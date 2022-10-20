American National Bankshares Reports Third Quarter Earnings

DANVILLE, Va., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported third quarter 2022 earnings of $9.3 million, or $0.87 per diluted common share. Those results compare to earnings of $10.2 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and earnings of $8.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $26.4 million, or $2.47 per diluted common share, compared to $32.2 million, or $2.95 diluted common share, for the same period of 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey V. Haley, commented, “American National delivered another solid quarter of earnings performance with meaningful growth in top-line revenue and margins. Our continued growth in our loan portfolio and improved asset mix coupled with the continued rising rate environment drove double-digit growth in net interest income. Asset quality remains strong, and our local business markets continue to be healthy in spite of the geopolitical headwinds and some signs of a slowing economy nationally.”

Third quarter 2022 highlights include:

  • Earnings produced a return on average tangible common equity of 15.74% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 13.87% in the previous quarter and 16.01% for the same quarter in the prior year (non-GAAP).

  • Net interest income increased $2.5 million, or 11.7%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $914 thousand, or 4.0%, when compared to the same quarter in 2021.

  • Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 3.20% for the quarter, up from 2.76% in the second quarter of 2022 and up from 3.09% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).

  • Noninterest revenues decreased $77 thousand, or 1.6%, when compared to the previous quarter, and decreased $363 thousand, or 7.1%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Noninterest expense increased $993 thousand, or 6.4%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $1.6 million, or 10.8%, when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Average loans held for investment, excluding U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew $57.2 million, or 11.4% annualized, during the third quarter as compared to the previous quarter of $44.5 million, or 9.1% annualized.

  • The Company recognized a provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2022 of $615 thousand compared to $581 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 and $482 thousand in the third quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were (0.01%) for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 0.01% in the previous quarter and (0.01%) in the same quarter of 2021.

  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, down from 0.06% at September 30, 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased by $2.5 million, or 11.7%, to $24.0 million compared to $21.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. The third quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter of 2021 reflected an increase of $914 thousand, or 4.0%. The FTE net interest margin for the quarter was 3.20%, up from 2.76% in the prior quarter and 3.09% in the same quarter a year ago (non-GAAP). The margin expansion relative to the previous quarter was primarily due to a 45-basis point increase in yield on average earning assets. The higher yield resulted from a shift in the earning assets mix caused by excess deposits in other banks being deployed into the loan portfolio as well as increased yields on loans, securities, and deposits in other banks due to the rise in interest rates. The increase in margin from third quarter 2021 was also attributable to the higher rate environment and asset mix changes partially offset by substantially more PPP related income in 2021.

The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the third quarter of 2022, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $454 thousand compared to $336 thousand in the prior quarter and $1.3 million for the same quarter in 2021. The third quarter of 2021 reflected additional accretion income from the early payoff of acquired loans. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):

For the years ending December 31, (estimated):   
2022$208 
2023        745 
2024     454 
2025       320 
2026       215 
Thereafter       274 
    

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $1.4 million as of September 30, 2022, down from $1.6 million at June 30, 2022, and down substantially from $2.1 million at September 30, 2021. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, and 0.06% at September 30, 2021. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022 of $615 thousand compared to $581 thousand in the previous quarter and $482 thousand in the third quarter of the previous year. The provision expense for the third and second quarters of 2022 was a function of continued loan growth during the periods. The provision expense in the third quarter of 2021 was the net of the provision for loan growth offset by positive adjustments in qualitative factors for improved economic conditions.

The allowance for loan losses was $19.2 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $18.5 million at June 30, 2022 and $20.6 million at September 30, 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were (0.01%) for the third quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.01% in the second quarter of 2022. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 0.91% at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, compared to 1.06% at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance as a percentage of loans was 0.91% at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, compared to 1.08% at September 30, 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $77 thousand, or 1.6%, to $4.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from the prior quarter and $363 thousand, or 7.1%, from $5.1 million in the same quarter in the prior year. The largest decrease in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter was income from small business investment companies. This income is generated by distributions based on ownership percentages and is highly unpredictable. The decrease for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to same quarter in the prior year is primarily attributable to mortgage revenue contraction associated with higher mortgage rates, with mortgage banking income decreasing by $601 thousand, or 60.8%, compared to the same quarter of 2021.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to $16.4 million, up $993 thousand, or 6.4%, when compared to $15.5 million for the previous quarter and up $1.6 million, or 10.8%, from $14.8 million during the same quarter in the previous year. The increase in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of 2022 and the same quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of compensation associated with a lower staffing vacancy rate, and increased incentive accruals.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 20.92%, compared to 20.90% for the prior quarter and 21.05% for the same quarter in the prior year. The effective tax rate fluctuations are attributable to changes in pre-tax earnings and the levels of permanent tax differences.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $3.0 billion, a decrease of $184.4 million from June 30, 2022 and a decrease of $239.7 million from September 30, 2021. The decrease from the previous quarter is due to lower interest-bearing deposits in other banks resulting from a decrease in deposits, partially offset by an increase in loans, net during the period.

At September 30, 2022, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $2.1 billion, an increase of $88.6 million, or 17.5% annualized, from June 30, 2022. Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased $216.2 million, or 11.4%, from September 30, 2021.

Investment securities available for sale amounted to $641.9 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $26.9 million, or 4.0%, compared to June 30, 2022, and a decrease of $2.1 million, or less than 1% compared to September 30, 2021.

Deposits amounted to $2.7 billion at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $139.5 million, or 19.7% annualized, from June 30, 2022 and a decrease of $171.2 million, or 6.0%, compared to September 30, 2021. Noninterest- bearing deposits increased $63.9 million, or 6.5%, compared to September 30, 2021.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 7.59% at September 30, 2022 compared to 7.58% at June 30, 2022 and compared to 8.14% at September 30, 2021 (non-GAAP). The Company’s common equity Tier 1, Tier 1, total, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.80%, 12.98%, 13.80% and 9.92%, respectively, at September 30, 2022.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.0 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.1 billion of trust, investment, and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated efforts to limit the spread of the virus; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from acquisitions and depositions; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (5) the adequacy of the level of the allowance for loan losses, the amount of loan loss provisions required in future quarters, and the failure of assumptions underlying the allowance for loan losses; (6) cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (7) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (8) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Jeffrey W. Farrar
Executive Vice President, COO & CFO
(434)773-2274
farrarj@amnb.com
 


American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
     
  September 30
   2022   2021 
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $35,437  $38,349 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  59,541   480,052 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  641,884   643,949 
Restricted stock, at cost  8,383   8,046 
Loans held for sale  2,852   9,518 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs  2,119,415   1,940,332 
Less allowance for loan losses  (19,189)  (20,630)
Net Loans  2,100,226   1,919,702 
Premises and equipment, net  34,686   37,021 
Other real estate owned, net  143   213 
Goodwill  85,048   85,048 
Core deposit intangibles, net  3,667   4,978 
Bank owned life insurance  29,480   28,950 
Other assets  47,973   33,237 
     
Total assets $3,049,320  $3,289,063 
     
     
Liabilities    
Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing $1,044,803  $980,985 
Demand deposits -- interest-bearing  509,017   524,328 
Money market deposits  612,600   733,515 
Savings deposits  282,093   254,456 
Time deposits  242,357   368,797 
Total deposits  2,690,870   2,862,081 
Customer repurchase agreements  625   26,595 
Long-term borrowings  28,308   28,207 
Other liabilities  16,127   21,793 
Total liabilities  2,735,930   2,938,676 
     
Shareholders' equity    
Preferred stock, $5 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding  -   - 
Common stock, $1 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 10,608,750 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 10,778,562 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 10,533   10,715 
Capital in excess of par value  141,694   148,069 
Retained earnings  218,814   193,107 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net  (57,651)  (1,504)
Total shareholders' equity  313,390   350,387 
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,049,320  $3,289,063 
     



American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
           
  For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
  9/30/22 6/30/22 9/30/21 9/30/22 9/30/21
Interest and Dividend Income:          
Interest and fees on loans $21,160  $19,076  $21,974  $59,024  $65,334 
Interest and dividends on securities:          
Taxable  2,664   2,441   1,896   7,344   5,297 
Tax-exempt  110   97   94   297   293 
Dividends  118   116   112   347   349 
Other interest income  1,099   800   201   2,076   375 
Total interest and dividend income  25,151   22,530   24,277   69,088   71,648 
           
Interest Expense:          
Interest on deposits  741   646   781   1,956   2,990 
Interest on short-term borrowings  11   9   3   26   19 
Interest on long-term borrowings  392   385   400   1,156   1,352 
Total interest expense  1,144   1,040   1,184   3,138   4,361 
           
Net Interest Income  24,007   21,490   23,093   65,950   67,287 
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses  615   581   482   438   (870)
           
Net Interest Income After Provision for (recovery of) Loan Losses  23,392   20,909   22,611   65,512   68,157 
           
Noninterest Income:          
Trust and brokerage fees  1,603   1,587   1,576   4,999   3,757 
Service charges on deposit accounts  681   709   664   2,079   1,916 
Interchange fees  1,013   996   958   2,990   3,025 
Other fees and commissions  233   200   189   699   619 
Mortgage banking income  388   429   989   1,490   3,449 
Securities gains, net  -   -   -   -   733 
Income from Small Business Investment Companies  501   678   491   1,672   1,510 
Income from insurance investments  100   97   132   644   1,062 
Losses on premises and equipment, net  (2)  (84)  (107)  (82)  (588)
Other  243   225   231   706   704 
Total noninterest income  4,760   4,837   5,123   15,197   16,187 
           
Noninterest Expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits  9,618   8,720   8,185   26,936   23,881 
Occupancy and equipment  1,514   1,520   1,513   4,576   4,548 
FDIC assessment  227   228   194   694   644 
Bank franchise tax  488   488   440   1,452   1,321 
Core deposit intangible amortization  310   320   361   960   1,113 
Data processing  818   781   748   2,446   2,224 
Software  362   363   344   1,088   1,011 
Other real estate owned, net  3   2   21   4   148 
Other  3,108   3,033   3,037   9,096   8,655 
Total noninterest expense  16,448   15,455   14,843   47,252   43,545 
           
Income Before Income Taxes  11,704   10,291   12,891   33,457   40,799 
Income Taxes  2,448   2,151   2,713   7,062   8,566 
Net Income $9,256  $8,140  $10,178  $26,395  $32,233 
           
Net Income Per Common Share:          
Basic $0.87  $0.76  $0.94  $2.47  $2.96 
Diluted $0.87  $0.76  $0.94  $2.47  $2.95 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:          
Basic  10,640,952   10,688,294   10,833,875   10,694,096   10,907,721 
Diluted  10,643,073   10,690,496   10,836,293   10,696,409   10,911,372 
           



American National Bankshares Inc.         
Financial Highlights         
Unaudited         
          
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)      At or for the Nine Months
 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr Ended September 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021 
          
EARNINGS         
Interest income$ 25,151  $22,530  $24,277  $ 69,088  $71,648 
Interest expense 1,144   1,040   1,184   3,138   4,361 
Net interest income 24,007   21,490   23,093   65,950   67,287 
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 615   581   482   438   (870)
Noninterest income 4,760   4,837   5,123   15,197   16,187 
Noninterest expense 16,448   15,455   14,843   47,252   43,545 
Income taxes 2,448   2,151   2,713   7,062   8,566 
Net income 9,256   8,140   10,178   26,395   32,233 
          
PER COMMON SHARE          
Net income per share - basic$ 0.87  $0.76  $0.94  $ 2.47  $2.96 
Net income per share - diluted 0.87   0.76   0.94   2.47   2.95 
Cash dividends paid 0.28   0.28   0.27   0.84   0.81 
Book value per share 29.54   30.71   32.51   29.54   32.51 
Book value per share - tangible (a) 21.18   22.36   24.16   21.18   24.16 
Closing market price 31.95   34.61   33.04   31.95   33.04 
          
FINANCIAL RATIOS         
Return on average assets 1.17%  0.99%  1.27%  1.08%  1.38%
Return on average common equity 11.21   9.83   11.58   10.42   12.40 
Return on average tangible common equity (a) 15.74   13.87   16.01   14.57   17.24 
Average common equity to average assets 10.42   10.06   10.99   10.35   11.13 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a) 7.59   7.58   8.14   7.59   8.14 
Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 3.20   2.76   3.09   2.86   3.10 
Efficiency ratio (a) 55.98   57.18   51.02   56.87   50.24 
Effective tax rate 20.92   20.90   21.05   21.11   21.00 
          
PERIOD-END BALANCES         
Securities$ 650,267  $677,260  $651,995  $ 650,267  $651,995 
Loans held for sale 2,852   5,227   9,518   2,852   9,518 
Loans, net 2,119,415   2,030,818   1,940,332   2,119,415   1,940,332 
Goodwill and other intangibles 88,715   89,025   90,026   88,715   90,026 
Assets 3,049,320   3,233,728   3,289,063   3,049,320   3,289,063 
Assets - tangible (a) 2,960,605   3,144,703   3,199,037   2,960,605   3,199,037 
Deposits 2,690,870   2,830,347   2,862,081   2,690,870   2,862,081 
Customer repurchase agreements 625   32,038   26,595   625   26,595 
Long-term borrowings 28,308   28,283   28,207   28,308   28,207 
Shareholders' equity 313,390   327,431   350,387   313,390   350,387 
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 224,675   238,406   260,361   224,675   260,361 
          
AVERAGE BALANCES         
Securities (b)$ 728,535  $726,472  $569,508  $ 722,025  $514,156 
Loans held for sale 3,915   3,759   15,883   3,998   12,313 
Loans, net 2,064,088   2,006,970   1,907,398   2,012,905   1,956,452 
Interest-earning assets 3,005,292   3,120,925   2,989,661   3,083,815   2,905,032 
Goodwill and other intangibles 88,886   89,200   90,257   89,202   90,600 
Assets 3,170,328   3,292,913   3,199,514   3,260,636   3,115,683 
Assets - tangible (a) 3,081,442   3,203,713   3,109,257   3,171,434   3,025,083 
Interest-bearing deposits 1,723,931   1,849,664   1,817,595   1,817,581   1,773,354 
Deposits 2,775,516   2,881,318   2,768,268   2,845,523   2,676,650 
Customer repurchase agreements 18,719   35,766   29,681   31,858   36,954 
Long-term borrowings 28,293   28,268   28,192   28,268   33,111 
Shareholders' equity 330,318   331,276   351,646   337,633   346,730 
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 241,432   242,076   261,389   248,431   256,130 
          
American National Bankshares Inc.         
Financial Highlights         
Unaudited         
          
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)      At or for the Nine Months
 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr Ended September 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021 
CAPITAL          
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 10,640,952   10,688,294   10,833,875   10,694,096   10,907,721 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 10,643,073   10,690,496   10,836,293   10,696,409   10,911,372 
          
COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM         
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 60,104   54,676   100,764   203,709   247,999 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted$ 34.26  $35.32  $32.87  $ 36.26  $32.84 
          
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES         
Beginning balance$ 18,505  $17,988  $20,097  $ 18,678  $21,403 
Provision for (recovery for) loan losses 615   581   482   438   (870)
Charge-offs (31)  (117)  (19)  (185)  (70)
Recoveries 100   53   70   258   167 
Ending balance$ 19,189  $18,505  $20,630  $ 19,189  $20,630 
          
LOANS         
Construction and land development$ 210,500  $174,361  $120,193  $ 210,500  $120,193 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 423,678   403,478   404,029   423,678   404,029 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 764,963   749,174   713,339   764,963   713,339 
Residential real estate 324,468   310,110   280,351   324,468   280,351 
Home equity 93,659   95,352   95,317   93,659   95,317 
Commercial and industrial 295,541   291,445   320,278   295,541   320,278 
Consumer 6,606   6,898   6,825   6,606   6,825 
Total$ 2,119,415  $2,030,818  $1,940,332  $ 2,119,415  $1,940,332 
          
NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END         
Nonperforming loans:         
90 days past due and accruing$ 18  $90  $-  $ 18  $- 
Nonaccrual 1,171   1,385   1,903   1,171   1,903 
Other real estate owned and repossessions 196   143   213   196   213 
Nonperforming assets$ 1,385  $1,618  $2,116  $ 1,385  $2,116 
          
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS         
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.91  0.91%  1.06%  0.91%  1.06%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 1,613.88   1,254.58   1,084.08   1,613.88   1,084.08 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05   0.05   0.06   0.05   0.06 
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.06   0.07   0.10   0.06   0.10 
Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans to average loans (0.01)  0.01   (0.01)  0.00   (0.01)
          
          
OTHER DATA         
Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d)$ 693,153  $709,264  $697,546  $ 693,153  $697,546 
Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d)$ 376,891  $370,493  $406,408  $ 376,891  $406,408 
Number full-time equivalent employees (e) 363   345   345   363   345 
Number of full service offices 26   26   26   26   26 
Number of loan production offices 1   1   1   1   1 
Number of ATMs 34   36   36   34   36 
          
          
Notes:         
          
(a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
(b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.   
(c) - Market value.   
(d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet.   
(e) - Average for quarter.         
          



American National Bankshares Inc.
Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Unaudited
              
     Interest      
 Average Balance Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate
              
  2022   2021   2022   2021  2022 2021
Loans:             
Commercial$287,785  $325,692  $2,877  $5,185  3.97% 6.32%
Real estate 1,773,694   1,590,858   18,207   16,702  4.11  4.20 
Consumer 6,524   6,731   107   125  6.51  7.37 
Total loans (b) 2,068,003   1,923,281   21,191   22,012  4.09  4.57 
              
Securities:             
U.S. Treasury 152,158   53,347   350   139  0.92  1.04 
Federal agencies & GSEs 111,804   90,876   369   265  1.32  1.17 
Mortgage-backed & CMOs 354,296   335,940   1,435   1,091  1.62  1.30 
State and municipal 70,528   62,883   365   320  2.07  2.04 
Other 39,749   26,462   401   311  4.04  4.70 
Total securities 728,535   569,508   2,920   2,126  1.60  1.49 
              
Deposits in other banks 208,754   496,872   1,099   201  2.09  0.16 
              
Total interest-earning assets 3,005,292   2,989,661   25,210   24,339  3.35  3.25 
              
Non-earning assets 165,036   209,853           
              
Total assets$3,170,328  $3,199,514           
              
Deposits:             
Demand$522,021  $481,032   34   38  0.03  0.03 
Money market 668,970   713,846   348   166  0.21  0.09 
Savings 281,369   247,536   20   6  0.03  0.01 
Time 251,571   375,181   339   571  0.53  0.60 
Total deposits 1,723,931   1,817,595   741   781  0.17  0.17 
              
Customer repurchase agreements 18,719   29,681   11   3  0.23  0.04 
Long-term borrowings 28,293   28,192   392   400  5.54  5.68 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,770,943   1,875,468   1,144   1,184  0.26  0.25 
              
Noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,051,585   950,673           
Other liabilities 17,482   21,727           
Shareholders' equity 330,318   351,646           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$3,170,328  $3,199,514           
              
Interest rate spread        3.09% 3.00%
Net interest margin        3.20% 3.09%
              
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)    24,066   23,155       
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)    59   62       
Net interest income    $24,007  $23,093       
              
              
Notes:             
              
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees and costs. 
(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances. 
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis. 
  


Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Unaudited
              
     Interest      
 Average Balance Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate
              
  2022   2021   2022   2021  2022 2021
Loans:             
Commercial$288,968  $393,571  $7,982  $15,433  3.69% 5.24%
Real estate 1,721,403   1,568,055   50,823   49,642  3.94  4.22 
Consumer 6,532   7,139   317   364  6.49  6.82 
Total loans (b) 2,016,903   1,968,765   59,122   65,439  3.91  4.43 
              
Securities:             
U.S. Treasury 150,483   36,969   1,021   265  0.90  0.96 
Federal agencies & GSEs 108,050   99,595   985   867  1.22  1.16 
Mortgage-backed & CMOs 358,739   292,207   3,922   3,025  1.46  1.38 
State and municipal 68,752   61,210   1,038   958  2.01  2.09 
Other 36,001   24,175   1,100   900  4.07  4.96 
Total securities 722,025   514,156   8,066   6,015  1.49  1.56 
              
Deposits in other banks 344,887   422,111   2,076   375  0.80  0.12 
              
Total interest-earning assets 3,083,815   2,905,032   69,264   71,829  3.00  3.30 
              
Non-earning assets 176,821   210,651           
              
Total assets$3,260,636  $3,115,683           
              
Deposits:             
Demand$531,301  $466,999   107   116  0.03  0.03 
Money market 721,697   700,027   673   657  0.12  0.13 
Savings 273,858   238,349   35   19  0.02  0.01 
Time 290,725   367,979   1,141   2,198  0.52  0.80 
Total deposits 1,817,581   1,773,354   1,956   2,990  0.14  0.23 
              
Customer repurchase agreements 31,858   36,954   26   19  0.11  0.07 
Long-term borrowings 28,268   33,111   1,156   1,352  5.45  5.44 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,877,707   1,843,419   3,138   4,361  0.22  0.32 
              
Noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,027,942   903,296           
Other liabilities 17,354   22,238           
Shareholders' equity 337,633   346,730           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$3,260,636  $3,115,683           
              
Interest rate spread        2.78% 2.98%
Net interest margin        2.86% 3.10%
              
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)    66,126   67,468       
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)    176   181       
Net interest income    $65,950  $67,287       
              
              
Notes:             
              
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees and costs. 
(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances. 
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis. 
  



American National Bankshares Inc.         
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures        
Unaudited         
          
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)      At or for the Nine Months
 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr Ended September 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021 
EFFICIENCY RATIO         
Noninterest expense$ 16,448  $15,455  $14,843  $ 47,252  $43,545 
Subtract: loss on sale of OREO -   -   -   -   (111)
Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization (310)  (320)  (361)  (960)  (1,113)
 $ 16,138  $15,135  $14,482  $ 46,292  $42,321 
          
Net interest income$ 24,007  $21,490  $23,093  $ 65,950  $67,287 
Tax equivalent adjustment 59   58   62   176   181 
Noninterest income 4,760   4,837   5,123   15,197   16,187 
Add: loss on fixed assets 2   84   107   82   588 
 $ 28,828  $26,469  $28,385  $ 81,405  $84,243 
          
Efficiency ratio 55.98%  57.18%  51.02%  56.87%  50.24%
          
TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME        
Non-GAAP measures:         
Interest income - loans$ 21,191  $19,109  $22,012  $ 59,122  $65,439 
Interest income - investments and other 4,019   3,479   2,327   10,142   6,390 
Interest expense - deposits (741)  (646)  (781)  (1,956)  (2,990)
Interest expense - customer repurchase agreements (11)  (9)  (3)  (26)  (19)
Interest expense - long-term borrowings (392)  (385)  (400)  (1,156)  (1,352)
Total net interest income$ 24,066  $21,548  $23,155  $ 66,126  $67,468 
Less non-GAAP measures:         
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans (31)  (34)  (38)  (98)  (105)
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities (28)  (24)  (24)  (78)  (76)
GAAP measures$ 24,007  $21,490  $23,093  $ 65,950  $67,287 
          
          
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY        
Return on average equity (GAAP basis) 11.21%  9.83%  11.58%  10.42 %  12.40%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles 4.53   4.04%  4.43   4.15   4.84 
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 15.74%  13.87%  16.01%  14.57 %  17.24%
          
TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS         
Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis) 10.28%  10.13%  10.65%  10.28 %  10.65%
Impact of excluding goodwill and other intangibles (2.69)  (2.55)  (2.51)  (2.69)  (2.51)
Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 7.59%  7.58%  8.14%  7.59 %  8.14%
          
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE         
Book value per share (GAAP basis)$ 29.54  $30.71  $32.51  $ 29.54  $32.51 
Impact of excluding goodwill and other intangibles (8.36)  (8.35)  (8.35)  (8.36)  (8.35)
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$ 21.18  $22.36  $24.16  $ 21.18  $24.16 
          
ADJUSTED LOAN LOSS ALLOWANCE         
Allowance for loan losses$ 19,189  $18,505  $20,630  $ 19,189  $20,630 
Credit discount on purchased loans 3,477   3,741   5,258   3,477   5,258 
Adjusted loan loss allowance$ 22,666  $22,246  $25,888  $ 22,666  $25,888 
          
Total loans, net$ 2,119,415  $2,030,818  $1,940,332  $ 2,119,415  $1,940,332 
Subtract: PPP loans, net (95)  (116)  (37,199)  (95)  (37,199)
Total loans less PPP loans, net$ 2,119,320  $2,030,702  $1,903,133  $ 2,119,320  $1,903,133 
          
Adjusted loan loss allowance to total loans less PPP loans, net 1.07%  1.10%  1.36%  1.07%  1.36%
          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans less PPP loans, net 0.91%  0.91%  1.08%  0.91%  1.08%
          