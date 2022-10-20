The Global Surgical Hat Market size is expected to reach $696.2 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Hat Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352784/?utm_source=GNW





Despite the fact that a surgical hat appears to be merely a medical accessory, it is crucial when carrying out medical procedures. The use of surgical hats in specialized operations, medical facilities, and emergency rooms has dramatically increased in recent years. Single-use disposable scrub caps are widely used in medical facilities all over the world to comply with operating room regulations and uphold hygienic standards.



As per the manufacturers of disposable scrub caps, disposable surgical scrubs are more hygienic and cost-effective than reusable surgical wear options. This has significantly accelerated the market for surgical hats in recent years. Polyester is a synthetic fabric created by combining water, petroleum, and coal in a chemical reaction.



Considering that it is durable, simple to maintain, quick to dry, as well as resistant to stretching, shrinking, and wrinkling, it might be the ideal fabric for surgical scrub hats. Users might feel a little damp because polyester can hold perspiration instead of absorbing it like cotton, but it will keep the operating room clean. It is frequently utilized for surgical scrub caps due to its tremendous utility.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak has had an effect on the surgical hat market because the coronavirus significantly slowed down industry growth worldwide and created enormous disruptions for both suppliers and customers. On the other hand, the pandemic has benefited the surgical hat industry worldwide. The rapidly rising demand for surgical hats in healthcare facilities to fight COVID-19 infection is what is causing the market to grow. Additionally, the growing demand for personal hygiene and safety in healthcare as well as rising public awareness of the need to prevent the spread of a deadly & contagious virus resulted in increased use of surgical hats.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Use In Special Clinics, Ems & Hospitals



The use of surgical hats in specialized clinics, ERs, and hospitals has increased significantly. To comply with the requirements for operating room hair covering, many hospitals all over the world use single-use disposable scrub hats. Disposable scrub caps are marketed by their makers as being more affordable and hygienic than reusable alternatives. The growing use of surgical hats is due in part to the fact that medical professionals can quickly dispose of them when they are no longer necessary or hygienic.



Increasing Cases Of Sports Injuries



The number of sports-related injuries is on the rise, and the causes include sports enthusiasts, professional athletes, children playing outside in the neighborhood, and occasionally even adults. The majority of sports injuries are orthopedic in nature and include things like strain, soreness, swelling, sprain, ligament, breaks, fractures, and others. Acute & chronic forms of these injuries can be separated into two categories. Sports like cricket, basketball, water sports, rugby, athletic competitions, and others are to blame for the wounds or sores that increase the demand for surgical hats and propel the market’s growth.



Market Restraining Factors



Lower penetration of surgical apparel in low-income countries.



During the anticipated period, it is anticipated that a lack of knowledge about surgical apparel, such as drapes and gowns, headgear, gloves, and others, in hospitals in middle- as well as low-income nations like India, China, are expected to restrain the growth of the surgical hat market trend. There are very less number of market players present in the regions with low incomes. Also, using a disposable substitute, like a surgical hat, mask, or gown, in accordance with a study on patient outcomes by the Institute of Medicine. Many grave patient safety incidents are credited to communication mistakes.



Applications Outlook



Based on applications, the surgical hat market is segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics and others. In 2021, the hospital segment dominated the surgical hat market by generating the maximum revenue share. The development of specialty hospitals, the ageing of the population, and strategic partnerships between cutting-edge companies and hospitals are the main causes of the hospital segment’s growth.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the surgical hat market is fragmented into online and offline. The online segment covered a substantial revenue share in the surgical hat market in 2021. The demand for surgical hats is rising as a result of the growing e-commerce industry all over the world. In addition to this, the sale of the surgical hat through online sales channels is increasing as a result of the wide variety of choices available in terms of prices, colour, size, and others.



Type Outlook



By type, the surgical hat market is divided into non-woven, cotton and others. In 2021, the non-woven segment held the highest revenue share in the surgical hat market. The market for surgical hats made of non-woven fabric has experienced significant growth, which is primarily due to its significant advantages in terms of stability, comfort, cost, and environmental friendliness. Spun bond polymer non-woven fabric is being used to make non-woven hats.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the surgical hat market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America segment led the surgical hat market with the largest revenue share in 2021. This is because there is a huge market for surgical hats in the region due to the increase in chronic illnesses there. Along with this, it is expected that the presence of businesses like Owens & Minor, Inc., Cardinal Health, and 3M, which have made numerous innovative advancements in the surgical hat market would fuel the expansion of the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Owens & Minor, Inc., HARTMANN Group, Cardinal Health, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Medicom Group, ZARYS International Group sp. Z oo sp.k., Alleset, Inc. (Global Resources International, Inc.), Kimkaps LLC, Medline Industries, Inc., and Molnlycke Health Care AB.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Non-woven



• Cotton



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Application



• Hospital



• Ambulatory Surgery Centers



• Clinics



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Owens & Minor, Inc.



• HARTMANN Group



• Cardinal Health, Inc.



• Henry Schein, Inc.



• Medicom Group



• ZARYS International Group sp. Z oo sp.k.



• Alleset, Inc. (Global Resources International, Inc.)



• Kimkaps LLC



• Medline Industries, Inc.



• Molnlycke Health Care AB



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

