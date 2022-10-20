NV5 Awarded $8 Million in California Transportation Infrastructure Contracts

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded contracts by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), Stanislaus County, and Calaveras County valued at approximately $8 million to support critical California transportation infrastructure. Under the scope of these contracts, NV5 will provide engineering design, construction inspection, and not-at-risk construction management services for critical roadway construction and improvement projects.



“The economic development of the communities where we live and work depends on reliable and efficient transportation infrastructure,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “NV5 has provided engineering, surveying, and inspection services to Caltrans and California municipalities for two decades, and we are pleased to support future transportation improvements through these new contract awards.”

Caltrans District 9 selected NV5 to provide construction management services for the State Route 395 Olancha-Cartago 4-Lane Project in Inyo County. The project will expand 12.6 miles of the existing U.S. Highway from a two-lane conventional highway into a four-lane expressway and is expected to be completed in 2024. NV5 was also awarded a three-year contract in Stanislaus County and a four-year contract in Calaveras County to provide engineering, inspection, testing, claims, and constructability support services for various transportation projects.

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: utility services, infrastructure engineering, testing, inspection & consulting, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

