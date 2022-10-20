Memfault Named Bay Area’s Best Tech Startup in 2022 Timmy Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As voted on by the tech community, Tech in Motion is excited to announce Memfault as the Bay Area’s Best Tech Startup in their 8th Annual Timmy Awards, which celebrate top tech workplaces. After securing its win as a Regional Winner, Memfault will move on to the North American Awards, for judging by industry leaders from companies like Zendesk, Google, PayPal and VMWare. The North American Awards will be handed out on November 10th during a live virtual ceremony hosted by Tech in Motion.



“To be recognized by your local community as a Best Tech Startup for 2022 is a remarkable achievement, considering the impressive track records of success and innovation for the Timmy Awards finalists in this category,” said Lindsay Lewis, Executive Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment , Tech in Motion’s founder. “It takes innovative, forward-thinking leaders to also build a great work culture at the same time. We’re proud to highlight progressive companies like these leading us into the future.”

Memfault is the first IoT reliability platform that empowers device developers to build robust IoT devices with software at scale. Memfault applies device reliability engineering (DRE) techniques to transform the way developers build and operate IoT and edge devices. Customers across healthcare, consumer wearables, smart home, and other industries rely on Memfault for a scalable and sustainable process to accelerate go-to-market, de-risk product launches, cut product costs, and deliver overall superior products.

“Winning the Timmy for Best Tech Startup in the Bay Area is a real honor, and is critical validation of our commitment to leading the industry through innovation and performance,” said François Baldassari, Co-founder & CEO, Memfault.

In addition to the Best Tech Startup Award, the contenders for all North American Timmy Awards have been announced for all categories: Best Tech Workplace for Diversity, Best Tech for Good, Best Tech Manager, Best Tech Work Culture and Best Tech Enterprise Employer.

The North American winners will be unveiled live during the 8th Annual Timmy Awards on November 10th. A celebration of all things tech, the 2022 Timmy Awards will have a pre-show networking happy hour with break-out sessions immediately preceding the main event. In addition to giveaways and host entertainment, attendees can hear from guest speakers, celebrate as the winners are announced on-air, and take part in the biggest night in tech. Visit the website to RSVP or see all Regional Winners .

About Tech in Motion Events

Tech in Motion is a North American events and community platform that brings local tech professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a passion project in 2011, by IT staffing and recruiting firm Motion Recruitment , grew into an organization of over 300,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, LA, New York, Orange County, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. Please visit www.techinmotion.com for more information about our notable speakers, sponsors and events.

About Memfault

