Diltex Brands Selects CGS’s BlueCherry® Shop Floor Control to Digitize its Shop Floor Operations

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced Diltex Brands has selected the award-winning, industry-leading BlueCherry® Shop Floor Control module to modernize its manufacturing operations. Founded in 1949, Diltex has more than 70 years of experience in the lingerie market; it’s a leading fashion company in Mexico and Central America; with a consumer-driven vision, focused on brand building, quality products and superior customer service.



“For Diltex Brands, digital transformation and innovation have been constant since day one and has been a key driver in our success and leadership position in Latin America,” said David Romano, Director for Diltex Brands. “From helping us deliver an outstanding shopping experience for customers to improving communications to increasing employee productivity, the right technology has been a true competitive advantage. We expect the implementation of BlueCherry Shop Floor Control to further our leadership position by providing the production floor management, reporting, and visibility needed to drive operational efficiencies, increase productivity, and improve customer service.”

Diltex Brands has grown to more than 7,000 employees across seven vertically integrated, world-class manufacturing facilities and one distribution center across Mexico. Through 265 owned stores, over 3,000 retail stores (including Walmart, Sorianoa and Suburbia), and 120,000 catalog resellers, the company provides customers with hundreds of brands including Fruit of the Loom, Etam Paris, Dave’s Bridal and its own brand, Ilusion®.

“Diltex is just the latest example of a leading brand and manufacturer that has joined the BlueCherry Shop Floor Control roster of customers, modernizing their factory floor to drive growth and obtain a competitive advantage,” said Paul Magel, president of Application Solutions division for CGS. “Pressure from consumers and brands for deeper insights and real-time supply chain visibility are driving manufacturers to adopt production management systems at a rapid pace. Diltex is uniquely positioned to leverage our solutions to further its leading market share in woman’s apparel and lingerie across Mexico. We look forward to a long and mutually successful relationship with David and the Diltex team.”

About BlueCherry & Shop Floor Control

The award-winning CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail, and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

BlueCherry Shop Floor Control is the most widely used fashion-focused shop floor control solution in the world. It provides a comprehensive view of department and factory activity by digitizing, in real time, the collection and reporting of production activities, such as order tracking, line balancing, absenteeism and low productivity with smart devices on the factory floor. This real-time visibility equips companies with the ability to make faster, better-informed business decision and address potential delays and challenges before they escalate.

For more information or to purchase our BlueCherry family of solutions, including Shop Floor Control Essentials, please visit our BlueCherry site, email sales@cgsinc.com, or visit our blog at www.cgsinc.com/blog.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

