Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in Hawaii

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Hawaii have seen growing deployments of the Enphase Energy System powered by IQ8™ Microinverters as local policy continues to encourage the adoption of home solar and battery energy systems.

According to the most recent U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association, residential solar deployments in Hawaii have been steadily increasing year-over-year and are predicted to reach approximately 37 MW in 2022, representing more than 30 percent growth over the last decade. Additionally, deployments of residential battery capacity in Hawaii are expected to nearly double by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“The purchase of a solar plus battery storage system is a big decision, requiring homeowners to have confidence in the products and the company installing them, ensuring they are maximizing their investment,” said Nathan Wood, owner of Nathan Wood General Contractor, an Enphase Gold level installer. “Enphase’s IQ8-powered home solar and battery backup system delivers on all fronts and is highly customizable to meet homeowners’ varying energy needs.”

Last year, Enphase announced its participation in Hawaiian Electric’s (HECO) Battery Bonus grid services program, which offers financial incentives to HECO customers who add a battery to their residential solar systems and make it available to the utility during a fixed two-hour period each day.

“Hawaii is a leader in the U.S. for solar energy deployments, and we’re proud to facilitate and support this growth locally with market-leading products and services,” said Tyler Erickson, co-founder of Skyta Solar & Roofing, an Enphase Silver level installer. “With the IQ8-based Enphase Energy System, Hawaii’s homeowners can rest assured that their solar panels will reliably power their homes with clean energy and save them money on utility bills.”

Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ functionality during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions on pairing an Enphase IQ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using only sunlight after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience. Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“We believe there’s no better place for residential solar systems than Hawaii with its abundant sunshine and high electricity rates,” said Kyle Kramer, owner of Metta Electric. “From easy installation and seamless off-grid capabilities to intelligent real-time monitoring, the IQ8-based Enphase Energy System maximizes the benefits of home solar with industry-leading performance.”

“Enphase is dedicated to working with its top-tier installer network in Hawaii to deliver some of the most advanced, durable, and safe solar and battery technology solutions on the market,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “The IQ8 Microinverter paired with the IQ Battery offers energy independence and resilience to homeowners across the state. We stand ready to expand access to solar and batteries as Hawaii works toward its goal to reach 100 percent renewable energy by 2045.”

