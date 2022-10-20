MetAlert Completes Corporate Actions and Retains North Equities Corp for Digital Marketing Services

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: MLRT), a pioneer in the field of health & safety, wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems, announced it has received final approval from the regulatory bodies and completed all of the corporate actions filed in their 14c on July 19. MetAlert, Inc., formerly known as GTX Corp, is now operating and trading under its new ticker symbol MLRT.



As part of its marketing strategy, MetAlert, has also retained North Equities Corp to provide digital marketing services aimed at building awareness of its rebranding and positioning in the medical device, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring (RPM) industry.

Patrick Bertagna, MetAlert CEO, commented on this development by saying, "We believe that North Equities brings unique skills and expertise that will help strengthen our existing team, as we continue to grow and build recognition in the marketplace. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and with our team’s expertise in digital marketing and keen focus on strategic brand building, we look forward to achieving great things in the future as we navigate the ever-changing markets of today.”

Since the rebranding went effective MetAlert has received a significant amount of media coverage both domestically and internationally. The Company was mentioned in dozens of U.S. media outlets including FOX News, ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, Yahoo Finance, NY Business Digest, PubCo Insights, Belmont Star, Herald Market and Security Solutions Watch. Internationally, MetAlert news was reported in Mexico, Canada, Japan, India, Thailand, Brazil, Germany, and New Zealand.

Link to the recent press: https://metalert.com/metalert-media-coverage-index/

Recent Stock Day Podcast Interview

The Company has several scheduled interviews in the coming weeks and will continue its media campaign to increase brand awareness for MetAlert and explain its broader vison centered around solutions that improve health, safety, wellness, longevity, and quality of life.

For all press or sales inquiries, please contact us at info@metalert.com

About MetAlert

MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: MLRT) a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. The Company offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. Utilizing the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. Known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds dozens of patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers across the globe with subscribers in over 40 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers. www.MetAlert.com

