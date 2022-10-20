The Global Vacuum Valve Market size is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vacuum Valve Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Valve Type, By Pressure Range, By Industry, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352790/?utm_source=GNW

Ball, butterfly, conductance controllers, diaphragm, gas control or leak valve, relief valve, and straight through are more valve kinds. Gate valves are linear motion valves that allow a flat closure element to slide into the flow stream to produce shut-off (they are also referred to as knife valves, slide valves, and slide mechanisms).



Angle valves feature an inlet port that is perpendicular to an outlet port. Ball valves are quarter-turn, direct-through flow valves with rounded seats that provide for uniform sealing stress and a round closure element. A metal circular disc or vane with pivot axes at angles to the direction of flow through the pipe makes up a butterfly valve, a type of quick-opening valve that seals upon seats in the valve body when it is turned on a shaft. Conductance controllers change the mean free path that the gas molecules must follow to change the conductance through the vacuum system.



With diaphragm valves, the flow stream is separated from the closure element by a flexible diaphragm. The flow of gas into a chamber or processing vessel is regulated by gas metering, throttling, or leak valves. Relief valves for vacuum or pressure prevent chambers or components from excesses that could distort or harm the component. Straight-through valves feature an inlet port that is axial with the inlet port and perpendicular to the outlet port.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The market has expanded significantly despite the international COVID-19 pandemic. The major end market for vacuum valves, the semiconductor sector, is the key driver of growth. Some of the long-term megatrends that power this industry, like cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, were accelerated by the shift toward work-from-home opportunities as well as a sharp increase in online sales as a result of lockdown measures related to the pandemic. Technological developments in logic and memory chips, which need for new production platforms, further fueled demand.



Market Growth Factors



Vacuum valve demand is rising as the semiconductor sector expands quickly



One of the sectors with the most growth is the semiconductor industry. Memory chips and semiconductors are examples of semiconductors that are crucial components of both established and developing technology. The Internet of Things (IoT), wireless communications, artificial intelligence (AI), consumer electronics, cloud computing, machine learning, and data storage are a few of the major elements driving the long-term need for the semiconductor business. Vacuum valve demand is increased by the necessity for purer vacuums and an increase in the number of processing steps under vacuum as node sizes get smaller and chip layouts change.



Stronger emphasis on research and development



Businesses are investing heavily in R&D to boost their business expansion by creating new products and services in response to the fiercer competition. Product R&D is a component of R&D activity that aims to develop new goods and enhance existing ones. The top vacuum valve manufacturers, including VAT Group, Pfeiffer Vacuum, Agilent Technologies, and MKS Instruments, place a significant emphasis on R&D activities and have been shown to increase their R&D spending year over year to take the lead or keep it. These investments are anticipated to assist manufacturers with vacuum valve improvements, allowing them to grow their client base and enter new markets.



Market Restraining Factors



Lack of uniform standards and governing principles



Vacuum valve producers must abide by several standards and laws. Due to the wide range of industries where valves are used, including chemicals, semiconductors, analytical instruments, flat-panel display manufacturing, food & beverage, paper & pulp, and pharmaceuticals, this factor leads to diversity in demand. However, because industry players must modify the same product by regional policies, it is challenging for them to obtain an optimal cost of installation. This variability is impeding the growth of the valves market. They must devote their efforts to establishing production facilities all over the world, which will cost more money, to tackle this problem.



Valve Type Outlook



Based on the Valve Type, the Vacuum valve Market is segmented into Pressure Control Valves, Isolation Valves, Transfer Valves, Air Admittance Valves, and Check Valves. The isolation valve segment acquired the highest revenue share in the vacuum valve market in 2021. It is because of the growing need for high-quality valves in the manufacturing of analytical instruments, food and beverage, chemicals, and R&D industries to reduce particle generation and outgassing, and a similar trend is likely to be seen during the forecast period.



Pressure Range Outlook



On the basis of Pressure Range, the Vacuum valve Market is divided into Low-to-Medium Vacuum (>10-3 torr), High Vacuum (<10-3–>10-8 torr), and Very High Vacuum (<10-8 torr). The very high vacuum (<10-8 torr) segment registered a substantial revenue share in the vacuum valve market in 2021. When ultra-high vacuum or vacuum bake-out is required, Ultra-High Vacuum (UHV) gate valves offer low outgassing isolation. A knife edge seal and copper gaskets serve as the bonnet seal on CF Flanged gate valves. There are both pneumatic and manual designs available.



Industry Outlook



By Industry, the Vacuum valve Market is classified into Analytical Instruments, Chemicals, Flat-panel Display Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Paper & Pulp, Pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, Thin-film Coating, and Others. The semiconductor segment garnered the highest revenue share in the vacuum valve market in 2021. Semiconductors are necessary for the technological advancements in data centers, smartphones, medical devices, and computers, which are essential components of many different industries. The need for elevated semiconductors is rising in the system-critical business of semiconductor production.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Vacuum valve Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment acquired the largest revenue share in the vacuum valve market in 2021. A similar trend is likely to be seen in the coming years in the vacuum valve market in APAC for the semiconductors and flat-panel display (FPD) production industry. With a focus on innovation, Asia Pacific has emerged as a leader in the manufacture of electronics and displays.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, MKS Instruments, Inc., CKD Corporation, SMC Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., VAT Group AG, KITZ SCT Corporation, ULVAC, Inc., VTEX Corporation, and HVA LLC.



Strategies Deployed in Vacuum Valve Market



Aug-2022: MKS Instruments completed the acquisition of Atotech Limited, an international specialty chemical, and equipment business. With this acquisition, the Atotech transaction would reinforce MKS’ capability to handle the acceleration of the next border in complexity and miniaturization for Advanced Electronics manufacturing, and glancing forward to integrating highly complementary expertise and abilities to Optimize the Interconnect.



May-2022: Pfeiffer Vacuum expanded its business by launching a 40,000-square-foot facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, to help its North American consumer base. The new application laboratory would be of great advantage to consumers by delivering in-person or interactive customer demonstrations and training.



May-2022: Agilent Technologies signed an agreement with APC, a global pharmaceutical and biotech process research company. Under this agreement, companies aimed to work towards integrating their technologies to deliver distinctive workflows to consumers that sustain automated strategy analysis through liquid chromatography (LC).



Jan-2022: VAT expanded its geographical footprint by establishing the latest extension of its production facility in Penang, Malaysia. This expansion aimed to fulfill the requirements of the fast-growing industry, and the conclusion to expand further in Penang is an acknowledgment of their extraordinary efforts.



Sep-2021: SMC introduced abrasive resistant process pump. The pump is developed to withstand the most difficult manufacturing procedures, providing production dependability that guides to cost and energy savings. Moreover, the PA5000 process pump is scrape resistant and it is assured a long life operating at least 50 million cycles.



Jul-2021: Pfeiffer Vacuum unveiled the HiScroll ATEX scroll pump. The new scroll pump fulfills the demands of the European directive ATEX II 3/-G Ex h IIC T4 Gc X +5° C ? Ta ? +40 °C and is thus declared to be eligible for pumping potentially explosive gases. Additionally, The HiScroll ATEX serves equipment variety 3G based on contact with the pumped sense and satisfies temperature class T4.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Valve Type



• Isolation Valves



• Pressure Control Valves



• Transfer Valves



• Air Admittance Valves



• Check Valves



By Pressure Range



• High Vacuum (<10-3–>10-8 torr)



• Low-to-Medium Vacuum (>10-3 torr)



• Very High Vacuum (<10-8 torr)



By Industry



• Semiconductor



• Flat-panel Display Manufacturing



• Analytical Instruments



• Chemicals



• Pharmaceuticals



• Thin-film Coating



• Food & Beverages



• Pulp & Paper



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG



• MKS Instruments, Inc.



• CKD Corporation



• SMC Corporation



• Agilent Technologies, Inc.



• VAT Group AG



• KITZ SCT Corporation



• ULVAC, Inc.



• VTEX Corporation



• HVA LLC



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352790/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________