KYNC Launches Newly Designed Koinfold™ 2.0 Mobile App Now Available for Both iPhone and Android

CARSON CITY, NV, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC:KYNC) is pleased to announce in addition to the existing Android app, today KYNC unveils an iOS version to give you a brand-new mobile wallet experience no matter what mobile phone platform you use.



The Apple iOS version contains the following features:

• Market Assets Chart

• Exchange Market

• MoonPay integration

• Direct Messaging

• Create Token feature

• Pancake Swap

• NFT Marketplace

Buy & sell crypto in a fast and simple way on MoonPay - BTC, ETH, BNB, LTC & More. Get approved to buy crypto in minutes, not days. Buy Bitcoin. Simple. 10+ Million Users. Fast. Buy Crypto. Choose from 75+ coins. Buy and Sell NFTs on BNB Smart Chain. With MoonPay’ s integration, the feature suite of tools that highlight this app include the security of buying and selling cryptocurrencies in a secured wallet, using a debit card, Apple Pay, credit cards and ACH are all available.

Our Koinfold™ Pay Crypto Wallet is now integrated and working with this solid performance as well. Updates will be done automatically when you open Koinfold™ 2.0. We are continuing to add more features to give a user-friendly experience.

KYNC and our team of developers have continued to deliver and are revising and adding to the app to give you the best experience offered in a Crypto wallet. "We want our users to know they’re always on our mind and that we are fulfilling our promises,” states KYN Capital Group CEO Rick Wilson.

A free download for Koinfold™ 2.0 is available via the Apple App Store or Google Play . We are also working on a computer version for macOS 1.0 and tvOS 1.0 for AppleTV.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc. ( KYNC )

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC), a Nevada Corporation, is a leading holding company dedicated to being at the vanguard of its industry working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. KYNC leverages the expertise of its highly skilled team & developers to create a cohesive force in formulating market and business strategies, ensuring that they remain ahead of the curve to carry the company forward in the marketplace.

