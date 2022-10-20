Interim Results of MATCH Study Demonstrate Improved Decision Making and Clinical Outcomes When Using Mind.Px™ to Determine Biologic Drug Class for Psoriasis Patients

San Diego, CA, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interim clinical utility and patient outcomes data regarding Mindera Health’s Mind.Px™ test from the ongoing MATCH study were recently presented at the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference 2022 in Las Vegas, one of the largest US-based dermatology educational meetings. These data validate the willingness of physicians to incorporate Mind.Px test results into their biologic decision making for psoriasis patients as well as demonstrate improved patient outcomes when the test reports were followed.

In the United States, psoriasis affects more than three percent[i] of the population, leading to healthcare costs of more than $110 billion annually.[ii] Furthermore, successful patient responses to currently available biologic treatments are roughly 52 percent[iii], leading to trial-and-error patient treatments and increased healthcare costs. Mind.Px is a predictive test used to improve management of psoriasis patients and allows physicians to prescribe biologic drugs with >92 percent positive predictive value.

The poster Trial-And-Error Prescribing Behavior Is Modified By A Psoriasis Precision Medicine Tool: Preliminary Clinical Utility Findings From The Match Study, led by Bruce E. Strober, MD, PhD, et al., was designed to evaluate the clinical utility of the Mind.Px diagnostic test in physician decision making and patient outcomes.

The interim results for this randomized study include 115 patients from 31 sites across the US over a 16-week treatment period, with roughly half of the patients randomized to the Mind.Px-informed arm versus a treatment-as-usual arm. Physicians were provided test results prior to biologic selection in the Mind.Px-informed arm. The study’s findings demonstrate:

88 percent of physician therapeutic choices that initiated dosing were aligned with Mind.Px test results; the primary reason to not follow the results were restrictions from insurance formularies;

Only 55 percent of physician therapeutic choices were consistent with Mind.Px test results in the treatment-as-usual arm, supporting the previously published trial-and-error challenge for psoriasis patient management when prescribing biologic drugs; and

An interim analysis of patients who have completed the MATCH study shows that by using Mind.Px results, patients reach clinical endpoints (PASI75) faster than those in the treatment-as-usual arm.

Mindera Health Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder Tobin J. Dickerson, PhD, stated, “These exciting interim data show that by using Mind.Px test results, patients reach clinical endpoints faster in a statistically significant manner. This is a key milestone in demonstrating the clinical utility of the test and, ultimately, incorporation into clinical practice.”

“Use of Mind.Px can effectively minimize the trial-and-error approach to psoriasis treatment and provide physicians, patients, and payers with a powerful tool for re-envisioning psoriasis patient care — the true vision of precision medicine,” commented George Mahaffey, President and CEO of Mindera Health.

About Mind.Px™

Mind.Px is the flagship test of Mindera Health, designed to prospectively predict a patient’s response to expensive biologic drug classes prior to therapeutic selection and treatment. Using a scalable, minimally invasive dermal biomarker patch that captures over 7,000 biomarkers per sample along with data analytics, Mind.Px materially improves patient outcomes and significantly reduces healthcare system costs of expensive biologic treatments.

About Mindera Health™

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, next-generation sequencing, and machine learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA and CAP certified laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at www.minderahealth.com.

###

[i] Menter A, Strober BE, Kaplan DH, et al. Joint AAD-NPF guidelines of care for the management and treatment of psoriasis with biologics. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2019;80(4):1029-1072. doi:10.1016/j.jaad.2018.11.057.

[ii] Pilon D, Teeple A, Zhdanava M, et al. The economic burden of psoriasis with high comorbidity among privately insured patients in the United States. J Med Econ. 2019;22(2):196-203. doi:10.1080/13696998.2018.1557201.

[iii] Enos CW, et al. Psoriasis severity, comorbidities, and treatment response differ among geographic regions in the United States. JID Innovations. 2021;1:100025.

