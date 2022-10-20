The Global Underwater Communication System Market size is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Underwater Communication System Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Application, By End User, By Connectivity, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352789/?utm_source=GNW

Increased undersea research activities, particularly for environmental protection are driving the underwater communication system market.



Acoustic, radio-frequency, as well as optical wireless communications, are only a few examples of the types of general communication systems that are used or considered when communicating underwater. An underwater communication system encompasses a number of advantages, including statistical modeling and estimation, underwater channel characterization, and underwater wireless communications. Underwater communication requires dependable communication technologies.



Manufacturers are investing more in maritime research to spur the market for underwater communication systems. The development of improved and more efficient underwater communication systems is also increasing quickly in offshore locations. These elements are presenting a number of lucrative market prospects for underwater communication system manufacturers.



In the underwater communication system market, several communication technologies have been created. These advancements concern cutting-edge features and functions. These cutting-edge innovations ensure effective communication in the aquatic environment and increase demand for underwater communication systems.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted various economies all over the world. In addition, several businesses were also damaged by the pandemic. The underwater communication system market was also hampered due to the pandemic. The underwater communication systems supply chain has been majorly disrupted by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the limitations and lockdowns brought by the outbreak in many countries. Sales, profitability, and order intake suffered significantly as a result of decreased customers’ and suppliers’ activity, travel limitations, a greater chance of project delays brought on by a temporary shutdown, as well as a shortage of inputs.



Market Growth Factor



The Growing Integration of Underwater Communication Systems Within Naval Defense Application



Data can be wirelessly sent to the sea or other marine environments using underwater acoustic modems. The navy can observe, navigate, and communicate underwater owing to underwater modems. The development of underwater modems, also known as acoustic modems, has made it possible to employ technologies, like GPS and Wi-Fi below the water’s surface. To solve the challenges involved in the underwater propagation of information-bearing signals, scientists and researchers are conducting substantial studies. Underwater communication systems must be reliable and have a large capacity for underwater communication. The use of underwater acoustic communication systems in naval defense has grown as a result of all these causes. These factors are stimulating the growth of the underwater communication system market.



The Increasing Number of Technological Advancements in the Technology



In the era of modernization, technological advancements throughout a number of industries are accelerated. Owing to this, there are various technological advancements that have been made across underwater communication systems, which are increasing their reliability as well as speed and accuracy. By gaining access to a large amount of underwater data and incorporating new methods, advances in underwater audio communication technology are being made.



Market Restraining Factor



Limited Data Transmission Speed and Delayed Delivery Rates



Underwater communication systems are significantly beneficial within a number of applications. However, the slower speed of data transmission of this technology is a major impeding barrier to the adoption of underwater communication system technology. Acoustic waves are employed as the principal carrier for underwater wireless communication systems due to their relatively low absorption in underwater conditions. When compared to radio communication, which can only penetrate 100 meters of water, underwater acoustic communication is relatively slow.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the Underwater Communications System Market is segregated into Hardware, Software, and Services. In 2021, the services segment garnered a significant revenue share of the underwater communication system market. System engineering, technical support, and maintenance are a few of the nautical solutions and services offered by UCS. Various companies all over the world sell, manufacture, and provides maintenance for underwater tools and equipment.



Application Outlook



By Application, the Underwater Communications System Market is segmented into Climate Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, Hydrography, Oceanography, Pollution Monitoring, and Others. In 2021, the environmental monitoring segment registered the highest revenue share of the underwater communication system market. The rising growth of the segment is primarily attributed to the fact that underwater communication systems assist the government in keeping track of the environment. It is possible to track how businesses in the oil and gas industry function in terms of their environmental impact.



End User Outlook



Based on End-User, the Underwater Communications System Market is classified into Marine, Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Scientific Research & Development, and Others. In 2021, the military and defense segment registered a significant revenue share of the underwater communication system market. The military makes use of it for both underwater surveillance and invasion detection. Deploying a communication system within the body of water would alert the country to the hazard because adversarial states may plan sabotage via the water.



Connectivity Outlook



On the basis of Connectivity, the Underwater Communications System Market is bifurcated into Hardwired and Wireless. In 2021, the wireless segment procured the highest revenue share of the underwater communication system market. Data is transported through water in wireless transmission. Underwater wireless communications are essential for scientific data collection, underwater exploration, and environmental monitoring. Underwater wireless communications still pose certain challenges because of the distinct and challenging conditions that define these channels.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Underwater Communications System Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the biggest revenue share of the underwater communication system market. Unmanned underwater vehicles are being used by the US for a variety of defense missions, including security, anti-submarine warfare, and surveillance, in response to growing security concerns in regional countries. As a result, the growing utility of UUVs in the commercial and defense sectors is likely to propel market expansion in North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Thales Group S.A., Kongsberg Group, Saab AB, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Ultra-Electronics Holdings plc, Sonardyne International Ltd., DSPComm, Undersea Systems International, Inc. and Sea and Land Technologies Pte Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Underwater Communication System Market



Jul-2022: Thales Defense & Security completed its acquisition of Advanced Acoustic Concepts, a vendor of technology and solutions in high technology markets. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate AAC’s experience and skills in anti-submarine warfare, surface ship, mine countermeasures, and airborne ASW in order to increase its support to the US Department of Defense.



May-2022: Thales partnered with Ocius Technologies, a vendor of innovative products and reliable professional services. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to accelerate the development and deployment of an unmanned surface vehicles team to conduct surveillance and anti-submarine warfare missions with the aim to help Australian Defence Force.



Mar-2022: Sonardyne entered into a partnership with the University of Plymouth, a public research university in England. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to drive innovation throughout the growing marine robotics and autonomous systems industry of the United Kingdom. Furthermore, this partnership would also bring advancements within the data gathering platforms and technologies via the resources and research facilities of the University.



Mar-2022: Sonardyne signed an MoU with MSubs, a company specializing in the provision of Manned and Unmanned Submarines. Thie partnership aimed to improve the performance and efficiency of autonomous underwater platforms to deliver enhanced underwater situational awareness capabilities for the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom.



Jan-2022: Ultra came into a partnership with Mahindra Defence Systems, a leading provider of innovative, armored solutions. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to develop an Anti-Submarine Warfare Defence Suite program for the Indian Navy’s frontline warships. The new program would demonstrate a significant improvement in the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy along with its ability to offer maritime mission effectiveness as well as protection to India’s surface fleet.



Oct-2021: Kongsberg unveiled the Blue Insight, a robust cloud-based digital toolbox. With this launch, the company aimed to enable state-of-the-art, visualization, contextualization, collection, management, and distribution of data from the ocean. Moreover, the new solution would suit both maritime and industrial environments.



Feb-2021: Kongsberg partnered with ABS, a leading multinational company. Under this partnership, the companies would jointly focus on the development of the first fully operational and fully remotely controlled tugboat in the world, namely, RECOTUG. The new solution aimed to a full towage operation, in which, all operations would be controlled through a remote operations center.



Feb-2021: Kongsberg launched the HUGIN Endurance, the next generation of its advanced HUGIN AUV. The new solution aimed to bolster operational duration by around 15 days in order to allow extended inspection and survey missions far from shore.



Mar-2020: Kongsberg launched a new Launch and Recovery System for its HUGIN line of AUVs. Through this launch, the company aimed to obtain operational improvements and transform oceanographic, commercial, and military applications of all sorts.



Feb-2020: Sonardyne acquired 2G Robotics, an underwater imaging and inspection solution company. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to complement its portfolio and grow its range of services and products for the marine industry.



May-2019: Sonardyne took over EIVA, a software and equipment specialist. Following this acquisition, the companies would focus on their mutual goal to improve the efficiency of marine operations and enable automation through remote operability and embedded intelligence.



Oct-2018: Sonardyne completed its acquisition of Chelsea Technologies, a maritime and marine science technology company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to complement its long-term vision of growth in order to expand its reach into markets with prospects to build on its core technology base as well as expertise within underwater acoustic and optical communications, autonomous monitoring, and navigation systems.



