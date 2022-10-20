Mobility Devices Market to hit US$ 24.49 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Mobility Devices Market by Product (Walking Aids, Scooters, Wheelchairs), by Category (Adult, Pediatrics), by End-user (Hospitals Settings, Homecare Settings) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030 " published by Growth Plus Reports, the mobility devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.00% from 2021 to reach US$ 24.49 billion by 2030.

Market Drivers

One of the primary factors that favorably affect the demand for mobility devices globally is the rising number of people with chronic medical diseases such as orthopedic and neurological disorders. The aging population, which is more prone to certain conditions, is another factor increasing the market. Additionally, the rise in accident cases resulting in severe injuries fuels the global need for mobility devices. In addition, the increasing use of devices by people with physical disabilities in public spaces, including malls, dining establishments, airports, and train stations, fosters a favorable outlook for the market. The industry is also expanding due to the easy availability and favorable reimbursement policies for purchased and rental devices.

Excerpts from ‘by Product’

The global mobility devices market is divided into:

Walking Aids

Scooters

Wheelchairs

The majority of the market is made up of the wheelchair segment. Accidents occur more frequently, and mobility issues fuel the wheelchair market expansion. Additionally, the market is anticipated to rise due to technical developments made by industry participants and increasing demand for wheelchairs in hospitals and clinics in both emerging and developed nations. The walking aid market is anticipated to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period due to its highly increased demand.

Excerpts from ‘by End-user’

The global mobility devices market is divided into the hospital and homecare segments based on end-users. The hospital segment has dominated the market. This expansion is attributed to increased hospital admissions for treating neurological conditions such as paralysis, stroke, and multiple sclerosis, as well as increased traffic accidents. Additionally, as technology advances, the use of mobility devices is rising. However, due to the increased necessity of adopting gadgets for patient comfort, the homecare category is anticipated to experience rapid expansion during the projection period. Also, as the aging population grows, persistent disability may fuel market expansion.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global mobility devices market has been divided into four regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The North American region has dominated the market due to the high patient population suffering from mobility issues. Furthermore, increased awareness about reimbursement policies is expanding the market. Also, the presence of the geriatric population is increasing the demand. The European segment is characterized by an increased aging population with mobility problems. Also, advanced healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to boost the market growth. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow due to increased cases of limb dysfunction and diseases. Also, the demand for mobility devices is growing in this region due to increasing hospital density.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global mobility devices market are

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Briggs Healthcare, Inc.

Ottobock

21st Century Scientific Inc.

