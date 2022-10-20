H2cryptO and RoundlyX partnership brings passive investing to crypto.

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2cryptO™, the world’s first cryptocurrency exchange that offers Live Support, 24/7/365 is please to announce its partnership with RoundlyX, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider specializing in enabling partners with spare change roundup functionality. Now, RoundlyX users have the ability to roundup spare change from everyday purchases into cryptocurrencies listed on the H2cryptO platform.

“H2cryptO is delighted and excited to partner with RoundlyX, an excellent platform helping people invest their extra dollars. Our shared strategic vision and alignment is what fostered this relationship. Both firms aim to help unlock financial freedom for our respective clients. H2cryptO’s client-centric model aligns well with RoundlyX, and we look forward to a long-lasting partnership while helping to make crypto more accessible to the masses,” according to George Kushner, Co-Founder and CEO of H2cryptO.

H2cryptO is The Next-Gen Cryptocurrency Exchange solving the #1 pain point preventing crypto’s mass & broad adoption across the globe: its sheer complexity! H2cryptO is the first exchange to truly offer and emphasize real-time, human client support for assistance, education, support and general crypto know-how.

“RoundlyX sees H2cryptO as a partner focused on customer experience. We wanted to integrate with a platform willing to provide 24/7 client support. It’s important for the space to develop a more responsive experience especially for a customer base more accustomed to quick and responsive platforms in traditional markets,” said Andrew Elliott, Co-Founder and CEO of RoundlyX.



About H2CryptO

H2cryptO is the new, better way to invest and trade in crypto, aimed at the novice user, high-

volume traders and investors alike. The concept was borne out of the frustration of lack of

transparency and zero client support when trying to trade in crypto. The Company’s C-Suite has

70 years of aggregate business, tech, and client service experience. H2cryptO is a Draper Goren

Holm portfolio company.



About RoundlyX

RoundlyX’s mission is to spread mainstream adoption of digital assets by empowering users

with tools for responsible involvement in an exciting but volatile emerging asset class. Through

tools like roundup investing, market participants are able to weather the volatile but emerging

digital asset class without overextending. In the RoundlyX dashboard users can manage their

digital asset portfolios at various partnered exchanges with ease.