Global Smoke Detectors Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Smart Smoke Detectors to Capture the Market in Coming Years Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smoke Detectors Market by Power Source (Battery-Powered, Hardwired with Battery Backup, Hardwired Without Battery Backup), Type (Photoelectric Smoke Detectors, Ionization Smoke Detectors), Service, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smoke detectors market size is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2022 to USD 3.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027.

The key factors driving the growth of the smoke detectors market are rising initiatives and support for smoke detectors from government bodies and rising technological innovations in smoke detectors which provides various advantages to the end-use industries.



Hardwired with battery backup is expected to grow at a higher rate from 2022 to 2027.



Hardwired with battery backup smoke detectors operate as a substitute for battery-powered smoke detectors. They are efficient and have battery backups for continuous operation. Hardwired photoelectric smoke detectors and ionization smoke detectors are installed permanently. They are wired to the electrical system of a building and have a backup battery in case of a power outage. The hardwired with battery backup power source is gaining popularity in recent years, as the battery-powered smoke detectors require constant maintenance and replacement of batteries.



Photoelectric smoke detectors to hold the largest share in 2021.



Photoelectric smoke detectors are designed to sense smoke by utilizing the effects of smoke on the light. They are installed where the possibility of smoldering fire is more. Smoldering fires are more dangerous to human life than the flaming type. Hence, this type of smoke detector is preferred over other types in a commercial space. Photoelectric detectors are installed in places where the possibility of smoldering fires is more (e.g., commercial spaces). This rising installation of photoelectric smoke detectors in commercial places is responsible for the segmental growth and thus the growth of the market.



Maintenance services to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.



In industrial and commercial applications, smoke detectors monitor a wide area of a building or warehouse. The effectiveness of smoke detectors in these large areas is significant for the property and its occupants. However, smoke detectors are useful only when they are properly engineered, designed, installed, serviced, and maintained. To function reliably at the time of emergency, it is essential that smoke detectors go under proper servicing and maintenance services. Hence, maintenance services are demanded frequently by the end-users of the smoke detectors.



The residential end-use industry holds the largest growth rate during the forecast period.



The residential end-use industry is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Due to the growing concerns related to fire hazards, governments of various countries have made it mandatory to install a smoke detector system in facilities. An increase in the number of government mandate policies in developed economies to install smoke detectors in homes and rapid development in the residential construction worldwide are attributed to the high growth of the market in the residential sector. In the renovation or refurbishment of commercial and residential buildings, smoke detectors are either replaced or re-installed, which is increasing their sales.



The Asia Pacific is expected to capture the second-largest market size during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the second-largest share of the smoke detectors market during the forecast period. The region has been witnessing growth in urbanization, which has boosted real estate and construction activities. In addition, there have been significant technological and economic advancements. These factors drive the need for enhanced safety of people and property, thereby boosting the demand for commercial smoke detectors. Besides, the emerging economies in the Asia Pacific would majorly contribute to the smoke detectors market in the forecast period. The rising awareness and government initiatives in the Asia Pacific countries are expected to boost the adoption of smoke detectors in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for the Smoke Detectors Market

4.2 Smoke Detectors Market, by Type

4.3 Smoke Detectors Market, by Power Source

4.4 Smoke Detectors Market, by Service

4.5 Smoke Detectors Market, by End-Use Industry

4.6 Smoke Detectors Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Initiatives and Support for Smoke Detectors from Government Bodies

5.2.1.2 Increased Fire-Related Expenditure of Various Enterprises and Rise in Deaths & Loss of Properties

5.2.1.3 Advantages of the Technological Innovations in the Smoke Detector

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Replacing Costs Associated with Replacing Traditional Smoke Detectors with Smart Smoke Detectors

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Smart Smoke Detectors to Capture the Market in Coming Years

5.2.3.2 Increasing Installation of Smoke Detectors in Buses, Coaches, and Specialty Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulties in Disposing of Smoke Detectors

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Average Selling Prices of Key Players, by Type

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 IoT-Enabled Smoke Detector Systems

5.7.2 AI-Based Smoke Detection

5.7.3 Ml-Embedded Smoke Detectors

5.7.4 Multi-Criteria Smoke Detectors

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.9.2 Buying Criteria

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.10.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Delivers Safety and Security Solutions for Casa Sollievo Bimbi, a Healthcare Institution in Milan

5.10.2 Johnson Controls Installs Integrated Fire Alarm System in East Coast Museum

5.10.3 Calderdale Royal Hospital to Eliminate False Alarms with the Help of Honeywell's Notifier

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.12.1 List of Major Patents

5.13 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.14 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 Smoke Detectors Market, by Power Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Battery-Powered

6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Battery-Powered Smoke Detectors Across Various End-Use Industries

6.3 Hardwired with Battery Backup

6.3.1 Improved Protection During Power Outage

6.3.1.1 Hardwired Interconnectable Smoke Detectors with Battery Back-Up

6.3.1.2 Hardwired Wireless Inter-Connectable Smokes Detectors with Battery Back-Up

6.4 Hardwired Without Battery Backup

6.4.1 Hardwired Without Battery Backup Connected to Ac Main Power Supply

7 Smoke Detectors Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Photoelectric Smoke Detectors

7.2.1 Fatal Smouldering Fires Boosting the Photoelectric Smoke Detectors Market

7.3 Ionization Smoke Detectors

7.3.1 Detection of Visible and Invisible Products of Combustion Through Ionization Smoke Detectors

7.4 Dual-Sensor Smoke Detectors

7.4.1 Advantages Over Other Smoke Detectors

7.5 Beam Smoke Detectors

7.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Beam Smoke Detectors in Open Areas

7.5.2 Reflected Beam Smoke Detectors

7.5.3 Receiver-Transmitter/Optical Beam Smoke Detectors

7.6 Other Types

8 Smoke Detectors Market, by Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Engineering Services

8.2.1 Engineered Placements of Smoke Detectors Giving Accurate Coverup of Area for Better Protection

8.3 Installation & Design Services

8.3.1 Proper Designing and Installation Crucial for the Reliability of Smoke Detectors

8.4 Maintenance Services

8.4.1 Servicing and Maintenance for Long-Lasting Performance and Reliability of Smoke Detectors

8.5 Managed Services

8.5.1 Managed Services Through Remote Operation Make Services Function Smoothly

8.6 Other Services

9 Smoke Detectors Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Online

9.3 Offline

10 Smoke Detectors Market, by End-Use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial

10.2.1 Rising Adoption of Smoke Detectors from the Commercial Industry

10.2.2 Academia & Institutional

10.2.3 Retail

10.2.4 Healthcare

10.2.5 Hospitality

10.2.6 Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (Bfsi)

10.3 Residential

10.3.1 Government Initiatives Boosting the Adoption of Smoke Detectors

10.4 Oil & Gas and Mining

10.4.1 Growing Adoption of Smoke Detectors Ensuring Safety of Industrial Plants

10.5 Transportation & Logistics

10.5.1 Rising Demand for Beam Smoke Detectors to Keep Warehouses Safe from Fire

10.6 Telecommunication

10.6.1 Smoke Detectors to Safeguard Service Continuity for the Telecommunications Industry

10.7 Manufacturing

10.7.1 Critical Fire Safety Norms to Increase Demand for Smoke Detectors in Manufacturing Industry

10.8 Other End-Use Industries

11 Geographical Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Companies

12.2 Market Share Analysis of Top Five Players, 2021

12.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

12.3.1 Stars

12.3.2 Emerging Leaders

12.3.3 Pervasive Players

12.3.4 Participants

12.4 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

12.4.1 Progressive Companies

12.4.2 Responsive Companies

12.4.3 Dynamic Companies

12.4.4 Starting Blocks

12.4.5 Smoke Detectors Market: Company Footprint

12.5 Competitive Benchmarking

12.6 Competitive Scenario and Trends

12.6.1 Product Launches

12.6.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Emerson Electric Co.

13.1.2 Gentex Corporation

13.1.3 Hochiki Corporation

13.1.4 Brk Brands, Inc.

13.1.5 Johnson Controls International plc.

13.1.6 Honeywell International, Inc.

13.1.7 Mircom Group of Companies

13.1.8 Abb

13.1.9 Nest Labs (Google Nest)

13.1.10 Protec Fire & Security Group Ltd.

13.1.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

13.1.12 Carrier Global Corporation

13.1.13 Schneider Electric

13.1.14 Siemens Ag

13.1.15 Analog Devices, Inc.

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Apollo Fire Detectors

13.2.2 Fike Corporation

13.2.3 Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

13.2.4 Napco Security Technologies

13.2.5 Secom Co., Ltd.

13.2.6 Securiton Ag

13.2.7 Universal Security Instruments, Inc.

13.2.8 Hekatron Vertriebs GmbH

13.2.9 Adt Inc.

13.2.10 Netatmo

14 Adjacent & Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjc8q9

Attachment