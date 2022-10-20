MEDIA ADVISORY: Oceana Canada Hosts Symposium, Rebuilding Abundance: Priorities for a Resilient Ocean, Convening Experts from Coast to Coast to Help Rebuild Canada’s Depleted Wild Fisheries

OTTAWA, Traditional, Unceded Territory of the Algonquin Anishnaabeg People, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, October 26, Oceana Canada is hosting its second expert symposium to rebuild Canada’s depleted wild fish in the face of climate change, overfishing and biodiversity loss. The in-person event brings together fishery and ocean thought leaders, Indigenous and fishing industry leaders to urgently develop a vision and action plan to recover fisheries abundance in Canada. Rebuilding Abundance: Priorities for a Resilient Ocean will address the depleted state of Canada’s fisheries and identify opportunities to rebuild fish stocks, unlocking Canada’s potential for an abundant ocean.
|DATE
|Wednesday, October 26, 2022
|TIME
|8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET
|LOCATION
|Westin Hotel, 11 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa, Ontario
|AVAILABLE FOR COMMENT
|Keynote speaker Sam Waterston (with additional media availability ahead of the event on Tuesday, October 25)
Josh Laughren, Executive Director, Oceana Canada
Dr. Robert Rangeley, Director of Science, Oceana Canada
|MORE
|
For more information, to request a media pass or to arrange an interview please contact:
|Lesley Wilmot. Oceana Canada
lwilmot@oceana.ca
647-535-6326
|OR
|Angela Pinzon, Pilot PMR
angela.pinzon@pilotpmr.com
647-295-0517
Oceana Canada was established as an independent charity in 2015 and is part of the largest international advocacy group dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana Canada has successfully campaigned to end the shark fin trade, make rebuilding depleted fish populations the law, improve the way fisheries are managed and protect marine habitat. We work with civil society, academics, fishers, Indigenous Peoples and the federal government to return Canada’s formerly vibrant oceans to health and abundance. By restoring Canada’s oceans, we can strengthen our communities, reap greater economic and nutritional benefits and protect our future.
