 263 (13.4 ) % 702 696 0.8 % Total 501 508 (1.3 ) % 1,477 1,314 12.4 % Average stage length (miles): Mainline 1,175 1,171 0.4 % 1,172 1,180 (0.7 ) % Regional 476 482 (1.3 ) % 479 489 (1.9 ) % Total 857 814 5.3 % 842 813 3.6 % Aircraft at end of period: Mainline (2) 908 857 6.0 % 908 857 6.0 % Regional (3) 553 557 (0.7 ) % 553 557 (0.7 ) % Total 1,461 1,414 3.3 % 1,461 1,414 3.3 % Full-time equivalent employees at end of period: Mainline 102,200 94,000 8.7 % 102,200 94,000 8.7 % Regional (4) 27,500 25,800 6.6 % 27,500 25,800 6.6 % Total 129,700 119,800 8.3 % 129,700 119,800 8.3 % Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. (1) Unless otherwise noted, operating statistics include mainline and regional operations. Regional includes wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries and operating results from capacity purchase carriers. (2) Excludes 14 Boeing 737-800 mainline aircraft that are in temporary storage at September 30, 2022. (3) Includes aircraft owned and leased by American as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excludes 30 Embraer 145, 13 Bombardier CRJ 700, five Bombardier CRJ 900 and five Embraer 170 regional aircraft that are in temporary storage at September 30, 2022. (4) Regional full-time equivalent employees only include our wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries.





American Airlines Group Inc. Consolidated Revenue Statistics by Region (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended

September 30, Increase 9 Months Ended

September 30, Increase 2022 2021 (Decrease) 2022 2021 (Decrease) Domestic (1) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 39,226 38,869 0.9 % 111,346 92,277 20.7 % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 45,686 46,505 (1.8 ) % 131,507 115,494 13.9 % Passenger load factor (percent) 85.9 83.6 2.3 pts 84.7 79.9 4.8 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 8,786 6,547 34.2 % 23,966 14,646 63.6 % Yield (cents) 22.40 16.84 33.0 % 21.52 15.87 35.6 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 19.23 14.08 36.6 % 18.22 12.68 43.7 % Latin America (2) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 8,012 5,759 39.1 % 24,088 15,306 57.4 % Available seat miles (millions) 9,166 7,733 18.5 % 29,278 24,059 21.7 % Passenger load factor (percent) 87.4 74.5 12.9 pts 82.3 63.6 18.7 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 1,596 957 66.8 % 4,357 2,375 83.5 % Yield (cents) 19.92 16.62 19.9 % 18.09 15.52 16.6 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 17.41 12.38 40.7 % 14.88 9.87 50.8 % Atlantic Revenue passenger miles (millions) 10,623 3,163 nm 23,273 4,302 nm Available seat miles (millions) 12,945 6,035 nm 30,955 11,222 nm Passenger load factor (percent) 82.1 52.4 29.7 pts 75.2 38.3 36.9 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 1,901 408 nm 3,848 555 nm Yield (cents) 17.89 12.90 38.7 % 16.53 12.90 28.2 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 14.68 6.76 nm 12.43 4.94 nm Pacific Revenue passenger miles (millions) 638 278 nm 1,598 670 nm Available seat miles (millions) 770 838 (8.2 ) % 2,524 2,656 (5.0 ) % Passenger load factor (percent) 82.9 33.1 49.8 pts 63.3 25.2 38.1 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 113 45 nm 267 106 nm Yield (cents) 17.74 16.35 8.5 % 16.66 15.85 5.1 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 14.71 5.42 nm 10.55 4.00 nm Total International Revenue passenger miles (millions) 19,273 9,200 nm 48,959 20,278 nm Available seat miles (millions) 22,881 14,606 56.7 % 62,757 37,937 65.4 % Passenger load factor (percent) 84.2 63.0 21.2 pts 78.0 53.5 24.5 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 3,610 1,410 nm 8,472 3,036 nm Yield (cents) 18.73 15.33 22.2 % 17.30 14.97 15.6 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 15.78 9.66 63.4 % 13.50 8.00 68.7 % Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. (1) Domestic results include Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. (2) Latin America results include the Caribbean.





Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information American Airlines Group Inc. (the Company) sometimes uses financial measures that are derived from the condensed consolidated financial statements but that are not presented in accordance with GAAP to understand and evaluate its current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures may also provide useful information to investors and others. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company is providing a reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis.



The tables below present the reconciliations of the following GAAP measures to their non-GAAP measures:



- Operating Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Operating Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Operating Margin (GAAP measure) to Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Pre-Tax Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Pre-Tax Margin (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Net Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (GAAP measure) to Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)



Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. As net special items may vary from period-to-period in nature and amount, the adjustment to exclude net special items allows management an additional tool to understand the Company’s core operating performance.



Additionally, the tables below present the reconciliations of total operating costs (GAAP measure) to total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel (non-GAAP measure) and total operating costs per ASM (CASM) to CASM excluding net special items and fuel. Management uses total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel and CASM excluding net special items and fuel to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and for period-to-period comparisons. The price of fuel, over which the Company has no control, impacts the comparability of period-to-period financial performance. The adjustment to exclude fuel and net special items allows management an additional tool to understand and analyze the Company’s non-fuel costs and core operating performance. Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items 3 Months Ended

September 30, Percent

Increase 9 Months Ended

September 30, Percent

Increase 2022 2021 (Decrease) 2022 2021 (Decrease) (in millions) (in millions) Operating income (loss) as reported $ 930 $ 595 $ 225 $ (279 ) Operating net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) 37 (990 ) 189 (3,986 ) Regional operating special items, net (2) 2 (67 ) 2 (449 ) Operating income (loss) excluding net special items $ 969 $ (462 ) nm $ 416 $ (4,714 ) nm Calculation of Operating Margin Operating income (loss) as reported $ 930 $ 595 $ 225 $ (279 ) Total operating revenues as reported $ 13,462 $ 8,969 $ 35,783 $ 20,455 Operating margin 6.9 % 6.6 % 6.0 % (1.4 %) Calculation of Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items Operating income (loss) excluding net special items $ 969 $ (462 ) $ 416 $ (4,714 ) Total operating revenues as reported $ 13,462 $ 8,969 $ 35,783 $ 20,455 Operating margin excluding net special items 7.2 % (5.2 %) 1.2 % (23.0 %) Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items Pre-tax income (loss) as reported $ 658 $ 206 $ (824 ) $ (1,357 ) Pre-tax net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) 37 (990 ) 189 (3,986 ) Regional operating special items, net (2) 2 (67 ) 2 (449 ) Nonoperating special items, net (3) (57 ) 18 34 31 Total pre-tax net special items (18 ) (1,039 ) 225 (4,404 ) Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items $ 640 $ (833 ) nm $ (599 ) $ (5,761 ) (89.6%) Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Pre-tax income (loss) as reported $ 658 $ 206 $ (824 ) $ (1,357 ) Total operating revenues as reported $ 13,462 $ 8,969 $ 35,783 $ 20,455 Pre-tax margin 4.9 % 2.3 % (2.3 %) (6.6 %) Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items $ 640 $ (833 ) $ (599 ) $ (5,761 ) Total operating revenues as reported $ 13,462 $ 8,969 $ 35,783 $ 20,455 Pre-tax margin excluding net special items 4.8 % (9.3 %) (1.7 %) (28.2 %) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items 3 Months Ended

September 30, Percent

Increase 9 Months Ended

September 30, Percent

Increase 2022 2021 (Decrease) 2022 2021 (Decrease) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) Net income (loss) as reported $ 483 $ 169 $ (676 ) $ (1,061 ) Net special items: Total pre-tax net special items (1), (2), (3) (18 ) (1,039 ) 225 (4,404 ) Income tax special items, net - - (9 ) - Net tax effect of net special items 13 229 (39 ) 991 Net income (loss) excluding net special items $ 478 $ (641 ) nm $ (499 ) $ (4,474 ) (88.9%) Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items Net income (loss) excluding net special items $ 478 $ (641 ) $ (499 ) $ (4,474 ) Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 650,586 648,564 650,145 642,432 Diluted 715,985 648,564 650,145 642,432 Earnings (loss) per share excluding net special items: Basic $ 0.73 $ (0.99 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (6.96 ) Diluted $ 0.69 $ (0.99 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (6.96 ) Reconciliation of Total Operating Costs per ASM Excluding Net Special Items and Fuel Total operating expenses as reported $ 12,532 $ 8,374 $ 35,558 $ 20,734 Operating net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) (37 ) 990 (189 ) 3,986 Regional operating special items, net (2) (2 ) 67 (2 ) 449 Total operating expenses excluding net special items 12,493 9,431 35,367 25,169 Aircraft fuel and related taxes (3,847 ) (1,952 ) (10,369 ) (4,596 ) Total operating expenses excluding net special items and fuel $ 8,646 $ 7,479 $ 24,998 $ 20,573 (in cents) (in cents) Total operating expenses per ASM as reported 18.28 13.70 18.30 13.51 Operating net special items per ASM: Mainline operating special items, net (1) (0.05 ) 1.62 (0.10 ) 2.60 Regional operating special items, net (2) - 0.11 - 0.29 Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items 18.22 15.43 18.21 16.40 Aircraft fuel and related taxes per ASM (5.61 ) (3.19 ) (5.34 ) (3.00 ) Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items and fuel 12.61 12.24 12.87 13.41 Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. FOOTNOTES: (1) The 2022 nine month period mainline operating special items, net principally included a non-cash impairment charge to write down the carrying value of the Company's retired Airbus A330 fleet to the estimated fair value due to the market conditions for certain used aircraft. The Company retired its Airbus A330 fleet in 2020 as a result of the decline in demand for air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 third quarter mainline operating special items, net principally included $992 million of Payroll Support Program (PSP) financial assistance. The 2021 nine month period mainline operating special items, net principally included $4.2 billion of PSP financial assistance, offset in part by $168 million of salary and medical costs associated with certain team members who opted into voluntary early retirement programs offered as a result of reductions to the Company's operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (2) The 2021 third quarter regional operating special items, net principally included $128 million of PSP financial assistance. The 2021 nine month period regional operating special items, net principally included $539 million of PSP financial assistance, offset in part by a $27 million non-cash impairment charge to write down regional aircraft resulting from the retirement of the remaining Embraer 140 fleet earlier than planned. (3) Principally included mark-to-market net unrealized gains and losses associated with certain equity and other investments as well as non-cash charges associated with debt refinancings and extinguishments.





American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions)(Unaudited) 9 Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,331 $ 1,904 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures, net of aircraft purchase deposit returns (1,860 ) (25 ) Airport construction projects, net of reimbursements (274 ) (110 ) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 46 168 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 37 181 Sales of short-term investments 13,412 7,540 Purchases of short-term investments (12,113 ) (15,159 ) Decrease (increase) in restricted short-term investments 41 (330 ) Purchase of equity investments (205 ) - Other investing activities - 14 Net cash used in investing activities (916 ) (7,721 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on long-term debt and finance leases (2,038 ) (6,639 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 699 12,096 Shares withheld for taxes pursuant to employee stock plans (16 ) (13 ) Deferred financing costs (2 ) (176 ) Proceeds from issuance of equity - 460 Other financing activities 10 121 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,347 ) 5,849 Net increase in cash and restricted cash 68 32 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 408 399 (1) Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 476 $ 431 ________________________ (1) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to amounts reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash $ 332 $ 293 Restricted cash included in restricted cash and short-term investments 144 138 Total cash and restricted cash $ 476 $ 431





American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except shares) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash $ 332 $ 273 Short-term investments 10,900 12,158 Restricted cash and short-term investments 953 990 Accounts receivable, net 1,991 1,505 Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, net 2,215 1,795 Prepaid expenses and other 986 615 Total current assets 17,377 17,336 Operating property and equipment Flight equipment 39,154 37,856 Ground property and equipment 9,696 9,335 Equipment purchase deposits 643 517 Total property and equipment, at cost 49,493 47,708 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (19,506 ) (18,171 ) Total property and equipment, net 29,987 29,537 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,549 7,850 Other assets Goodwill 4,091 4,091 Intangibles, net 2,069 1,988 Deferred tax asset 3,679 3,556 Other assets 1,900 2,109 Total other assets 11,739 11,744 Total assets $ 66,652 $ 66,467 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases $ 2,749 $ 2,489 Accounts payable 2,117 1,772 Accrued salaries and wages 1,662 1,489 Air traffic liability 8,161 6,087 Loyalty program liability 3,006 2,896 Operating lease liabilities 1,467 1,507 Other accrued liabilities 2,808 2,766 Total current liabilities 21,970 19,006 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities 34,185 35,571 Pension and postretirement benefits 4,601 5,053 Loyalty program liability 6,141 6,239 Operating lease liabilities 6,281 6,610 Other liabilities 1,367 1,328 Total noncurrent liabilities 52,575 54,801 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock, 649,863,026 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 7,277 7,234 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,862 ) (5,942 ) Retained deficit (9,314 ) (8,638 ) Total stockholders' deficit (7,893 ) (7,340 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 66,652 $ 66,467





