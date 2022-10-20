Versus Systems Launches Click Play Win – An Interactive Advertising Campaign Tool Combining Games and Rewards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) announced today that the Company will be launching its new Click Play Win interactive advertising tool at the inaugural UCLA Anderson Global Sports Business Forum on Friday, October 21, 2022. One of Versus’ first Click Play Win engagements is with Eliqs, a beverage innovation lab with a platform that allows anyone to create their own custom craft beverages. Eliqs’s customized beverage cans for the Global Sports Business Forum will feature a unique QR code printed directly onto the can that enables attendees to play Versus’ Swish basketball game for a chance to win real-life rewards.



Click Play Win is Versus’ latest product to combine interactivity, gameplay, and rewards. Click Play Win is an especially powerful tool for advertisers who can now turn content, from commercials and streaming media to physical product packaging to posters, into a gateway to a brand campaign that drives engagement, sales, and product trial. This new product from Versus transforms products, videos, and webpages into interactive advertisements with an easy-to-use, web-based, no download experience. Click Play Win allows players to register to win, improving consented first party data for brands, and giving players a chance to win discounts and products that they want. The Click Play Win campaign tool can be tailored to any company or teams’ branding and can be customized with multiple casual mobile games.

“Click Play Win is an innovative, powerful advertising tool that leverages Versus’ deep expertise in interactivity and rewards-based games. We are thrilled to partner with Eliqs, a dynamic, forward-thinking brand, to unveil Click Play Win at the UCLA Anderson Global Sports Business Forum,” said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems. “Versus is at the frontier of interactive and rewarding digital advertising, and Click Play Win is a product that we are extremely proud of – a catalyst that will allow us to grow our partnerships with advertisers in physical locations, online, and on streaming media.”

“The Click Play Win tool creates yet another experiential opportunity for our customers’ and their communities to engage with the brands and voices around which they’re passionately unified. We’re excited to showcase our partnership with Versus at UCLA’s Sports Business Forum and look forward to attendees engaging with our product and brand like never before,” said Joe Schwappach, Co-Founder and Head of Operations at Eliqs.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

About Barrel Labs, Owner of Eliqs

Barrel Labs, owner of Eliqs (eliqs.com), is a beverage innovation lab with a platform that allows anyone to create their own custom craft beverages. Barrel Labs believes that what you’re drinking should reflect and build your identity – it should create lasting memories and taste damn good too. They empower anyone to design a custom craft beverage; and then they create and deliver your product nationwide within a few short weeks. They are an investor-backed, high-growth team operating out of Los Angeles with the mission of rebuilding the beverage industry for the digital age. For more information on sales, partnerships, or employment, please reach out to hello@eliqs.com.

