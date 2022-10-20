HOMB Beats Analyst Expectations Despite Glooming Uncertainty and West Texas Headwinds

CONWAY, Ark., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.
Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2022:
|Metric
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Net income
|$108.7 million
|$16.0 million
|$64.9 million
|$73.4 million
|$75.0 million
|Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|$109.9 million
|$97.0 million
|$61.6 million
|$74.0 million
|$74.3 million
|Total revenue (net)
|$256.3 million
|$243.3 million
|$161.8 million
|$171.0 million
|$173.8 million
|Income before income taxes
|$142.0 million
|$19.3 million
|$84.9 million
|$93.9 million
|$98.2 million
|Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR)
(non-GAAP)(1)
|$142.0 million
|$77.9 million
|$84.9 million
|$93.9 million
|$98.2 million
|PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|$143.5 million
|$126.7 million
|$80.4 million
|$94.7 million
|$96.9 million
|Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)
|55.39%
|7.92%
|52.48%
|54.94%
|56.50%
|Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)
|56.00%
|52.06%
|49.67%
|55.40%
|55.76%
|P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)
|55.39%
|32.00%
|52.48%
|54.94%
|56.50%
|P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|56.00%
|52.06%
|49.67%
|55.40%
|55.76%
|ROA
|1.81%
|0.26%
|1.43%
|1.62%
|1.68%
|ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|1.83%
|1.57%
|1.36%
|1.64%
|1.67%
|NIM
|4.05%
|3.64%
|3.21%
|3.42%
|3.60%
|Purchase accounting accretion
|$4.6 million
|$5.2 million
|$3.1 million
|$4.0 million
|$4.9 million
|ROE
|12.25%
|1.78%
|9.58%
|10.63%
|10.97%
|ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|12.39%
|10.83%
|9.09%
|10.72%
|10.87%
|ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1)
|20.93%
|2.96%
|15.03%
|16.73%
|17.39%
|ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|21.16%
|17.94%
|14.26%
|16.87%
|17.23%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$0.53
|$0.08
|$0.40
|$0.45
|$0.46
|Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|$0.54
|$0.47
|$0.37
|$0.45
|$0.45
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.27%
|0.25%
|0.25%
|0.29%
|0.29%
|Common equity tier 1 capital
|13.0%
|12.8%
|14.9%
|15.4%
|15.1%
|Leverage
|10.4%
|9.8%
|10.8%
|11.1%
|11.0%
|Tier 1 capital
|13.0%
|12.9%
|15.5%
|16.0%
|15.7%
|Total risk-based capital
|16.7%
|16.6%
|21.6%
|19.8%
|19.6%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|2.09%
|2.11%
|2.34%
|2.41%
|2.41%
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
“Despite the distraction out of West Texas and changes in the economy, HOMB reported record net income for the quarter of $108.7 million along with record total net revenue of $256.3 million, and our net interest margin is back where we like it at 4.05%. We continue to keep the Company positioned to weather the storm, when and if it hits,” said John Allison, Chairman.
“While reviewing the results of the quarter, I circled eighteen different numbers on the final results page and many of the circles were some of the best numbers we have ever had. I want to thank our team for the outstanding effort that led to this great quarter. I also want to send a special thanks to the West Texas Happy team for fighting the battle with the competition the way they have,” said Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer.
Operating Highlights
Net income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 was $108.7 million, or $0.53 earnings per share. Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 was $189.6 million, or $0.99 earnings per share. When adjusting for merger related and other non-fundamental items, net income and earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $109.9 million(1), or $0.54 per share(1), and $268.4 million(1), or $1.40 per share(1), for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, respectively.
Our net interest margin was 4.05% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.64% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022. The yield on loans was 5.63% and 5.27% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, as average loans decreased from $13.84 billion to $13.82 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits increased to 0.70% as of September 30, 2022, from 0.31% as of June 30, 2022, while average balances decreased from $13.80 billion to $13.31 billion.
During the third quarter of 2022, there was $943,000 of event interest income compared to event interest income of $602,000 for the second quarter of 2022.
Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $4.6 million and $5.2 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $42.1 million and $46.3 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The reduction in accretion income lowered the net interest margin by 2 basis points for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022.
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $215.5 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, and $201.2 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, was the result of a $25.9 million increase in interest income, partially offset by an $11.6 million increase in interest expense. The $25.9 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $14.1 million increase in loan interest income, a $7.6 million increase in investment income and a $4.2 million increase in income from deposits with other banks resulting from the rising interest rate environment. The $11.6 million increase in interest expense was due to a $12.6 million increase in interest expense on deposits, which was partially offset by a $1.3 decrease in interest expense on subordinated debentures. The increase in interest expense on deposits is a result of the rising rate environment.
The Company reported $43.2 million of non-interest income for the third quarter of 2022. The most important components of the third quarter non-interest income were $14.0 million from other service charges and fees, $10.8 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $9.5 million from other income, $4.2 million in mortgage lending income, $4.0 million from trust fees, $1.7 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, a $1.1 million increase in cash value of life insurance, and $601,000 from insurance commissions. These amounts were partially offset by a $2.6 million loss from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities. The $9.5 million in other income includes $1.1 million in recoveries on historic losses of loans acquired that were written off prior to acquisition.
Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $114.3 million. The most important components of the third quarter non-interest expense were $65.3 million from salaries and employee benefits, $25.2 million in other expense, $15.1 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $8.7 million in data processing expenses. There were no merger and acquisition expenses during the third quarter of 2022. For the third quarter of 2022, our efficiency ratio was 43.24%; and, our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) was 42.97%(1).
Financial Condition
Total loans receivable were $13.83 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $13.92 billion at June 30, 2022. Total deposits were $18.54 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $19.58 billion at June 30, 2022. Total assets were $23.16 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $24.25 billion at June 30, 2022.
During the third quarter of 2022, the Company experienced approximately $94.6 million in loan decline. Centennial CFG experienced $342.0 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $2.08 billion at September 30, 2022. Our remaining footprint experienced $273.8 million in organic loan growth and $26.4 million in PPP loan decline during the quarter.
Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.45% and 0.44% at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.27% and 0.25% at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Net charge-offs were $5.1 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
Non-performing loans at September 30, 2022, were $10.2 million, $24.8 million, $13.7 million, $204,000, $1.4 million and $11.4 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $61.7 million. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2022, were $10.2 million, $25.0 million, $14.0 million, $204,000, $1.4 million and $11.4 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $62.2 million.
The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $289.2 million at September 30, 2022, or 2.09% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $294.3 million, or 2.11% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 468.77% and 485.57% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.
Stockholders’ equity was $3.46 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $3.50 billion at June 30, 2022, a decrease of approximately $38.6 million. The decrease in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $91.6 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss and net stock repurchases of $24.3 million, which were partially offset by a $74.9 million increase in retained earnings and share-based compensation of $2.4 million. Book value per common share was $16.94 at September 30, 2022, compared to $17.04 at June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $9.82(1) at September 30, 2022, compared to $9.92(1) at June 30, 2022.
Branches
The Company currently has 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 62 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.
About Home BancShares
Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets excluding excess liquidity; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding excess liquidity; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
General
This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including the ongoing impacts of inflation; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on our business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and measures that have been or may be implemented or imposed in response to the pandemic, including the impact on, among other things, credit quality and liquidity; the risk that the benefits from the acquisition of Happy Bancshares, Inc. (“Happy”) may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, ongoing or future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Home and Happy operate; the ability to effectively integrate the businesses of Home and Happy; the reaction to the transaction of the companies’ customers, employees and counterparties; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the effect of any future mergers, acquisitions or other transactions to which we or our bank subsidiary may from time to time be a party, including as a result of one or more of the factors described above as they would relate to such transaction; the ability to identify, enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations, including those in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; technological changes and cybersecurity risks; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022.
|Home BancShares, Inc.
|Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|268,929
|$
|287,451
|$
|173,134
|$
|119,908
|$
|146,378
|Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|1,311,492
|2,528,925
|3,446,324
|3,530,407
|3,133,878
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,580,421
|2,816,376
|3,619,458
|3,650,315
|3,280,256
|Federal funds sold
|2,700
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Investment securities - available-for sale, net of allowance for credit losses
|4,085,102
|3,791,509
|2,957,322
|3,119,807
|3,150,608
|Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
|1,251,007
|1,366,781
|499,265
|—
|—
|Total investment securities
|5,336,109
|5,158,290
|3,456,587
|3,119,807
|3,150,608
|Loans receivable
|13,829,311
|13,923,873
|10,052,714
|9,836,089
|9,901,100
|Allowance for credit losses
|(289,203
|)
|(294,267
|)
|(234,768
|)
|(236,714
|)
|(238,673
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|13,540,108
|13,629,606
|9,817,946
|9,599,375
|9,662,427
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|411,479
|415,056
|274,503
|275,760
|276,972
|Foreclosed assets held for sale
|365
|373
|1,144
|1,630
|1,171
|Cash value of life insurance
|212,619
|211,811
|105,623
|105,135
|104,638
|Accrued interest receivable
|88,671
|80,274
|46,934
|46,736
|48,577
|Deferred tax asset, net
|228,979
|208,585
|116,605
|78,290
|69,724
|Goodwill
|1,394,353
|1,398,400
|973,025
|973,025
|973,025
|Core deposit and other intangibles
|60,932
|63,410
|23,624
|25,045
|26,466
|Other assets
|300,634
|270,987
|182,546
|177,020
|171,192
|Total assets
|$
|23,157,370
|$
|24,253,168
|$
|18,617,995
|$
|18,052,138
|$
|17,765,056
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Demand and non-interest-bearing
|$
|5,540,539
|$
|6,036,583
|$
|4,311,400
|$
|4,127,878
|$
|4,139,149
|Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
|11,968,519
|12,424,192
|9,461,393
|9,251,805
|8,813,326
|Time deposits
|1,033,266
|1,119,297
|808,141
|880,887
|1,050,896
|Total deposits
|18,542,324
|19,580,072
|14,580,934
|14,260,570
|14,003,371
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|121,555
|118,573
|151,151
|140,886
|141,002
|FHLB and other borrowed funds
|400,000
|400,000
|400,000
|400,000
|400,000
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|192,908
|197,503
|131,339
|113,868
|113,721
|Subordinated debentures
|440,568
|458,455
|667,868
|371,093
|370,900
|Total liabilities
|19,697,355
|20,754,603
|15,931,292
|15,286,417
|15,028,994
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|2,042
|2,053
|1,638
|1,637
|1,640
|Capital surplus
|2,404,388
|2,426,271
|1,485,524
|1,487,373
|1,492,588
|Retained earnings
|1,361,040
|1,286,146
|1,304,098
|1,266,249
|1,215,831
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(307,455
|)
|(215,905
|)
|(104,557
|)
|10,462
|26,003
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,460,015
|3,498,565
|2,686,703
|2,765,721
|2,736,062
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|23,157,370
|$
|24,253,168
|$
|18,617,995
|$
|18,052,138
|$
|17,765,056
|Home BancShares, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(In thousands)
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|195,841
|$
|181,779
|$
|129,442
|$
|136,750
|$
|142,609
|$
|507,062
|$
|435,210
|Investment securities
|Taxable
|28,273
|20,941
|9,080
|8,121
|8,495
|58,294
|21,933
|Tax-exempt
|8,069
|7,725
|4,707
|4,827
|4,839
|20,501
|14,815
|Deposits - other banks
|10,763
|6,565
|1,673
|1,281
|1,117
|19,001
|2,234
|Federal funds sold
|9
|3
|1
|—
|—
|13
|—
|Total interest income
|242,955
|217,013
|144,903
|150,979
|157,060
|604,871
|474,192
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits
|23,347
|10,729
|4,894
|5,155
|5,642
|38,970
|19,781
|Federal funds purchased
|—
|2
|—
|—
|—
|2
|—
|FHLB borrowed funds
|1,917
|1,896
|1,875
|1,916
|1,917
|5,688
|5,688
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|434
|187
|108
|98
|102
|729
|399
|Subordinated debentures
|4,153
|5,441
|6,878
|4,790
|4,788
|16,472
|14,373
|Total interest expense
|29,851
|18,255
|13,755
|11,959
|12,449
|61,861
|40,241
|Net interest income
|213,104
|198,758
|131,148
|139,020
|144,611
|543,010
|433,951
|Provision for credit losses on acquired loans
|—
|45,170
|—
|—
|—
|45,170
|—
|Provision for credit losses on acquired unfunded commitments
|—
|11,410
|—
|—
|—
|11,410
|—
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(4,752
|)
|Provision for credit losses on acquired investment securities
|—
|2,005
|—
|—
|—
|2,005
|—
|Total credit loss expense (benefit)
|—
|58,585
|—
|—
|—
|58,585
|(4,752
|)
|Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)
|213,104
|140,173
|131,148
|139,020
|144,611
|484,425
|438,703
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|10,756
|10,084
|6,140
|6,217
|5,941
|26,980
|16,059
|Other service charges and fees
|13,951
|12,541
|7,733
|11,133
|8,051
|34,225
|25,318
|Trust fees
|3,980
|4,320
|574
|515
|479
|8,874
|1,445
|Mortgage lending income
|4,179
|5,996
|3,916
|5,359
|5,948
|14,091
|20,317
|Insurance commissions
|601
|658
|480
|387
|586
|1,739
|1,556
|Increase in cash value of life insurance
|1,089
|1,140
|492
|501
|509
|2,721
|1,548
|Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other
|1,741
|3,945
|698
|919
|2,661
|6,384
|13,916
|Gain on SBA loans
|58
|—
|95
|792
|439
|153
|1,588
|(Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net
|(13
|)
|2
|16
|(19
|)
|(34
|)
|5
|(86
|)
|Gain on OREO, net
|—
|9
|478
|737
|246
|487
|1,266
|Gain on securities, net
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|219
|Fair value adjustment for marketable securities
|(2,628
|)
|(1,801
|)
|2,125
|85
|61
|(2,304
|)
|7,093
|Other income
|9,487
|7,687
|7,922
|5,338
|4,322
|25,096
|15,366
|Total non-interest income
|43,201
|44,581
|30,669
|31,964
|29,209
|118,451
|105,605
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|65,290
|65,795
|43,551
|43,765
|42,469
|174,636
|126,990
|Occupancy and equipment
|15,133
|14,256
|9,144
|9,047
|9,305
|38,533
|27,584
|Data processing expense
|8,747
|10,094
|7,039
|6,493
|6,024
|25,880
|17,787
|Merger and acquisition expenses
|—
|48,731
|863
|880
|1,006
|49,594
|1,006
|Other operating expenses
|25,176
|26,606
|16,299
|16,865
|16,815
|68,081
|48,100
|Total non-interest expense
|114,346
|165,482
|76,896
|77,050
|75,619
|356,724
|221,467
|Income before income taxes
|141,959
|19,272
|84,921
|93,934
|98,201
|246,152
|322,841
|Income tax expense
|33,254
|3,294
|20,029
|20,577
|23,209
|56,577
|77,177
|Net income
|$
|108,705
|$
|15,978
|$
|64,892
|$
|73,357
|$
|74,992
|$
|189,575
|$
|245,664
|Home BancShares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2021
|PER SHARE DATA
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.99
|$
|1.49
|Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|0.54
|0.47
|0.37
|0.45
|0.45
|1.40
|1.38
|Basic earnings per common share
|0.53
|0.08
|0.40
|0.45
|0.46
|0.99
|1.49
|Dividends per share - common
|0.165
|0.165
|0.165
|0.14
|0.14
|0.495
|0.42
|Book value per common share
|16.94
|17.04
|16.41
|16.90
|16.68
|16.94
|16.68
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
|9.82
|9.92
|10.32
|10.80
|10.59
|9.82
|10.59
|STOCK INFORMATION
|Average common shares outstanding
|204,829
|205,683
|163,787
|163,859
|164,126
|191,584
|164,717
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|205,135
|206,015
|164,196
|164,306
|164,603
|191,941
|165,050
|End of period common shares outstanding
|204,219
|205,291
|163,758
|163,699
|164,008
|204,219
|164,008
|ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS
|Return on average assets (ROA)
|1.81%
|0.26%
|1.43%
|1.62%
|1.68%
|1.13%
|1.90%
|Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)
|1.83%
|1.57%
|1.36%
|1.64%
|1.67%
|1.61%
|1.76%
|Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)
|1.97%
|0.31%
|1.54%
|1.75%
|1.81%
|1.23%
|2.04%
|Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)
|1.99%
|1.70%
|1.46%
|1.76%
|1.79%
|1.74%
|1.90%
|Return on average assets excluding excess liquidity (non-GAAP)(1)
|1.96%
|0.29%
|1.74%
|1.96%
|1.98%
|1.29%
|2.17%
|Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding excess liquidity (non-GAAP)(1)
|1.98%
|1.79%
|1.65%
|1.97%
|1.96%
|1.83%
|2.01%
|Return on average common equity (ROE)
|12.25%
|1.78%
|9.58%
|10.63%
|10.97%
|7.71%
|12.32%
|Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)
|12.39%
|10.83%
|9.09%
|10.72%
|10.87%
|10.91%
|11.44%
|Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1)
|20.93%
|2.96%
|15.03%
|16.73%
|17.39%
|12.71%
|19.74%
|Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)
|21.16%
|17.94%
|14.26%
|16.87%
|17.23%
|18.00%
|18.33%
|Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)
|21.29%
|3.30%
|15.28%
|16.97%
|17.64%
|13.03%
|19.99%
|Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)
|21.52%
|18.29%
|14.50%
|17.11%
|17.47%
|18.32%
|18.58%
|(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
|Home BancShares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Efficiency ratio
|43.24%
|66.31%
|46.15%
|43.79%
|42.26%
|52.44%
|39.86%
|Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|42.97%
|46.02%
|47.33%
|43.48%
|42.29%
|45.13%
|41.67%
|Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)
|4.05%
|3.64%
|3.21%
|3.42%
|3.60%
|3.67%
|3.74%
|Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
|$
|2,437
|$
|2,471
|$
|1,738
|$
|1,736
|$
|1,748
|$
|6,646
|$
|5,343
|Total revenue (net)
|256,305
|243,339
|161,817
|170,984
|173,820
|661,461
|539,556
|Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)
|141,959
|77,857
|84,921
|93,934
|98,201
|304,737
|318,089
|PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|143,522
|126,683
|80,371
|94,729
|96,919
|350,576
|294,176
|Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)
|55.39%
|7.92%
|52.48%
|54.94%
|56.50%
|37.21%
|59.83%
|Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)
|56.00%
|52.06%
|49.67%
|55.40%
|55.76%
|53.00%
|55.40%
|P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)
|55.39%
|32.00%
|52.48%
|54.94%
|56.50%
|46.07%
|58.95%
|P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|56.00%
|52.06%
|49.67%
|55.40%
|55.76%
|53.00%
|54.52%
|Total purchase accounting accretion
|$
|4,578
|$
|5,177
|$
|3,089
|$
|4,001
|$
|4,868
|$
|12,844
|$
|16,150
|Average purchase accounting loan discounts
|42,050
|46,258
|25,359
|28,882
|33,320
|37,889
|38,587
|OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
|Advertising
|$
|2,024
|$
|2,117
|$
|1,266
|$
|1,411
|$
|1,204
|$
|5,407
|$
|3,444
|Amortization of intangibles
|2,477
|2,477
|1,421
|1,420
|1,421
|6,375
|4,262
|Electronic banking expense
|3,828
|3,352
|2,538
|2,442
|2,521
|9,718
|7,375
|Directors' fees
|354
|375
|404
|422
|395
|1,133
|1,192
|Due from bank service charges
|316
|396
|270
|257
|265
|982
|787
|FDIC and state assessment
|2,146
|2,390
|1,668
|1,353
|1,648
|6,204
|4,119
|Insurance
|959
|973
|770
|801
|749
|2,702
|2,317
|Legal and accounting
|1,581
|1,061
|797
|749
|1,050
|3,439
|2,954
|Other professional fees
|2,466
|2,254
|1,609
|1,754
|1,787
|6,329
|5,196
|Operating supplies
|681
|995
|754
|489
|474
|2,430
|1,426
|Postage
|614
|556
|306
|352
|301
|1,476
|931
|Telephone
|593
|384
|337
|343
|371
|1,314
|1,082
|Other expense
|7,137
|9,276
|4,159
|5,072
|4,629
|20,572
|13,015
|Total other operating expenses
|$
|25,176
|$
|26,606
|$
|16,299
|$
|16,865
|$
|16,815
|$
|68,081
|$
|48,100
|(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
|Home BancShares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|BALANCE SHEET RATIOS
|Total loans to total deposits
|74.58%
|71.11%
|68.94%
|68.97%
|70.71%
|Common equity to assets
|14.94%
|14.43%
|14.43%
|15.32%
|15.40%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|9.24%
|8.94%
|9.59%
|10.36%
|10.36%
|LOANS RECEIVABLE
|Real estate
|Commercial real estate loans
|Non-farm/non-residential
|$
|5,156,438
|$
|5,092,539
|$
|3,810,383
|$
|3,889,284
|$
|4,005,841
|Construction/land development
|2,232,906
|2,595,384
|1,856,096
|1,850,050
|1,742,687
|Agricultural
|330,748
|329,106
|142,920
|130,674
|138,881
|Residential real estate loans
|Residential 1-4 family
|1,704,850
|1,708,221
|1,223,890
|1,274,953
|1,273,988
|Multifamily residential
|525,110
|389,633
|248,650
|280,837
|274,131
|Total real estate
|9,950,052
|10,114,883
|7,281,939
|7,425,798
|7,435,528
|Consumer
|1,120,250
|1,106,343
|1,059,342
|825,519
|814,732
|Commercial and industrial
|2,268,750
|2,187,771
|1,510,205
|1,386,747
|1,414,079
|Agricultural
|313,693
|324,630
|48,095
|43,920
|68,272
|Other
|176,566
|190,246
|153,133
|154,105
|168,489
|Loans receivable
|$
|13,829,311
|$
|13,923,873
|$
|10,052,714
|$
|9,836,089
|$
|9,901,100
|Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans (net of discounts) (included in total loans receivable)
|10,771
|37,204
|59,609
|112,814
|241,476
|ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|294,267
|$
|234,768
|$
|236,714
|$
|238,673
|$
|240,451
|Allowance for credit losses on PCD loans - Happy acquisition
|—
|16,816
|—
|—
|—
|Loans charged off
|6,313
|3,265
|2,310
|3,125
|2,469
|Recoveries of loans previously charged off
|1,249
|778
|364
|1,166
|691
|Net loans charged off
|5,064
|2,487
|1,946
|1,959
|1,778
|Provision for credit losses - Happy acquisition
|—
|45,170
|—
|—
|—
|Balance, end of period
|$
|289,203
|$
|294,267
|$
|234,768
|$
|236,714
|$
|238,673
|Net charge-offs to average total loans
|0.15%
|0.07%
|0.08%
|0.08%
|0.07%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|2.09%
|2.11%
|2.34%
|2.41%
|2.41%
|NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
|Non-performing loans
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|56,796
|$
|44,170
|$
|44,629
|$
|47,158
|$
|47,604
|Loans past due 90 days or more
|4,898
|16,432
|46
|3,035
|3,311
|Total non-performing loans
|61,694
|60,602
|44,675
|50,193
|50,915
|Other non-performing assets
|Foreclosed assets held for sale, net
|365
|373
|1,144
|1,630
|1,171
|Other non-performing assets
|104
|104
|—
|—
|—
|Total other non-performing assets
|469
|477
|1,144
|1,630
|1,171
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|62,163
|$
|61,079
|$
|45,819
|$
|51,823
|$
|52,086
|Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans
|468.77%
|485.57%
|525.50%
|471.61%
|468.77%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.45%
|0.44%
|0.44%
|0.51%
|0.51%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.27%
|0.25%
|0.25%
|0.29%
|0.29%
|(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
|Home BancShares, Inc.
|Consolidated Net Interest Margin
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|ASSETS
|Earning assets
|Interest-bearing balances due from banks
|$
|1,965,136
|$
|10,763
|2.17
|%
|$
|3,252,674
|$
|6,565
|0.81
|%
|Federal funds sold
|1,176
|9
|3.04
|%
|1,857
|3
|0.65
|%
|Investment securities - taxable
|4,008,230
|28,273
|2.80
|%
|3,817,209
|20,941
|2.20
|%
|Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE
|1,292,702
|10,370
|3.18
|%
|1,270,602
|10,055
|3.17
|%
|Loans receivable - FTE
|13,822,459
|195,977
|5.63
|%
|13,838,687
|181,920
|5.27
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|21,089,703
|245,392
|4.62
|%
|22,181,029
|219,484
|3.97
|%
|Non-earning assets
|2,689,066
|2,607,336
|Total assets
|$
|23,778,769
|$
|24,788,365
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
|$
|12,233,755
|$
|22,388
|0.73
|%
|$
|12,632,612
|$
|9,770
|0.31
|%
|Time deposits
|1,078,112
|959
|0.35
|%
|1,170,860
|959
|0.33
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|13,311,867
|23,347
|0.70
|%
|13,803,472
|10,729
|0.31
|%
|Federal funds purchased
|14
|—
|—
|%
|869
|2
|0.92
|%
|Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|126,770
|434
|1.36
|%
|123,011
|187
|0.61
|%
|FHLB borrowed funds
|400,012
|1,917
|1.90
|%
|400,000
|1,896
|1.90
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|442,312
|4,153
|3.73
|%
|568,187
|5,441
|3.84
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|14,280,975
|29,851
|0.83
|%
|14,895,539
|18,255
|0.49
|%
|Non-interest bearing liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|5,779,082
|6,138,497
|Other liabilities
|199,416
|162,571
|Total liabilities
|20,259,473
|21,196,607
|Shareholders' equity
|3,519,296
|3,591,758
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|23,778,769
|$
|24,788,365
|Net interest spread
|3.79
|%
|3.48
|%
|Net interest income and margin - FTE
|$
|215,541
|4.05
|%
|$
|201,229
|3.64
|%
|Home BancShares, Inc.
|Consolidated Net Interest Margin
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|ASSETS
|Earning assets
|Interest-bearing balances due from banks
|$
|2,899,620
|$
|19,001
|0.88
|%
|$
|2,372,227
|$
|2,234
|0.13
|%
|Federal funds sold
|1,593
|13
|1.09
|%
|83
|—
|—
|%
|Investment securities - taxable
|3,442,854
|58,294
|2.26
|%
|1,947,799
|21,933
|1.51
|%
|Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE
|1,139,628
|26,709
|3.13
|%
|858,440
|19,610
|3.05
|%
|Loans receivable - FTE
|12,547,275
|507,500
|5.41
|%
|10,532,411
|435,758
|5.53
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|20,030,970
|611,517
|4.08
|%
|15,710,960
|479,535
|4.08
|%
|Non-earning assets
|2,308,827
|1,594,442
|Total assets
|$
|22,339,797
|$
|17,305,402
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
|$
|11,420,566
|$
|36,031
|0.42
|%
|$
|8,607,728
|$
|12,289
|0.19
|%
|Time deposits
|1,035,340
|2,939
|0.38
|%
|1,131,538
|7,492
|0.89
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|12,455,906
|38,970
|0.42
|%
|9,739,266
|19,781
|0.27
|%
|Federal funds purchased
|294
|2
|0.91
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|129,076
|729
|0.76
|%
|153,677
|399
|0.35
|%
|FHLB borrowed funds
|400,004
|5,688
|1.90
|%
|400,000
|5,688
|1.90
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|540,175
|16,472
|4.08
|%
|370,615
|14,373
|5.19
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|13,525,455
|61,861
|0.61
|%
|10,663,558
|40,241
|0.50
|%
|Non-interest bearing liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|5,363,770
|3,848,302
|Other liabilities
|161,402
|127,656
|Total liabilities
|19,050,627
|14,639,516
|Shareholders' equity
|3,289,170
|2,665,886
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|22,339,797
|$
|17,305,402
|Net interest spread
|3.47
|%
|3.58
|%
|Net interest income and margin - FTE
|$
|549,656
|3.67
|%
|$
|439,294
|3.74
|%
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2021
|EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED
|GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)
|$
|108,705
|$
|15,978
|$
|64,892
|$
|73,357
|$
|74,992
|$
|189,575
|$
|245,664
|Pre-tax adjustments
|Merger and acquisition expenses
|—
|48,731
|863
|880
|1,006
|49,594
|1,006
|Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition
|—
|58,585
|—
|—
|—
|58,585
|—
|Fair value adjustment for marketable securities
|2,628
|1,801
|(2,125
|)
|(85
|)
|(61
|)
|2,304
|(7,093
|)
|Special dividend from equity investment
|—
|(1,434
|)
|—
|—
|(2,227
|)
|(1,434
|)
|(12,500
|)
|TRUPS redemption fees
|—
|2,081
|—
|—
|—
|2,081
|—
|Recoveries on historic losses
|(1,065
|)
|(2,353
|)
|(3,288
|)
|—
|—
|(6,706
|)
|(5,107
|)
|Gain on securities
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(219
|)
|Total pre-tax adjustments
|1,563
|107,411
|(4,550
|)
|795
|(1,282
|)
|104,424
|(23,913
|)
|Tax-effect of adjustments
|393
|26,396
|(1,220
|)
|188
|(587
|)
|25,569
|(6,412
|)
|Total adjustments after-tax (B)
|1,170
|81,015
|(3,330
|)
|607
|(695
|)
|78,855
|(17,501
|)
|Earnings, as adjusted (C)
|$
|109,875
|$
|96,993
|$
|61,562
|$
|73,964
|$
|74,297
|$
|268,430
|$
|228,163
|Average diluted shares outstanding (D)
|205,135
|206,015
|164,196
|164,306
|164,603
|191,941
|165,050
|GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D)
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.99
|$
|1.49
|Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)
|0.01
|0.39
|(0.03
|)
|0.00
|(0.01
|)
|0.41
|(0.11
|)
|Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D)
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|$
|1.40
|$
|1.38
|ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS
|Return on average assets: (A/E)
|1.81%
|0.26%
|1.43%
|1.62%
|1.68%
|1.13%
|1.90%
|Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E)
|1.83%
|1.57%
|1.36%
|1.64%
|1.67%
|1.61%
|1.76%
|Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F))
|1.97%
|0.31%
|1.54%
|1.75%
|1.81%
|1.23%
|2.04%
|Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F))
|1.99%
|1.70%
|1.46%
|1.76%
|1.79%
|1.74%
|1.90%
|Return on average assets excluding excess liquidity: (A/(E-G))
|1.96%
|0.29%
|1.74%
|1.96%
|1.98%
|1.29%
|2.17%
|Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding excess liquidity: ((A+D)/(E-G))
|1.98%
|1.79%
|1.65%
|1.97%
|1.96%
|1.83%
|2.01%
|GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)
|$
|108,705
|$
|15,978
|$
|64,892
|$
|73,357
|$
|74,992
|$
|189,575
|$
|245,664
|Amortization of intangibles (B)
|2,477
|2,477
|1,421
|1,420
|1,421
|6,375
|4,262
|Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C)
|1,854
|1,854
|1,049
|1,054
|1,055
|4,757
|3,164
|Adjustments after-tax (D)
|1,170
|81,015
|(3,330
|)
|607
|(695
|)
|78,855
|(17,501
|)
|Average assets (E)
|23,778,769
|24,788,365
|18,393,075
|17,914,727
|17,695,226
|22,339,797
|17,305,402
|Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (F)
|1,459,034
|1,423,466
|997,338
|998,760
|1,000,175
|1,294,971
|1,001,585
|Average interest bearing cash balance
|1,965,136
|3,252,674
|3,497,894
|3,261,846
|2,914,785
|2,899,620
|2,372,227
|Average historical interest bearing cash balance
|225,000
|225,000
|225,000
|225,000
|225,000
|225,000
|225,000
|Average excess cash balance (G)
|1,740,136
|3,027,674
|3,272,894
|3,036,846
|2,689,785
|2,674,620
|2,147,227
|Home BancShares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2021
|ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY
|Return on average common equity: (A/D)
|12.25%
|1.78%
|9.58%
|10.63%
|10.97%
|7.71%
|12.32%
|Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)
|12.39%
|10.83%
|9.09%
|10.72%
|10.87%
|10.91%
|11.44%
|Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E))
|20.93%
|2.96%
|15.03%
|16.73%
|17.39%
|12.71%
|19.74%
|Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))
|21.16%
|17.94%
|14.26%
|16.87%
|17.23%
|18.00%
|18.33%
|Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))
|21.29%
|3.30%
|15.28%
|16.97%
|17.64%
|13.03%
|19.99%
|Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E))
|21.52%
|18.29%
|14.50%
|17.11%
|17.47%
|18.32%
|18.58%
|GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)
|$
|108,705
|$
|15,978
|$
|64,892
|$
|73,357
|$
|74,992
|$
|189,575
|$
|245,664
|Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)
|110,559
|17,832
|65,941
|74,411
|76,047
|194,332
|248,828
|Adjustments after-tax (C)
|1,170
|81,015
|(3,330
|)
|607
|(695
|)
|78,855
|(17,501
|)
|Average common equity (D)
|3,519,296
|3,591,758
|2,747,980
|2,738,305
|2,710,953
|3,289,170
|2,665,886
|Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (E)
|1,459,034
|1,423,466
|997,338
|998,760
|1,000,175
|1,294,971
|1,001,585
|EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR
|Efficiency ratio: ((D-H)/(B+C+E))
|43.24%
|66.31%
|46.15%
|43.79%
|42.26%
|52.44%
|39.86%
|Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-H-J)/(B+C+E-I))
|42.97%
|46.02%
|47.33%
|43.48%
|42.29%
|45.13%
|41.67%
|Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C))
|55.39%
|7.92%
|52.48%
|54.94%
|56.50%
|37.21%
|59.83%
|Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C))
|56.00%
|52.06%
|49.67%
|55.40%
|55.76%
|53.00%
|55.40%
|Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D)
|$
|141,959
|$
|77,857
|$
|84,921
|$
|93,934
|$
|98,201
|$
|304,737
|$
|318,089
|Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G)
|$
|143,522
|$
|126,683
|$
|80,371
|$
|94,729
|$
|96,919
|$
|350,576
|$
|294,176
|P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C)
|55.39%
|32.00%
|52.48%
|54.94%
|56.50%
|46.07%
|58.95%
|P5NR, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G)/(B+C)
|56.00%
|52.06%
|49.67%
|55.40%
|55.76%
|53.00%
|54.52%
|Pre-tax net income (A)
|$
|141,959
|$
|19,272
|$
|84,921
|$
|93,934
|$
|98,201
|$
|246,152
|$
|322,841
|Net interest income (B)
|213,104
|198,758
|131,148
|139,020
|144,611
|543,010
|433,951
|Non-interest income (C)
|43,201
|44,581
|30,669
|31,964
|29,209
|118,451
|105,605
|Non-interest expense (D)
|114,346
|165,482
|76,896
|77,050
|75,619
|356,724
|221,467
|Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E)
|2,437
|2,471
|1,738
|1,736
|1,748
|6,646
|5,343
|Total pre-tax adjustments (F)
|1,563
|107,411
|(4,550
|)
|795
|(1,282
|)
|104,424
|(23,913
|)
|Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition (G)
|—
|58,585
|—
|—
|—
|58,585
|—
|Amortization of intangibles (H)
|2,477
|2,477
|1,421
|1,420
|1,421
|6,375
|4,262
|Adjustments:
|Non-interest income:
|Fair value adjustment for marketable securities
|$
|(2,628
|)
|$
|(1,801
|)
|$
|2,125
|$
|85
|$
|61
|$
|(2,304
|)
|$
|7,093
|Gain on OREO
|—
|9
|478
|737
|246
|487
|1,266
|(Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net
|(13
|)
|2
|16
|(19
|)
|(34
|)
|5
|(86
|)
|Special dividend from equity investment
|—
|1,434
|—
|—
|2,227
|1,434
|12,500
|Gain on securities
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|219
|Recoveries on historic losses
|1,065
|2,353
|3,288
|—
|—
|6,706
|5,107
|Total non-interest income adjustments (I)
|$
|(1,576
|)
|$
|1,997
|$
|5,907
|$
|803
|$
|2,500
|$
|6,328
|$
|26,099
|Non-interest expense:
|Merger and acquisition expenses
|—
|48,731
|863
|880
|1,006
|49,594
|1,006
|TRUPS redemption fees
|—
|2,081
|—
|—
|—
|2,081
|—
|Total non-interest expense adjustments (J)
|$
|—
|$
|50,812
|$
|863
|$
|880
|$
|1,006
|$
|51,675
|$
|1,006
|Home BancShares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE
|Book value per common share: (A/B)
|$
|16.94
|$
|17.04
|$
|16.41
|$
|16.90
|$
|16.68
|Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B)
|9.82
|9.92
|10.32
|10.80
|10.59
|Total stockholders' equity (A)
|$
|3,460,015
|$
|3,498,565
|$
|2,686,703
|$
|2,765,721
|$
|2,736,062
|End of period common shares outstanding (B)
|204,219
|205,291
|163,758
|163,699
|164,008
|Goodwill (C)
|1,394,353
|1,398,400
|973,025
|973,025
|973,025
|Core deposit and other intangibles (D)
|60,932
|63,410
|23,624
|25,045
|26,466
|TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS
|Equity to assets: (B/A)
|14.94%
|14.43%
|14.43%
|15.32%
|15.40%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))
|9.24%
|8.94%
|9.59%
|10.36%
|10.36%
|Total assets (A)
|$
|23,157,370
|$
|24,253,168
|$
|18,617,995
|$
|18,052,138
|$
|17,765,056
|Total stockholders' equity (B)
|3,460,015
|3,498,565
|2,686,703
|2,765,721
|2,736,062
|Goodwill (C)
|1,394,353
|1,398,400
|973,025
|973,025
|973,025
|Core deposit and other intangibles (D)
|60,932
|63,410
|23,624
|25,045
|26,466