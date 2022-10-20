Quantum Energy Partners Streamlines Its ESG Program With Adoption Of The FigBytes ESG Insight Platform

OTTAWA, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FigBytes, creators of the leading environmental, social, governance (ESG) Insight Platform for strategy, data, reporting, and stakeholder engagement, today announced that Quantum Energy Partners (Quantum) has chosen the FigBytes ESG Insight Platform for the management of its ESG program. With deep experience investing across the sustainable energy ecosystem, Quantum builds companies that will help ensure a responsible transition to a net-zero carbon future.



Gathering reliable and comparable data across multiple systems and investments is a challenge for many private equity firms. Automating this process via the FigBytes ESG Insight Platform removes the heavy burden of manual ESG data gathering. Additionally, key stakeholders are expecting higher quality ESG reporting. The FigBytes ESG Insight Platform offers enhanced analytical and visualization features across key ESG focus areas, providing insights for continuous improvement and ongoing reporting capabilities consistent with the current needs of the private equity industry. Specifically, organizations can gain insights from items such as carbon and water, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), as well as governance factors, all while reducing their reporting burden and regulatory risk and meeting emerging disclosure requirements.

“After reviewing products from numerous vendors, it was clear that FigBytes’ ESG Insight Platform would best help us gain deeper analytical insights from our data, realize reporting efficiencies, and drive continuous ESG improvement throughout our portfolio,” said Keila Hand, Quantum’s Managing Director and Head of ESG. “The platform’s ease-of-use, data aggregation capabilities, as well as robust analytics and data visualization and reporting really stood out during our product evaluation.”

“Quantum’s ability to automate ESG data capture and tracking across their portfolio of companies, centralizing the data, and simplifying reporting on ESG performance to their stakeholders is very powerful,” explains Ted Dhillon, CEO of FigBytes. “Streamlining ESG data collection, visualizing and tracking ESG strategies and progress, as well as automating this reporting is a real differentiator and further distinguishes Quantum as a leader in responsible investing.”

Quantum also plans to integrate FigBytes into the Quantum Energy Cloud, Quantum’s industry cloud solution for energy and private equity, making it part of the broader offering for Quantum’s portfolio companies.



About Quantum Energy Partners

Founded in 1998, Quantum Energy Partners is a leading provider of private equity, credit, structured capital and venture capital to the responsibly sourced energy and energy transition & decarbonization sectors, having managed together with its affiliates more than $19 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit https://www.quantumep.com/.



About FigBytes

FigBytes helps companies and governments plan, track and fulfill goals along their environmental, social, governance (ESG) journey. Its ESG Insight Platform helps integrate strategy, align data, and report on progress while engaging stakeholders. To learn more, visit https://figbytes.com/.

