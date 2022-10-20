The Worldwide Butyric Acid Industry is Projected to Reach $492 Million by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Butyric Acid Market by Type (Synthetic, Renewable), End-use (Animal Feed, Chemical Intermediates, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Flavors, Human Dietary Supplements), and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global butyric acid market is projected to grow from USD 317 million in 2022 to USD 492 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2027. The growing animal feed segment, along with the rise in consumption of processed foods, is driving the market.
The synthetic butyric acid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of volume
Butyric acid is generally produced industrially utilizing chemical synthesis from petrochemical feedstocks. A propylene feedstock is used in chemical synthesis because it is readily available, inexpensive, and majorly used in the petrochemical sector. The easy availability and low cost of manufacturing is expected to drive the segment.
The human dietary supplements segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of volume
Butyric acid is essential for improving digestive health, reducing inflammation, protecting the brain, controlling weight, and preventing cancer. The body's gut bacteria convert foods which one cannot digest into butyrate, which has a variety of positive health effects. Such characteristics of butyric acid is expected to drive the segment.
Asia-Pacific butyric acid market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of volume
The Asia-Pacific butyric acid market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The countries in the region have substantial growth prospects for the butyric acid market because of factors such as increase in the purchasing power of the population and demand for protein-rich meat diets, thereby driving the butyric acid market in the region.
