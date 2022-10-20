Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Projected to Hit USD 181 Billion at a 18.5% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR),“ Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Research Report: By Type, By Provider Type, By Vertical and Region - Forecast till 2030", The global market will reach USD 181 billion at an 18.5% CAGR by 2030.

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Analysis

The proliferation of the internet as well as digitization in the transport & logistics industry will boost market growth over the forecast period.

Implementation of Favorable Government Policies to offer Robust Opportunities

The implementation of favorable government policies for mandating commercial vehicle tracking as well the creation of video-based telematics will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the global commercial vehicle telematics market report are,

PTC Inc.

TomTom Telematics BV

Trimble Inc.

Mix Telematics International (PTY) Ltd.

Verizon Telematics Inc.

Zonar Systems Inc.

OCTO Telematics Ltd.

Omnitracs LLC

Masternaut Limited

Microlise Group Ltd

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10447

Restraints and Challenges

Lack of Awareness of the Perks of Vehicle Telematics to act as Market Restraint

The lack of awareness of the perks of vehicle telematics, the growing threat of data hacking, high installation costs, privacy concerns, a lack of telematics awareness, and the inaccessibility of constant and continuous connectivity are just a few of the reasons impeding the growth of the commercial vehicle telematics industry.

Market Segmentation

The global commercial vehicle telematics market is bifurcated based on vertical, provider type, and type.

By type, services will lead the market over the forecast period.

By provider type, OEM will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By vertical, government and utilities will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 2030: USD: 181 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 18.5% Key Market Opportunities The use of smartphones and 4G technology Key Market Drivers The increasing number of road accidents

The rapid development of the logistics and transportation industries

Rising privacy and security concerns in a vehicle

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/commercial-vehicle-telematics-market-10447

COVID-19 Analysis

The advent of the COVID-19 epidemic had a significant impact on the commercial vehicle telematics market. Logistics issues caused by pandemics offered significant obstacles to industry players, such as procuring raw components and recruiting workforces from quarantine to develop vehicle telematics to deliver finished products. The commercial vehicle telematics market, on the other hand, is steadily gaining up and is expected to grow exponentially further in the assessment period. The market is also expected to see numerous innovative product debuts in 2021 and the years ahead.

Market Regional Analysis

APAC to Lead Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Due to untapped market strength, increasing awareness about driver safety and accident prevention, upcoming regulations to improve road safety, the presence of leading OEM players, growing transportation and logistics industries, and the introduction of 4G LTE technology and smartphones, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the market in the forecast period. Furthermore, favorable government rules & regulations are expected to promote the growth of the Asia Pacific commercial vehicle telematics market over the research period. This region's rapid growth can be linked to increased consumer knowledge about driver safety and accident prevention. Furthermore, unexplored markets are expected to provide market participants with significant growth possibilities. Furthermore, favorable government rules and regulations are expected to promote the growth of the Asia Pacific commercial vehicle telematics market over the research period.

North America to Have Admirable Growth in Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

The North American commercial vehicle telematics industry is the largest in the world. Major commercial vehicle telematics market trends include increased demand for commercial vehicles equipped with the strong presence of major telematics providers, advanced telematics in this region, and high system investment. Furthermore, the presence of significant OEM companies as well as the expanding transportation and logistics industries drives the region's commercial vehicle telematics market share. Other significant trends supporting the commercial vehicle telematics market size include increased awareness about driver safety and accident prevention, government legislation to improve road safety, and the development of 5G and LTE technologies and smartphones in the region.

Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/10447

The rising number of vehicle thefts is a primary driver for the US commercial vehicle telematics industry, increasing the demand for the installation and adoption of telematics systems with features such as vehicle tracking, driver support systems, and remote theft alarms. Such advanced car telematics is also becoming more popular in Canada. Enabling example, in Canada, the Mojio Organization provides a combined software and hardware system that operates as a Wi-Fi hotspot for commercial vehicle drivers to remotely identify their vehicle position and deliver information about the vehicle's ongoing mechanical difficulties. This is owing to the region's quick adoption of telematics technology for commercial vehicles, which accounts for a significant market share. North America comprises industrialized economies like the United States and Canada. These countries are far ahead in terms of technology and application adoption. The commercial automotive sector in the United States has been around for more than a decade. Furthermore, government rules, policies, and requirements for various commercial vehicle telematics applications are likely to boost market expansion in North America.

Europe to Have Significant Growth in Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Technological improvements and government legislation relating to vehicle and passenger safety are likely to increase demand for vehicle telematics systems in the country. Furthermore, the presence of numerous businesses offering telematics goods and services, together with expanding consumer awareness of road safety and increasing telematics adoption by fleet owners, is driving demand for telematics solutions in the country's industry. Safety and security solutions drive the country's automotive vehicle telematics. The demand for automobile passenger safety will increase as intelligent transportation systems and automated driving technologies advance. Furthermore, the government has mandated an increase in the number of passenger safety features in automobiles. The increasing implementation of telematics systems in off-highway vehicles is a market trend in Germany.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/10447

The increasing use of telematics solutions in these vehicles is due to greater productivity and efficiency, rising demand for off-highway vehicle data analysis, and the desire to reduce operational expenses associated with their repair and maintenance. Furthermore, various automotive associations around the country have standardized the key telematics solutions available for off-highway vehicles, encouraging their use in these vehicles.

Related Reports:

Vehicle Intercom System Market Research Report: Information By Technology (Analog and Digital), Application, Component, Type - Forecast till 2030

Vehicle Intelligence System Market Information Report by Vehicle Type, by Road Scene Understanding, by Advanced Driver Assistance & Monitoring and Region - Forecast to 2030

Vehicle Anti-Theft Market , by product, by technology by vehicle type - Forecast by 2030

Biometric Vehicle Access Market , by Authentication Type, by Technology, by Vehicle Type - Forecast to 2030

Vehicle Camera Market Information Report By Vehicle Type, by Camera Type, by technology, by end use application And By Region - Forecast To 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.