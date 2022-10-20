Hemp Environmental Control System Market Size to Reach USD 14.58 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global hemp environmental control system market is expected to grow from USD 3.95 billion in 2021 to USD 14.58 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.62% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Governments worldwide are promoting hemp farming given the rising awareness about climate change, and environmental degradation. In addition, hemp has a variety of industrial applications. Hemp is utilized in manufacturing food and drink, automobiles, furniture, building materials, textiles, paper, and personal care products. It is used in construction in acrylics, solvents, coatings, printing inks, oil paints, and fiberglass substitutes. The textile industry uses it similarly for garments, shoes, jeans, and purses. The market for hemp environmental control systems will be driven by the expanding use of hemp across several sectors. Hemp is a sustainable product with the extra benefit of absorbing carbon dioxide. Several governments, notably those in the United States of America and India, have adopted legislation to support hemp cultivation and farming in their respective nations. Many other countries will inevitably choose the same course to stop the climate problem, presenting profitable prospects to market participants and other market stakeholders. The high costs of installing a hemp environmental control system will hamper the market's growth. Furthermore, the lack of awareness about hemp environmental control systems will challenge the market's growth. Technological advancements and product innovations will aid the market players in overcoming the restraints and challenges of the market.



Request market scope and parent market analysis sample PDF: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12949



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global hemp environmental control system market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• The Global Hemp Group purchased important real estate in May 2021 that will serve as the location of the Hemp Industrial Agro-Zone (HIAZ). The factory specializes in producing building materials made of hemp. The company's approach is built on creating a full green and sustainable community using, exhibiting building materials made from hemp, and enlisting the cooperation of stakeholders in the government, industry, and green community.



Market Growth & Trends



The growing world population does not have equal access to food. Some parts of the continents are disproportionately affected by the increasing food security crisis brought on by the incessant wars, climate change, and ineffective international organizations. Hemp can significantly reduce the burden on food security as it can grow anywhere, with less water, pesticides, and herbicides. It has robust growth. Hemp has high nutritional content. It contains minerals, vitamins A, B, D, E, and fatty acids. Hemp seeds can sustain the daily protein requirement of an average adult. Also, the world's massive population is driving consumer demand in the market for various goods ranging from industrial consumer goods to pharmaceuticals. Hemp is used in textiles, paints, oils, solvents, and printing inks owing to its versatile properties. The growing industrial, automotive, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical will contribute to the growth of the hemp environmental control system market.



Hemp Environmental Control System Market Scope:



Report Coverage Details Page number 234 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.62% Market growth 2021-2028 USD 14.58 billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Asia Pacific region is having the highest market share of 39% in 2021. Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Argus Control Systems, Ceres Greenhouse Solutions, Climate Control Systems, Surna Cultivation Technologies, Delta T Solutions, Stuppy Inc., GrowSpan Greenhouse Structures, Rimol Greenhouse Systems Inc., Wadsworth Control Systems Inc., Data Aire Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Findings



• In 2021, the intelligent control system segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of 2.25 billion.



The control system segment is divided into intelligent control systems and non-intelligent control systems. In 2021, the intelligent control system segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of 2.25 billion.



• In 2021, the hemp plantation segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 64% and a market revenue of 2.52 billion.



The end-use segment is divided into hemp plantation and hemp research centers. In 2021, the hemp plantation segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 64% and a market revenue of 2.52 billion.



Get additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12949



Regional Segment Analysis of the Hemp Environmental Control System Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global hemp environmental control system market, with a market share of around 39% and 1.54 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The hemp environmental control system market in Asia has been expanding rapidly. South Korea, India, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia are some of the most significant players in the hemp environmental control system market in the Asia Pacific. The liberal government policies regulating the cultivation, processing, distribution, and consumption of hemp have positively influenced the market's growth. For example, the Indian government officially classified hemp seed and hemp seed-based goods as "food" on November 15, 2021. The subsequent notifications mention the rules and regulations about the sale of goods made from "non-viable seeds of the Cannabis Sativa/other indigenous cannabis species" and permit such sales. Also, the cultivation must adhere to all applicable state and federal laws. The use of hemp across industries to manufacture sustainable goods/products has increased the demand for hemp, providing an impetus to the hemp environmental control system market. Production innovations and technological advancements have led to better, more efficient, and more sophisticated environmental control systems, which increase quality hemp yield and stakeholder revenues. The growing number of hemp farmers/cultivators has attracted significant market players to the regions, hence contributing to the increasing dominance of Asia Pacific in the global market.



Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/hemp-environmental-control-system-market-12949



Key players operating in the global hemp environmental control system market are:



• Argus Control Systems

• Ceres Greenhouse Solutions

• Climate Control Systems

• Surna Cultivation Technologies

• Delta T Solutions

• Stuppy Inc.

• GrowSpan Greenhouse Structures

• Rimol Greenhouse Systems Inc.

• Wadsworth Control Systems Inc.

• Data Aire Inc.



This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global hemp environmental control system market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Hemp Environmental Control System Market by Control System:



• Intelligent Control System

• Non-Intelligent Control System



Global Hemp Environmental Control System Market by End Use:



• Hemp Plantation

• Hemp Research Centers



About the report:



The global hemp environmental control system market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12949/single



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com