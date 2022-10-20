Dominion Water Reserves Announces Name Change and New Direction

English French

MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (“Dominion Water” or the “Corporation”) (CSE: DWR), announced today that its official corporate name will change to “Prime Drink Group Corp” on the Canadian Securities Exchange and on other corporate materials to reflect the Corporation’s intent of diversifying its investment portfolio beyond the water industry. Following receipt of all regulatory approvals, the Corporation expects that its common shares will commence trading under its new name and new stock symbol “PRME” on or about November 21, 2022.



“The new name will more accurately reflect the company's new enhanced mission and strategic direction, which is to become active in all segments of the beverage industry, from retail to hospitality, through acquisitions and successful integration of its businesses,” said Olivier Primeau, Dominion Water's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “My expertise in hospitality, events, beverage brand development and knowledge of the retail industry fits perfectly with the new direction we want to take at Prime Drink Group Corp.”

He continued: “With its prized assets and recently enhanced capital structure, we are strategically positioned to implement our vision and growth plan for the beverage and hospitality businesses. We will focus on expanding our portfolio of businesses with a disciplined approach and rigorous parameters established by our management team.”

About Dominion Water

Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (CSE: DWR) is a Quebec-based corporation that aims at becoming a leading diversified beverage holding company. The Corporation currently controls more than 30% of Quebec’s fresh groundwater reserves volume under permit and is strategically positioned to increase its holding. Under its new leadership team, the Corporation will seek to acquire, integrate, and grow beverage businesses in diversified sectors ranging from water to juice and alcohol with a focus on profitable growth.

