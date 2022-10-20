Westland Insurance Group appoints Jamie Lyons as new CEO effective January 1, 2023, and CEO Jason Wubs will transition to Vice-Chair role

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen first nation), Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance announced today that Jamie Lyons will assume the role of President & Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2023. At this time, current CEO Jason Wubs will transition to the newly created role of Vice Chair, Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Strategic Initiatives.

Jamie Lyons was promoted to Westland’s President & Chief Operating Officer in 2019. He joined Westland in 2016 as Executive Vice President Insurance, having spent the previous thirteen years at Guy Carpenter & Company Ltd.

“Jamie has a deep knowledge of the industry landscape, strong business acumen, and exciting strategic perspectives that will help take Westland into this next chapter,” says Jason Wubs. “As leaders, we all have a responsibility to think about the future and it’s critical that we plan now to create an organization that can be at the forefront of our industry for decades to come.”

Jason Wubs has been Westland's co-CEO and then CEO since 2009. In this time, he has led Westland as it’s grown from a regional company to one of Canada’s largest national brokers with over 2,300 employees and 200 offices coast-to-coast. In his new role, Wubs will focus on continuing to grow Westland through acquisitions, executing on organizational strategy, and cultural initiatives.

“Jason is an extraordinary leader and entrepreneur in the Canadian insurance industry. His track record of success, in combination with his authenticity and humility, define Westland's culture. He’s one of the reasons I joined Westland, which is a sentiment shared by many at our organization,” says Jamie Lyons. “It’s a privilege to follow him as CEO, especially as Westland continues to write what I believe is one of the most special and unique narratives in Canadian business”.

“On behalf of Westland’s Board of Directors, I’m thrilled that Jamie will be Westland’s new CEO,” says Brenda Eaton, Westland’s Board Chair. “Jason’s tenure as CEO has led to a period of sustained growth for Westland and I’d like to thank him for his strong leadership. Jamie is a proven leader who has the energy and enthusiasm to lead us into the future. The Board and I look forward to working with both Jamie and Jason in their new roles moving forward.”