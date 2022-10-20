Foghorn Therapeutics to Present at Hanson Wade's 5th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that the Company will present new data at Hanson Wade’s 5th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit. The Summit will be held in Danvers, Mass., on October 25–28, 2022. Foghorn is advancing its protein degradation platform and pipeline which includes FHD-609, a first-in-class, highly potent, and selective degrader of BRD9, for the treatment of synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-loss tumors, and additional programs.



The Company will participate in multiple sessions including presenting initial pharmacodynamic data from its ongoing Phase 1 study of FHD-609 during a keynote plenary session, as well as discuss special considerations in CMC development of protein degraders. Foghorn will also participate in a pre-conference workshop on how to design preclinical pharmacology and safety studies to ensure successful translation into the clinic.

Presentation Details

Session: Pre-Conference Workshop F

Title: Pre-Clinical Species Selection Strategies: Translational Relevance for Pharmacology & Safety

Co-Presenter: Ammar Adam, Senior Director & Head of In Vivo Pharmacology

Day: October 25, 2022

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

Session: Keynote Plenary Session

Title: Progressing Degraders Towards & Through the Clinic

Presenter: Danette L. Daniels, Ph.D., VP of Protein Degrader Platform

Day: October 26, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Session: Track B: Optimizing Drug Design & Pre-Clinical Validation

Title: Special Considerations in CMC Development of Protein Degraders

Presenter: Chong-Hui Gu, Head of CMC

Day: October 27, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Additional information on the Summit can be found here .

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary and scalable Gene Traffic Control platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology with two currently being investigated in clinical studies. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the company, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company’s clinical trials, including the timing of release of initial clinical data relating to its ongoing clinical trials. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s clinical trials, product candidates and research efforts and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risks relating to our clinical trials and other factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

Contact:

Ben Strain, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Media and Investors)

bstrain@foghorntx.com

Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Media)

khellsvik@foghorntx.com



Michael Lampe, ScientPR (Media)

michael@scientpr.com

