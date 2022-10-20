More wide intersections over 1g/t AuEq for inclusion in maiden Resource set for December 2022

OTTAWA, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV:CGP; OTC:CTNXF; FWB:GWN1) is pleased to provide an update on its Bramaderos gold and copper joint venture in southern Ecuador in which it has a 12.5% interest carried by JV partner and project operator Sunstone Metals Ltd. (ASX: STM) through to the start of commercial production (see “About Bramaderos”, below).



HIGHLIGHTS:

Strong assay results received from six drill holes at Alba and four holes from the eastern end of the Brama system; Alba and Brama form part of the Bramaderos Project

Broad zones of gold-copper mineralization have been intersected, including sub-zones of higher grade

Significant results include: 49.45m 1 at 0.60g/t AuEq 2 (0.37g/t gold and 0.13% copper), from 392m in BMDD035 (Brama) 32m at 1.20g/t AuEq (0.87g/t gold and 0.20% copper), from 386m in BMDD036 (Alba) 115m at 0.66g/t AuEq (0.41g/t gold and 0.15% copper), from 12m in BMDD039 (Alba), including 24.15m at 1.10g/t AuEq (0.46g/t gold and 0.38% copper), from 31.35m 69m at 0.61g/t AuEq (0.36g/t gold and 0.14% copper), from 21m in BMDD043 (Alba)

Drilling for the initial Mineral Resource Estimate has been completed but mineralization is open in several areas beyond the planned initial resource boundary

An Exploration Target will also be released in December to provide some guidance on opportunities to continue growing the scale of the Brama-Alba system

Exploration drilling has commenced at nearby porphyry targets Melonal, Sandia and Limon; The first hole has been completed at Melonal; Logging of the Sandia and Melonal holes indicate that they are altered and mineralized consistent with Brama porphyry type systems



FURTHER INFORMATION:

Sunstone and Cornerstone are pleased to announce more wide intersections with grades of plus-1g/t gold-equivalent which will further underpin the upcoming initial Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at their Brama-Alba porphyry discovery in southern Ecuador.

They are also pleased to announce the resumption of discovery drilling at three other porphyry targets within the Bramaderos concession (Figure 2) and report drilling at two of those targets has returned visible copper mineralization.

All holes reported in this release for Brama-Alba intersected wide zones of gold-copper mineralization (Figure 1, Table 1).

Sunstone Managing Director Malcolm Norris said:

“These results are more evidence of the substantial widths of mineralization which will form part of the initial MRE.

“The MRE, which we expect to deliver in December will be the first step to building a significant inventory of gold and copper at Bramaderos. An Exploration Target will be estimated alongside the MRE to guide further drilling to increase the resource base at Bramaderos in 2023.

“In addition, the drilling of new targets to deliver further discoveries with the potential to significantly increase the resource base is now underway.

“We have a lot to deliver at Bramaderos during the remainder of 2022”.

About Bramaderos

Measuring 4,948 hectares, the Bramaderos project is ideally located immediately adjacent to the Pan American highway, and close to available hydropower, supporting the economics of potential development opportunities. The project is supported by nearby commercial airports and significant cities (Loja) and enjoys strong community support.

The Bramaderos concession is owned by La Plata Minerales S.A. (“PLAMIN”), which in turn is owned 87.5% by Sunstone (the project operator) and 12.5% by Cornerstone.

Cornerstone’s 12.5% interest is carried by Sunstone through to the start of commercial production and repayable at Libor plus 2% out of 90% of Cornerstone’s share of earnings or dividends from the Bramaderos project (see news release 20-01 dated January 7, 2020).

More information about the property can be found at www.cornerstoneresources.com.

Qualified Person

Yvan Crepeau, MBA, P.Geo., Cornerstone’s Vice President, Exploration and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for supervising the exploration program at the Bramaderos project for Cornerstone and has reviewed and approved the information contained in this news release.

Sampling and Assaying

Surface and drill core samples from Brama were sent to the LAC y Asociados Cia. Ltda. Sample Preparation Facility in Cuenca, Ecuador for sample preparation. The standard sample preparation for drill core samples (Code PRP-910) is: Drying the sample, crushing to size fraction 70% <2mm and splitting the sample to a 1000g portion by riffle or Boyd rotary splitter. The 1000g sample is then pulverised to >85% passing 75 microns and then sent to the MSALABS in Langley, BC, Canada for gold and base metal analysis.

PLAMIN uses a fire assay gold technique for Au assays (FAS-111) and a four acid multi element technique (IMS-230) for a suite of 48 elements. FAS-111 involves Au by Fire Assay on a 30-gram aliquot, fusion and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) at trace levels. IMS-230 is considered a near total 4 acid technique using a 0.25g aliquot followed by multi-element analysis by ICP-AES/MS at ultra-trace levels. This analysis technique is considered suitable for this style of mineralization.

Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted ~1/28 samples. The values of the standards range from low to high grade and are considered appropriate to monitor performance of values near cut-off and near the mean grade of the deposit. The check sampling results are monitored and performance issues are communicated to the laboratory if necessary.

Sample security was managed through sealed individual samples and sealed bags of multiple samples for secure delivery to the laboratory by permanent staff of the joint venture. MSALABS is an internationally accredited laboratory that has all its internal procedures heavily scrutinized in order to maintain their accreditation. MSALABS is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025-2017 Accredited Methods and certified to ISO 9001-2015.

PLAMIN’s sampling techniques and data have been audited multiple times by independent mining consultants during various project assessments. These audits have concluded that the sampling techniques and data management are to industry standards. All historical data has been validated to the best degree possible and migrated into a database.

Rock samples are collected by PLAMIN’s personnel, placed in plastic bags, labeled and sealed, and stored in a secure place until delivery by PLAMIN employees to the LAC y Asociados ISO 9001-2015 certified sample preparation facility in Cuenca, Ecuador.

Rock samples are prepared crushing to 70% passing 2 mm (10 mesh), splitting 250 g and pulverizing to 85% passing 75 microns (200 mesh) (MSA code PRP-910). Prepared samples are then shipped to MSALABS, an ISO/IEC 17025-2017 Accredited Method company and ISO 9001-2015 laboratory in Langley, BC, Canada, where samples are assayed for a multi-element suite (MSA code IMS-136, 15.0 g split, Aqua Regia digestion, ICP-AES/MS finish) and gold by Fire Assay (MSA code FAS-111, 30 g fusion, AAS finish). Over limit results for Cu (>1%) are systematically re-assayed (MSA code ICF-6Cu, 0.2 g, 4-acid digestion, ICP-AES finish). Gold is assayed using a 30 g split, Fire Assay (FA) and AAS finish (MSA code FAS 111). Over limit results for Au (>10 g/t) are systematically re-assayed (MSA code FAS-415, FA, 30g., gravimetric finish).

Soil samples are dried at low temperature, screened to 80 mesh (MSA code PRP-757); a 15 grams portion is then assayed for a multi-elements suite (MSA code IMS-136, Aqua Regia digestion, ICP-AES/MS finish).

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

MSALABS is a qualified assayer that performs and makes available internal assaying controls. Duplicates, certified blanks and standards are systematically used (1 control sample every 20-25 samples) as part of PLAMIN’s QA/QC program. Rejects, a 100 g pulp for each rock sample, are stored for future use and controls.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Ecuador and Chile, including the Cascabel gold-enriched copper porphyry joint venture in northwest Ecuador.

Further information is available on Cornerstone's website: www.cornerstoneresources.com

Cautionary Notice:

This news release may contain ‘Forward-Looking Statements’ that involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of Cornerstone’s beliefs, plans, objectives, strategies, intentions and expectations. The words “potential,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend”, “trends”, “indicate”, “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could”, “project,” “plan,” or the negative or other variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify ‘Forward-Looking Statements.’ Although Cornerstone believes that its expectations reflected in these ‘Forward-Looking Statements’ are reasonable, such statements may involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our regulatory filings, viewed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. For us, uncertainties arise from the behaviour of financial and metals markets, predicting natural geological phenomena and from numerous other matters of national, regional, and global scale, including those of anti-mining sentiment in certain regions of Ecuador, or of an environmental, climatic, natural, political, economic, business, competitive, or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our Forward-Looking Statements. Although Cornerstone believes the facts and information contained in this news release to be as correct and current as possible, Cornerstone does not warrant or make any representation as to the accuracy, validity or completeness of any facts or information contained herein and these statements should not be relied upon as representing its views after the date of this news release. While Cornerstone anticipates that subsequent events may cause its views to change, it expressly disclaims any obligation to update the Forward-Looking Statements contained herein except where outcomes have varied materially from the original statements.

On Behalf of the Board,

Brooke Macdonald

President and CEO

1 True widths of drill intercepts cannot be accurately estimated at this time. Sunstone is working on a geological model following which they expect to be able to estimate true widths.

2 The gold equivalent calculation formula is AuEq(g/t) = Au(g/t) + Cu% x 1.7. The prices used were US$1,770/oz gold and US$9,750/t copper, and A$:US$0.70. Recoveries are estimated at 89% for gold and 86% for copper from metallurgical studies. In Sunstone’s opinion all the elements included in the metal equivalents calculation have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.