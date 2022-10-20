Insights on the Home Remodeling Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Andersen, Dow, Jeld-Wen Holdings and Kohler Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Remodeling Market By Project Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global home remodeling market size was valued at $852.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,317.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Home remodeling is the process of making alterations to the existing residential unit, in order to improve is serviceability and aesthetical appearance. The alterations typically include repairing structures or fixtures, expanding the existing space, and other changes intended toward improving safety of the buildings.



Home remodeling solutions are available for a wide range of applications such as doors, windows, lighting systems, flooring solutions, and others. Furthermore, home remodeling is a great solution when it comes to achieving most out of the existing building. In addition, the new look that can be achieved in the existing old structure; through home remodeling, is also one of the reasons that drive the demand in the home remodeling market.



The surge in investments on the maintenance of ever-increasing number of old buildings drives the demand in the home remodeling market. In addition to this, the high cost of constructing a completely new house, encourages the homeowners to remodel their existing old houses instead of buying a new one.

This further adds to the demand in home remodeling market. However, high labor cost is one of the constraints to the market growth. Furthermore, advancement in the computer-based technologies such as visualization apps, 3D rendering software, and others, has enabled the homeowners to visualize the remodeled house on a computer screen, providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.



The home remodeling market is segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region. By project type, the market is categorized into Do It Yourself (DIY) and professional. On the basis of application, it is categorized into windows & doors, kitchen & bathroom, floor & roof, walls, and others. And on the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into online and offline. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major players that operate in the global market have adopted key strategies such as product launch, business expansion, and product development to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market



Competition Analysis



Key companies profiled in the home remodeling market report include Andersen Corporation, Dow Inc., IndustrieCottoPossagno S.p.A, JELD-WEN, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Kohler Co., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Pella Corporation and Seven Group Holdings Limited (Boral Limited)



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging home remodeling market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key Market Segments between 2020 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the home remodeling market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global home remodeling market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players within home remodeling markets are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the home remodeling industry.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7iae1u

