The Global Ultra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market size is expected to reach $248.6 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period

To achieve the desired output with the least amount of distortion and with greater accuracy, a wave with recognized specifications is required.



It’s crucial to test every component’s feature when designing a circuit. When going to perform low-power electrical testing, a range of equipment is utilized for different electronic components. It is essential to test components, machines, and receivers by producing the proper signals on a production line or bench.



Error vector magnitude (EVM), Complementary cumulative distribution function (CCDF), occupied bandwidth, channel power, and spectrum are examples of common measurement parameters for test components & transmitters. Important components of receiver testing include the analog receiver chain, receiver sensitivity, and bit error rate (BER).



The market for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators is expanding as a result of factors including the growing use of smart, 5G-capable devices, rising demand for handheld and portable RF signal generators, and increasing use of synthesized RF signal generators.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The integrated automotive industry has experienced a quick and severe impact as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension of Chinese part exports, widespread manufacturing halts in Europe, and the closure of American assembly plants are examples of effects. The export of automotive parts from China to other automotive manufacturers in the European Union has declined. Similarly, the United States, South Korea, Japan, and many other countries could result in a decrease in automotive exports from these economic systems to the rest of the world. This has resulted in reduced demand for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators across the world.



Market Growth Factor



Increasing Use Of 5G-Capable and Smart Devices



The growth in smartphone sales & the widespread use of low-cost, high-speed wireless broadband services have both contributed to a significant increase in wireless data traffic over the past few years. There is therefore a critical need for constant, high-bandwidth connectivity. Mobile operators are therefore eager to test 5G network equipment in order to enhance service quality by monitoring interference sources in the spectrum, adjusting cable and antenna systems, and reporting the transmission output power. In order to perform frequency testing during the installation of base stations at antenna tower sites and to build the necessary network infrastructure to control data traffic, ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators are essential.



Continuous Development in Wi-Fi & Cellular Technologies



As a result of the regular advances in 5G technologies, the adoption of Wi-Fi technologies as well as cellular technologies would increase the demand for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators, especially in information & communication technologies. In wireless communication applications, an ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator is frequently used and typically provides regular analogue modulation, such as frequency modulation (FM), amplitude modulation (AM), and pulse modulation (PM).



Market Restraining Factor



Research and Development of New Cellular Networks Takes More Time



Mobile wireless communication system development is labor-intensive and time-consuming. As a result, RF signal generators are constantly in demand from end users in research and development facilities. New generation communication technologies take longer to commercialize and deploy, so there are fewer repeat customers. The second-generation (2G) communication system was introduced after ten years to increase capacity and coverage. The first 3G network was introduced even after a long time period.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market is segmented into synthesized RF signal generators and free running RF signal generators. The free-running RF signal generators segment acquired a significant revenue share in the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market in 2021. These low-end, straightforward signal generators occasionally used one or two transistors, provided very basic performance, and were reasonably priced for many experimenters. High-end free running RF generators have the advantage of producing very clean signals with less phase noise on either side of the main signal than some other radio frequency signal generators.



Form Factor Outlook



By form factor, the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market is fragmented into benchtop, portable and modular. The benchtop segment held the largest revenue share in the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market in 2021. This is because they provide high measurement precision at a lower cost, and benchtop signal generators are being used more and more in research & development laboratories all over the world.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market is divided into radar systems, component testing equipment and communication systems. In 2021, the radar system segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market. A variety of simulated radio frequency returns are provided by radar test equipment, which is used at various stages of the development, evaluation, and production cycles. The two main categories of radar test apparatus are environment simulators and target generators.



End Use Outlook



Based on end use, the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market is classified into information & communication technology; aerospace & Defense; semiconductors & electronics; automotive; research & development laboratories and others. In 2021, the information & communication technology segment accounted the largest revenue share in the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market. The providers of RF signal generators are concentrating on creating innovations for wireless communication networks.



Regional Outlook



In 2021, the Asia Pacific region led the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market with the largest revenue share. This is because of the increasing requirement for RF measurement & testing equipment from the various industries as well as from many research and development (R&D) laboratories in the region. In addition, the region is home to several major suppliers of electronics and connectivity solutions. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region has a strong industry for semiconductor component manufacturers which is rising the demand in the region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Texas Instruments, Inc. and Danaher Corporation are the forerunners in the Ultra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market. Companies such as Keysight Technologies, Inc., Anritsu Corporation and National Instruments Corporation are some of the key innovators in Ultra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Texas Instruments, Inc., Anritsu Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Danaher Corporation (Tektronix, Inc.), Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc., B&K Precision Corporation, Tabor Electronics, AnaPico AG and Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG



Recent strategies deployed in Ultra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements



Aug-2022: Anritsu came into a partnership with AeroGT Labs, a global provider of Over-the-Air (OTA) measurement solutions. This partnership aimed at offering to test platforms for 5G MIMO OTA testing and measurement.



Sep-2021: Rohde & Schwarz teamed up with Cadence, a leading EDA and Intelligent System. Under this collaboration, Rohde & Schwarz would release R&S VSESIM-VSS. This collaboration aimed focused on simplifying the engineering process from RF design to implementation and improving accuracy by using realistic signals for both simulation & testing.



Mergers & Acquisition



Oct-2021: NI signed an agreement to acquire NH Research, a leader in high power test and measurement applications like electric vehicles (EV) and batteries. This acquisition aimed at expanding NI’s portfolio of electrification (EV), battery, and sustainable energy capabilities to provide consumers with critical power level signal sensing, capture & analysis.



Jul-2021: Anritsu signed an agreement to acquire TAKASAGO, a subsidiary of NEC Corporation. Through this acquisition, the ANRITSU would use TAKASAGO’s expertise with their test system design & technologies and the global operation the company has built in its test and measurement business. Furthermore, the Anritsu would support the test requirements of consumers in the advancing & globalizing field of electric vehicles and battery measurement aiming to contribute to the realization of carbon neutral societies.



Product Launch & Product Launch



Aug-2022: Rohde & Schwarz introduced comprehensive test solutions for 5G NR Release 17. This launch focused on enhancing system performance as well as allowing expansion into new applications. This solution would address testing challenges in these latest demanding 5G standards.



Jun-2022: AnaPico launched a new, compact-size broadband frequency synthesizer. This phase noise covers a frequency range of 100 kHz to 22 GHz, with a fast-switching time of about 10 us, and output power of -20 to 25 dBm. Multiple units could be connected for phase-coherent channels.



Apr-2022: Keysight introduced M9484C VXG, a vector signal generator. This launch focused on expanding Keysight’s VXG series portfolio with real-time capabilities that support demanding wireless industry applications. M9484C VXG would expand the frequency range up to 110 GHz to meet the demands of the latest & evolving standards.



Mar-2022: NI introduced Radar Target Generation, the latest radar test capability in the modular PXI platform. This launch would help engineers identify & isolate issues in the design validation phase of development before costly open-air range tests, rising user confidence in radar system performance with accurately calibrated RF test capability.



Dec-2021: Anritsu launched Rubidium, a signal generator family. Rubidium provides various advantages for emerging designs in commercial and military/aerospace applications.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Synthesized



• Free Running



By Form Factor



• Benchtop



• Portable



• Modular



By Application



• Component Testing Equipment



• Communication Systems



• Radar Systems



By End Use



• Information & Communication Technology



• Semiconductors & Electronics



• Automotive



• Aerospace & Defense



• Research & Development Laboratories



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Texas Instruments, Inc.



• Anritsu Corporation



• Keysight Technologies, Inc.



• National Instruments Corporation



• Danaher Corporation (Tektronix, Inc.)



• Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc.



• B&K Precision Corporation



• Tabor Electronics



• AnaPico AG



• Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG



