Brompton Announces the Launch of Brompton Enhanced Multi-Asset Income ETF

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BMAX) Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”), is pleased to announce that Brompton Enhanced Multi-Asset Income ETF (“BMAX”) will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) today. A final prospectus dated September 28, 2022 has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each province and territory in Canada.



The investment objectives of BMAX are to provide unitholders with: (a) attractive monthly distributions and (b) the opportunity for capital appreciation by investing directly or indirectly, on a leveraged basis, in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities. Initially, BMAX will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing in securities of investment funds (exchange-traded funds and/or split share corporations) managed by the Manager which invest in equity and/or fixed income securities.

BMAX combines a variety of investment strategies diversified across geographical regions, sectors and asset classes which the Manager believes will provide a portfolio solution for various market conditions.

The initial asset allocation of BMAX will be approximately 70% equity covered call ETFs, 20% fixed income ETFs and 10% in preferred shares issued by split share corporations.

The Manager is pleased to announce distributions in the amount of Cdn$0.10 per month to the holders of units of BMAX for the following record dates:

Record Date Payment Date October 31, 2022 November 14, 2022 November 30, 2022 December 14, 2022 December 30, 2022 January 16, 2023

The current monthly distribution represents a 10% annualized distribution rate based on the initial issue price of $12.00.

The Manager has assigned BMAX a risk rating of “medium”, please refer to BMAX’s ETF Facts document (available on www.sedar.com) for further details.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

