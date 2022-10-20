Insights on the Vitiligo Global Market to 2027 - United States has the Largest Market for Vitiligo

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitiligo Market, Size, Share, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Impact of COVID-19, Growth, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vitiligo Market is anticipated to attain US$ 4.3 Billion by 2027. In general, vitiligo is an unpredictable skin disease that causes a gradual loss of skin colour and overlying hair on different body parts.

Moreover, contrary to popular belief, vitiligo is not a cosmetic disorder but a systemic disease affecting the most significant body organ and other vital systems. Besides, vitiligo is a life-long condition, and it's unlikely that one will ever be completely free of it. Further, the actual cause for vitiligo is typically unknown; it is believed to be caused due to genetic susceptivity activated by emotional distress, environmental factors, certain chemicals or toxins, altered cellular environment, physical skin damage, impaired digestion or hormonal changes.



Vitiligo Industry Growth Rate Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic:



In 2020, the vitiligo industry growth rate was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the world haphazardly endeavoured to defeat a deadly virus, many vitiligo projects worldwide like in China, Germany, South Korea and the United States were put on hold.

However, many promising drugs have yet continued to tick along in late-stage trials and approval discussions, accounting for a slow growth rate in the industry. According to the publisher, Global Vitiligo Market Size has reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2021 post gradual recovery from the pandemic.



Pipe Line Drugs at Late Stages Provide Ray of Hope to Deal with Vitiligo Disorder:



Currently, there's neither a cure for vitiligo nor a universally accepted method for limiting the spread of the disease. Although visible symptoms are temporarily reversible with a range of treatments, their combination works far better than monotherapy. Presently, there are numerous Vitiligo Pipe Line Drugs in the industry, such as ARN-4079, ATI-502, AX-1602, BOS-475, CCP-070, Cerdulatinib (RVT-502), HuABC-2, Abatacept, Topical Ruxolitinib and VLRX-001 available.

Further, the choice of drugs is often characterized by trial and error. Apart from the drugs, patients also try to restore pigmentation, camouflage the white patches, or destroy the remaining colour to have all-white skin to deal with vitiligo disorder.



Global Vitiligo Market registered a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027:



Remarkably, vitiligo signs and activity vary considerably from person to person, and it is usually progressive. In numerous cases, the disease onset is before 20 years and is developed, especially in the first 10-20 years. However, the good news is that vitiligo, upsetting as it can be to those living with it, is neither life-threatening nor contagious.

Additionally, the proper treatment protocol may effectively put it under control and reduce the appearance of white lesions. The market drivers such as increasing incidence of vitiligo disorder, changing lifestyle, rising awareness among the individuals and availability of appropriate treatment are further expected to expand the vitiligo market globally.



United States has the Largest Market for Vitiligo



The report covers countries like the United States, India, China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, and France constituting the vitiligo market. Globally, the United States market contributes for the largest market share for Vitiligo Market and dominates the overall market. Notwithstanding, increasing incidence of skin disorders such as vitiligo, increasing adoption rate of phototherapy treatment and rising investment in healthcare facilities are attributed to the growth factors.



India also holds a significant largest market share for vitiligo due to significant market players, increasing investment in research and development activities, and undergoing severe clinical trials. The United Kingdom is anticipated to expand the vitiligo market due to advancing government funding, fostering the adoption rate of new technology and drugs, and increasing medical tourism in its states.



Companies Working in Vitiligo Industry:



Recently the top key players in the Global Vitiligo Market are Incyte Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Astellas pharma inc and Baxter International Inc. In addition, for all the optimism surrounding vitiligo therapies from these big pharma companies, their side-effects and short-lived therapeutic effect is of great concern. The companies may further hold more hope for vitiligo patients and are most attractive for investors in the life sciences industry in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Vitiligo Market & Patient Numbers

5.1 Vitiligo Market

5.2 Vitiligo Patients Numbers



6. Vitiligo Share - Market & Patients

6.1 Market Share

6.1.1 By Vitiligo Type

6.1.2 By Treatment Type

6.1.3 By Epidemiology Treatments

6.1.4 By End User

6.1.5 By Country Vitiligo Market Share

6.2 Volume Share

6.2.1 By Country Vitiligo Patient Numbers Share



7. Diseases Type - Global Vitiligo Market

7.1 Segmental

7.2 Non Segmental



8. Treatment Type - Global Vitiligo Market

8.1 Topical Treatments

8.2 Light Therapy

8.3 Surgical Procedures

8.4 Others



9. Epidemiology Treatments - Global Vitiligo Treatment Types Market

9.1 Topical Treatments

9.2 Light Therapy

9.3 Surgical Procedures

9.4 Others



10. End User - Global Vitiligo Market

10.1 Hospitals

10.2 Ambulatory Clinics

10.3 Others



11. Country - Vitiligo Market & Patient Numbers

11.1 United States

11.1.1 Vitiligo Market

11.1.2 Vitiligo Patient Numbers

11.2 United Kingdom

11.2.1 Vitiligo Market

11.2.2 Vitiligo Patient Numbers

11.3 France

11.3.1 Vitiligo Market

11.3.2 Vitiligo Patient Numbers

11.4 Germany

11.4.1 Vitiligo Market

11.4.2 Vitiligo Patient Numbers

11.5 Italy

11.5.1 Vitiligo Market

11.5.2 Vitiligo Patient Numbers

11.6 India

11.6.1 Vitiligo Market

11.6.2 Vitiligo Patient Numbers

11.7 China

11.7.1 Vitiligo Market

11.7.2 Vitiligo Patient Numbers

11.8 Japan

11.8.1 Vitiligo Market

11.8.2 Vitiligo Patient Numbers



12. Vitiligo Pipe Line Drugs

12.1 ARN-4079

12.2 ATI-502

12.3 AX-1602

12.4 BOS-475

12.5 CCP-070

12.6 Cerdulatinib (RVT-502)

12.7 HuABC-2

12.8 Abatacept

12.9 Topical Ruxolitinib

12.10 VLRX-001



13. Clinical Study of Vitiligo Market



14. Porters Five Forces

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15. Company Analysis

15.1 Incyte Corporation

15.1.1 Company Overview

15.1.2 Initiatives

15.1.3 Financial Insight

15.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb

15.2.1 Company Overview

15.2.2 Initiatives

15.2.3 Financial Insight

15.3 Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd

15.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.2 Company Initiatives

15.3.3 Financial Insight

15.4 Astellas pharma inc

15.4.1 Company Overview

15.4.2 Company Initiatives

15.4.3 Financial Insight

15.5 Baxter International Inc.

15.5.1 Company Overview

15.5.2 Company Initiatives

15.5.3 Financial Insight

