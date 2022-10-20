Le Sauce & Co. Now Available in Albertsons and Pavillions

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Sauce & Co. is expanding to California. Le Sauce wants to share just where everyone can find them in the aisles of their favorite grocery stores. This is an exciting time for anyone who loves good food.

Le Sauce & Co. is a brand of gourmet finishing sauces that enable everyone to make delicious meals at home, regardless if there's no time or cooking skills. Their values and mission are driven by wanting to make sure everyone's food is delicious around the table so that they can create lasting memories with friends and family.

Le Sauce is so excited to expand across the nation. Kyle Kirl, the founder of Le Sauce & Co., is eager to increase the places that people can expect to find their new favorite finishing sauce. Everyone can follow these links https://www.pavilions.com/ and https://www.albertsons.com/ to find a new favorite finishing sauce. Everyone deserves deliciousness all the time.

Le Sauce & Co is a women's owned business started in Boerne, Texas. The Kirl Family is filled with foodies, and their dream of having their own business in food came true three years ago. After winning a finalist spot in the HEB 2019 Quest for Texas Best, Le Sauce & Co. was launched and is currently in HEB stores throughout the state of Texas and Amazon, as well as expanding nationwide.

Contact Information:

Maya Kirl

Marketing Manager

maya@lesaucecompany.com

6303606548



Image 1: Elevate Your Plate, Made Easy









