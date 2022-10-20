OverActive Media to Participate in ThinkEquity Conference

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) (“OverActive” or the “Company”), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans, today announced it will attend the ThinkEquity Conference, held in-person on Wednesday, October 26 in New York City at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. Chris Overholt, President and CEO of the Company, will speak to OverActive Media’s recurring and high margin esports business at 9:00 a.m. ET in the Lotus Suite West and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.



The ThinkEquity Conference will welcome leading companies highlighting pioneers from industries including Biotech, Metals & Mining, Energy and Technology, and more. Please submit requests for one-on-one meetings with OverActive Media here: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_84407/conference_register.html

WHO: Chris Overholt, President & CEO, OverActive Media WHAT: ThinkEquity Conference Presentation that provides insight into OverActive Media’s business model WHERE: The Mandarin Oriental Hotel, the Lotus Suite West 80 Columbus Circle (at 60th Street) New York, NY 10023 WHEN: Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET

For more information, please contact:

Leah Gaucher, Director, PR & Communications, OverActive Media

(647) 924-2614

lgaucher@oam.gg

Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

(416) 995-8651

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of OverActive with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding: (a) OverActive’s anticipated VALORANT team; and (b) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead OverActive management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although OverActive believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the OverActive. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with extensive government regulation; the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets; and risk factors set out in OverActive’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of OverActive and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although OverActive has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. OverActive does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) VALORANT Regional League France: Revolution, operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

