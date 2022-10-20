Ayr Wellness Introduces its National Portfolio of Brands to New Jersey Menus

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr'' or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), announced the rollout of several brands from its national portfolio to the New Jersey market.

New Jersey cannabis consumers can now purchase products from brands including Lost in Translation (LIT) award-winning, premium whole flower; Kynd premium whole flower; Road Tripper whole flower; STIX pre-rolls; Entourage broad-spectrum, terpene-driven vape cartridges; Secret Orchard fruit-forward vape cartridges; and Wicked soft lozenges. All brands, with the exception of Kynd and Road Tripper, are currently available to both medical patients and adult-use consumers. Kynd and Road Tripper will debut on adult-use menus in the coming weeks.

“Since acquiring Garden State Dispensary, it has been Ayr’s mission to provide an elevated experience for all New Jersey patients and consumers. The introduction of our portfolio of high-quality brands to our menus marks a major milestone in carrying out that mission,” said Jonathan Sandelman, Founder and CEO of Ayr Wellness. “We know that our customers have diverse wants and needs, and it’s important to us that we meet them wherever they are in their cannabis journey.”

The portfolio of brands is available at Ayr’s retail stores, operating as Garden State Dispensary, which are in prime locations throughout New Jersey, in the towns of Woodbridge, Union, and Eatontown, as well as in 3rd party dispensaries throughout the state.

