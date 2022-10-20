GoodCell Launches in Concierge Practices to Meet the Demand for Proactive & Preventative Longevity Services

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Concierge Medicine Today’s annual Forum, GoodCell, a life sciences company, launched its Personal Biobanking service in concierge medicine practices nationwide. Personal Biobanking is a proactive, preventive healthcare service that allows members to store their own healthy biomaterial to enable future precision medicine as well as advanced diagnostics and genetics.

“A GoodCell member myself with 30+ years practicing integrative preventive and longevity medicine, I am delighted to offer Personal Biobanking to my patients,” said Ronald Primas, MD, FACP, FACPM, DABIHM of travelMD.com. “As healthcare continues to move toward precision medicine, GoodCell will help to keep my patients at the cutting edge of science and ready for future cellular therapies.”

Patients of participating practices will be able to create their Personal Biobanks with one simple blood draw—either in their physician’s office or at any of the 3,000+ Quest Labs nationwide. GoodCell extracts and stores the most valuable components of the blood for future use in potential therapeutics and diagnostics.

With 2,000+ cell and gene therapies in clinical trials, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) forecasts they will approve 10-20 new therapies per year by 2025. In September’s Federal Register, the FDA announced the reorganization of its Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies (OTAT) to become a “Super Office” within the Center of Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) to meet the rising cell and gene therapy related needs. The reorganization includes plans to increase staff to more than 400 employees and renaming the organization to the Office of Therapeutic Products (OTP).

“We are thrilled to partner with concierge physicians across the country to deliver GoodCell directly to their patient populations,” said Chris Garcia, CEO at GoodCell. “Personal Biobanking is the foundation from which our members begin their health information journey. Capitalizing on access to advanced genetic testing and diagnostics, our members can identify predispositions to health risk and disease, track conditions and disorders and ultimately utilize their own biomaterial to enable precision therapies.”

About GoodCell

GoodCell, a life sciences company, delivers proactive, preventive healthcare services that allow members to participate in precision medicine by storing their own biomaterial for potential future personalized cellular therapy. As the pace of cell and gene therapy breakthroughs and FDA approvals continues to accelerate, so do the advantages of Personal Biobanking. Storing healthy cells now gives GoodCell members greater control of their health in the future and may extend quality of life. Learn more at: GoodCell.com.

GoodCell is partnered with Quest Diagnostics for a convenient member experience. Scheduling a blood draw is fast and easy at one of the 3,000+ Quest Labs nationwide. Samples are then sent to GoodCell labs for bioprocessing where the most valuable components of the blood are extracted and safely and securely stored in GoodCell’s state-of-the-art biorepository.