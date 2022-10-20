Maison Luxe Announces Successful Test With Princess World Jewelers Alaska Generating Revenues of $275,000 for Q1

FORT LEE, NJ, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) (“Maison Luxe” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace is proud to announce the Company has concluded a successful test with Princess World Jewelers Alaska with an initial sell through totaling $275,000 during the first quarter. The company recently partnered with Princess to showcase a selection of fine timepieces for their brick and motor showrooms in Alaska. Princess World Jewelers, with retail locations in Alaska and the Caribbean, caters primarily to cruise ship passengers. According to Cruisemarketwatch.com, ocean cruise market revenues topped $23.8 billion in 2021. Maison Luxe looks to aggressively expand this successful test with increased product inventory at Princess World Caribbean locations to generate sales and brand exposure in the cruise ship marketplace.

Maison Luxe CEO Anil Idnani stated, “In order to further promote our brand and product, we decided to engage in certain strategic partnerships and placement that would increase revenues and expand our footprint in the retail market. I am extremely pleased with the results and efforts of the team at Princess. We are currently discussing new programs and partnerships for their Caribbean locations. As soon as details are finalized, we will continue to provide updates.”

Princess World Jewelers has over 30 years of retail presence in both the Caribbean and Alaska, specializing in the duty-free ports and cruise ship industries. The Company engaged in a partnership for the Alaska season and both parties are working to set up a successful allocation for their upcoming Caribbean season.

President of Princess World Jewelers Haresh Mirpuri commented, “Our team in both Juneau and Skagway worked tremendously hard this season to service all of our customers. With their efforts combined with new timepiece selection curated by Maison Luxe, we were able to offer an experience like never before. We look forward to working together once again to replicate another successful season in the Caribbean.”

ABOUT MAISON LUXE

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine timepiece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

