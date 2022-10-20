Eat & Beyond CEO Discusses the Future of Plant-Based Foodservice on the MasterMind Minutes Podcast

Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCQB: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) (“Eat & Beyond” or the “Company”), an investment issuer focused on food technology and the global plant-based and alternative protein sector, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Michael Aucoin, was recently featured on the MasterMind Minutes podcast to discuss the future of plant-based menus in foodservice.



“I believe that plant-based options on foodservice menus are a trend that we will continue to see grow. There is increased awareness from consumers around the environmental, health, and ethical aspects of food, which have all contributed toward this growth,” said Aucoin. “There is a huge growth opportunity in the addition of plant-based options to menus. For example, if you have a family member that makes the decision to go plant-based, and the restaurant doesn’t have a viable option then it invalidates that location as a solution for the whole family.”

In the episode, Aucoin also breaks down the role of technology and how it can enhance the quality of products hitting menus. He points to Eat & Beyond portfolio company, Plant Power Fast Food, as an example of a foodservice restaurant that has replicated the traditional experience of a burger and shake, but all plant-based and with an eye toward quality.

“It’s not just the taste and plant-based status that matters anymore either, we are seeing the consumer begin to demand simpler, cleaner ingredient lists as well,” adds Aucoin.

MasterMind Minutes provides educational content and expertise to help small businesses and franchise owners increase their profits and better serve their community. Each episode features one expert guest. The episode was hosted by Gary Occhiogrosso, Managing Partner of Franchise Growth Solutions.

Listen to the full podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify

About Eat & Beyond Global Holdings

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (“Eat & Beyond”) ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat & Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat & Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatandbeyond.com/

