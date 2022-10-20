Axtria To Showcase Advanced Cloud Software and Data Analytics Solutions Built For The Medical Device Industry At The MedTech Conference 2022

Boston, Massachusetts, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, a leading cloud software solutions provider for the global life sciences industry, will be presenting its integrated product ecosystem of software technologies that address both the specific data management complexities and commercial and sales cycle challenges of the medical device sector at this year’s MedTech Conference 2022 taking place October 24 - 26 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Among other things, Axtria will demonstrate how its software solutions manage vast commercial and sales data sets and use text mining to leverage insights from customer identifier data, contract access data, pricing model data, and GPO/IDN data. These previously obscure insights allow medtech companies to optimize sales opportunities within device customer purchasing cycles. See Axtria’s point of view on Addressing Data Challenges in MedTech – published in MedTech Intelligence. Axtria will also highlight how medtech organizations can use commercial and sales analytics to digitally transform commercial operations and explore the benefits of alternative, higher return sales models such as MedTech as a Service (MTaaS) subscription-based approaches. See Axtria’s blog on MedTech As A Service: How Subscription-Based Selling Will Play A Role In The Future Of MedTech.

Axtria will be at Booth #611 to discuss its range of medtech solutions powered by AI/ML product suites. Our leaders and scientists will be happy to help you with end-to-end planning and operations workflows, motivating rep behavior, fueling productivity, and driving business growth for all segments of the medical device sector, including the growing digital therapeutics category. See Axtria’s point of view on The Rise of Digital Therapeutics – published in MedTech Intelligence and the number of challenges it faces in the article, Challenges Faced by Digital Therapeutics Developers – published in MedTech Intelligence.

“The medical device and medical technology industries are highly specialized with very intricate and unique dynamics in its business model that all need to be optimized in order to achieve predictable, sustainable growth,” said Jassi Chadha, co-founder, president, and CEO of Axtria. “We look forward to the opportunity to meet with the industry’s leaders and innovators at The MedTech Conference to share our vision of a blueprint for its next stage of expansion, undergirded by intelligent software systems that can meet its evolving challenges and the changing needs of its provider customer base,” Chadha added.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry, helping companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve patient healthcare outcomes. Axtria strongly focuses on sales and marketing operations. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the life sciences industry's most prominent global commercial solutions providers.

Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage Big Data, cloud software, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Axtria DataMAxTM, Axtria InsightsMAxTM, Axtria SalesIQTM, Axtria MarketingIQ™, and Axtria CustomerIQTM are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to efficiently manage data, deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. For more information, visit www.axtria.com.

