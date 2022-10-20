HOMB Beats Analyst Expectations Despite Glooming Uncertainty and West Texas Headwinds

CONWAY, Ark., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2022:

MetricQ3 2022Q2 2022Q1 2022Q4 2021Q3 2021
Net income$108.7 million$16.0 million$64.9 million$73.4 million$75.0 million
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)$109.9 million$97.0 million$61.6 million$74.0 million$74.3 million
Total revenue (net)$256.3 million$243.3 million$161.8 million$171.0 million$173.8 million
Income before income taxes$142.0 million$19.3 million$84.9 million$93.9 million$98.2 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR)
(non-GAAP)(1)		$142.0 million$77.9 million$84.9 million$93.9 million$98.2 million
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)$143.5 million$126.7 million$80.4 million$94.7 million$96.9 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 55.39%  7.92%  52.48%  54.94%  56.50% 
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1) 56.00%  52.06%  49.67%  55.40%  55.76% 
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 55.39%  32.00%  52.48%  54.94%  56.50% 
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 56.00%  52.06%  49.67%  55.40%  55.76% 
ROA 1.81%  0.26%  1.43%  1.62%  1.68% 
ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 1.83%  1.57%  1.36%  1.64%  1.67% 
NIM 4.05%  3.64%  3.21%  3.42%  3.60% 
Purchase accounting accretion$4.6 million$5.2 million$3.1 million$4.0 million$4.9 million
ROE 12.25%  1.78%  9.58%  10.63%  10.97% 
ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 12.39%  10.83%  9.09%  10.72%  10.87% 
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 20.93%  2.96%  15.03%  16.73%  17.39% 
ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 21.16%  17.94%  14.26%  16.87%  17.23% 
Diluted earnings per share$0.53 $0.08 $0.40 $0.45 $0.46 
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)$0.54 $0.47 $0.37 $0.45 $0.45 
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.27%  0.25%  0.25%  0.29%  0.29% 
Common equity tier 1 capital 13.0%  12.8%  14.9%  15.4%  15.1% 
Leverage 10.4%  9.8%  10.8%  11.1%  11.0% 
Tier 1 capital 13.0%  12.9%  15.5%  16.0%  15.7% 
Total risk-based capital 16.7%  16.6%  21.6%  19.8%  19.6% 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.09%  2.11%  2.34%  2.41%  2.41% 

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“Despite the distraction out of West Texas and changes in the economy, HOMB reported record net income for the quarter of $108.7 million along with record total net revenue of $256.3 million, and our net interest margin is back where we like it at 4.05%. We continue to keep the Company positioned to weather the storm, when and if it hits,” said John Allison, Chairman.

“While reviewing the results of the quarter, I circled eighteen different numbers on the final results page and many of the circles were some of the best numbers we have ever had. I want to thank our team for the outstanding effort that led to this great quarter. I also want to send a special thanks to the West Texas Happy team for fighting the battle with the competition the way they have,” said Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer.

Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 was $108.7 million, or $0.53 earnings per share. Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 was $189.6 million, or $0.99 earnings per share. When adjusting for merger related and other non-fundamental items, net income and earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $109.9 million(1), or $0.54 per share(1), and $268.4 million(1), or $1.40 per share(1), for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, respectively.

Our net interest margin was 4.05% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.64% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022. The yield on loans was 5.63% and 5.27% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, as average loans decreased from $13.84 billion to $13.82 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits increased to 0.70% as of September 30, 2022, from 0.31% as of June 30, 2022, while average balances decreased from $13.80 billion to $13.31 billion.

During the third quarter of 2022, there was $943,000 of event interest income compared to event interest income of $602,000 for the second quarter of 2022.

Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $4.6 million and $5.2 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $42.1 million and $46.3 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The reduction in accretion income lowered the net interest margin by 2 basis points for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $215.5 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, and $201.2 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, was the result of a $25.9 million increase in interest income, partially offset by an $11.6 million increase in interest expense. The $25.9 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $14.1 million increase in loan interest income, a $7.6 million increase in investment income and a $4.2 million increase in income from deposits with other banks resulting from the rising interest rate environment. The $11.6 million increase in interest expense was due to a $12.6 million increase in interest expense on deposits, which was partially offset by a $1.3 decrease in interest expense on subordinated debentures. The increase in interest expense on deposits is a result of the rising rate environment.

The Company reported $43.2 million of non-interest income for the third quarter of 2022. The most important components of the third quarter non-interest income were $14.0 million from other service charges and fees, $10.8 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $9.5 million from other income, $4.2 million in mortgage lending income, $4.0 million from trust fees, $1.7 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, a $1.1 million increase in cash value of life insurance, and $601,000 from insurance commissions. These amounts were partially offset by a $2.6 million loss from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities. The $9.5 million in other income includes $1.1 million in recoveries on historic losses of loans acquired that were written off prior to acquisition.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $114.3 million. The most important components of the third quarter non-interest expense were $65.3 million from salaries and employee benefits, $25.2 million in other expense, $15.1 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $8.7 million in data processing expenses. There were no merger and acquisition expenses during the third quarter of 2022. For the third quarter of 2022, our efficiency ratio was 43.24%; and, our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) was 42.97%(1).

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $13.83 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $13.92 billion at June 30, 2022. Total deposits were $18.54 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $19.58 billion at June 30, 2022. Total assets were $23.16 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $24.25 billion at June 30, 2022.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company experienced approximately $94.6 million in loan decline. Centennial CFG experienced $342.0 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $2.08 billion at September 30, 2022. Our remaining footprint experienced $273.8 million in organic loan growth and $26.4 million in PPP loan decline during the quarter.

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.45% and 0.44% at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.27% and 0.25% at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Net charge-offs were $5.1 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Non-performing loans at September 30, 2022, were $10.2 million, $24.8 million, $13.7 million, $204,000, $1.4 million and $11.4 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $61.7 million. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2022, were $10.2 million, $25.0 million, $14.0 million, $204,000, $1.4 million and $11.4 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $62.2 million.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $289.2 million at September 30, 2022, or 2.09% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $294.3 million, or 2.11% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 468.77% and 485.57% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Stockholders’ equity was $3.46 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $3.50 billion at June 30, 2022, a decrease of approximately $38.6 million. The decrease in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $91.6 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss and net stock repurchases of $24.3 million, which were partially offset by a $74.9 million increase in retained earnings and share-based compensation of $2.4 million. Book value per common share was $16.94 at September 30, 2022, compared to $17.04 at June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $9.82(1) at September 30, 2022, compared to $9.92(1) at June 30, 2022.

Branches

The Company currently has 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 62 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, October 20, 2022. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/384737075. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=d3582338&confId=42282. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be automatically scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-844-200-6205, Passcode: 824264. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 090248, which will be available until October 27, 2022, at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET). Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets excluding excess liquidity; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding excess liquidity; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including the ongoing impacts of inflation; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on our business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and measures that have been or may be implemented or imposed in response to the pandemic, including the impact on, among other things, credit quality and liquidity; the risk that the benefits from the acquisition of Happy Bancshares, Inc. (“Happy”) may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, ongoing or future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Home and Happy operate; the ability to effectively integrate the businesses of Home and Happy; the reaction to the transaction of the companies’ customers, employees and counterparties; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the effect of any future mergers, acquisitions or other transactions to which we or our bank subsidiary may from time to time be a party, including as a result of one or more of the factors described above as they would relate to such transaction; the ability to identify, enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations, including those in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; technological changes and cybersecurity risks; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022.

Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
           
(In thousands) Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $268,929  $287,451  $173,134  $119,908  $146,378 
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks  1,311,492   2,528,925   3,446,324   3,530,407   3,133,878 
Cash and cash equivalents  1,580,421   2,816,376   3,619,458   3,650,315   3,280,256 
Federal funds sold  2,700             
Investment securities - available-for sale, net of allowance for credit losses  4,085,102   3,791,509   2,957,322   3,119,807   3,150,608 
Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses  1,251,007   1,366,781   499,265       
Total investment securities  5,336,109   5,158,290   3,456,587   3,119,807   3,150,608 
Loans receivable  13,829,311   13,923,873   10,052,714   9,836,089   9,901,100 
Allowance for credit losses  (289,203)  (294,267)  (234,768)  (236,714)  (238,673)
Loans receivable, net  13,540,108   13,629,606   9,817,946   9,599,375   9,662,427 
Bank premises and equipment, net  411,479   415,056   274,503   275,760   276,972 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  365   373   1,144   1,630   1,171 
Cash value of life insurance  212,619   211,811   105,623   105,135   104,638 
Accrued interest receivable  88,671   80,274   46,934   46,736   48,577 
Deferred tax asset, net  228,979   208,585   116,605   78,290   69,724 
Goodwill  1,394,353   1,398,400   973,025   973,025   973,025 
Core deposit and other intangibles  60,932   63,410   23,624   25,045   26,466 
Other assets  300,634   270,987   182,546   177,020   171,192 
Total assets $23,157,370  $24,253,168  $18,617,995  $18,052,138  $17,765,056 
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
           
Deposits:          
Demand and non-interest-bearing $5,540,539  $6,036,583  $4,311,400  $4,127,878  $4,139,149 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  11,968,519   12,424,192   9,461,393   9,251,805   8,813,326 
Time deposits  1,033,266   1,119,297   808,141   880,887   1,050,896 
Total deposits  18,542,324   19,580,072   14,580,934   14,260,570   14,003,371 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  121,555   118,573   151,151   140,886   141,002 
FHLB and other borrowed funds  400,000   400,000   400,000   400,000   400,000 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  192,908   197,503   131,339   113,868   113,721 
Subordinated debentures  440,568   458,455   667,868   371,093   370,900 
Total liabilities  19,697,355   20,754,603   15,931,292   15,286,417   15,028,994 
           
Stockholders' equity          
Common stock  2,042   2,053   1,638   1,637   1,640 
Capital surplus  2,404,388   2,426,271   1,485,524   1,487,373   1,492,588 
Retained earnings  1,361,040   1,286,146   1,304,098   1,266,249   1,215,831 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (307,455)  (215,905)  (104,557)  10,462   26,003 
Total stockholders' equity  3,460,015   3,498,565   2,686,703   2,765,721   2,736,062 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $23,157,370  $24,253,168  $18,617,995  $18,052,138  $17,765,056 
           


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(In thousands) Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021
Interest income:              
Loans $195,841  $181,779  $129,442 $136,750  $142,609  $507,062  $435,210 
Investment securities              
Taxable  28,273   20,941   9,080  8,121   8,495   58,294   21,933 
Tax-exempt  8,069   7,725   4,707  4,827   4,839   20,501   14,815 
Deposits - other banks  10,763   6,565   1,673  1,281   1,117   19,001   2,234 
Federal funds sold  9   3   1        13    
Total interest income  242,955   217,013   144,903  150,979   157,060   604,871   474,192 
Interest expense:              
Interest on deposits  23,347   10,729   4,894  5,155   5,642   38,970   19,781 
Federal funds purchased     2           2    
FHLB borrowed funds  1,917   1,896   1,875  1,916   1,917   5,688   5,688 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  434   187   108  98   102   729   399 
Subordinated debentures  4,153   5,441   6,878  4,790   4,788   16,472   14,373 
Total interest expense  29,851   18,255   13,755  11,959   12,449   61,861   40,241 
Net interest income  213,104   198,758   131,148  139,020   144,611   543,010   433,951 
Provision for credit losses on acquired loans     45,170           45,170    
Provision for credit losses on acquired unfunded commitments     11,410           11,410    
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments                   (4,752)
Provision for credit losses on acquired investment securities     2,005           2,005    
Total credit loss expense (benefit)     58,585           58,585   (4,752)
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)  213,104   140,173   131,148  139,020   144,611   484,425   438,703 
Non-interest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts  10,756   10,084   6,140  6,217   5,941   26,980   16,059 
Other service charges and fees  13,951   12,541   7,733  11,133   8,051   34,225   25,318 
Trust fees  3,980   4,320   574  515   479   8,874   1,445 
Mortgage lending income  4,179   5,996   3,916  5,359   5,948   14,091   20,317 
Insurance commissions  601   658   480  387   586   1,739   1,556 
Increase in cash value of life insurance  1,089   1,140   492  501   509   2,721   1,548 
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other  1,741   3,945   698  919   2,661   6,384   13,916 
Gain on SBA loans  58      95  792   439   153   1,588 
(Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net  (13)  2   16  (19)  (34)  5   (86)
Gain on OREO, net     9   478  737   246   487   1,266 
Gain on securities, net                   219 
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  (2,628)  (1,801)  2,125  85   61   (2,304)  7,093 
Other income  9,487   7,687   7,922  5,338   4,322   25,096   15,366 
Total non-interest income  43,201   44,581   30,669  31,964   29,209   118,451   105,605 
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits  65,290   65,795   43,551  43,765   42,469   174,636   126,990 
Occupancy and equipment  15,133   14,256   9,144  9,047   9,305   38,533   27,584 
Data processing expense  8,747   10,094   7,039  6,493   6,024   25,880   17,787 
Merger and acquisition expenses     48,731   863  880   1,006   49,594   1,006 
Other operating expenses  25,176   26,606   16,299  16,865   16,815   68,081   48,100 
Total non-interest expense  114,346   165,482   76,896  77,050   75,619   356,724   221,467 
Income before income taxes  141,959   19,272   84,921  93,934   98,201   246,152   322,841 
Income tax expense  33,254   3,294   20,029  20,577   23,209   56,577   77,177 
Net income $108,705  $15,978  $64,892 $73,357  $74,992  $189,575  $245,664 
               


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021
PER SHARE DATA              
Diluted earnings per common share $0.53  $0.08  $0.40  $0.45  $0.46  $0.99  $1.49 
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  0.54   0.47   0.37   0.45   0.45   1.40   1.38 
Basic earnings per common share  0.53   0.08   0.40   0.45   0.46   0.99   1.49 
Dividends per share - common  0.165   0.165   0.165   0.14   0.14   0.495   0.42 
Book value per common share  16.94   17.04   16.41   16.90   16.68   16.94   16.68 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)  9.82   9.92   10.32   10.80   10.59   9.82   10.59 
               
STOCK INFORMATION              
               
Average common shares outstanding  204,829   205,683   163,787   163,859   164,126   191,584   164,717 
Average diluted shares outstanding  205,135   206,015   164,196   164,306   164,603   191,941   165,050 
End of period common shares outstanding  204,219   205,291   163,758   163,699   164,008   204,219   164,008 
               
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS              
               
Return on average assets (ROA)  1.81%   0.26%   1.43%   1.62%   1.68%   1.13%   1.90% 
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  1.83%   1.57%   1.36%   1.64%   1.67%   1.61%   1.76% 
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  1.97%   0.31%   1.54%   1.75%   1.81%   1.23%   2.04% 
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  1.99%   1.70%   1.46%   1.76%   1.79%   1.74%   1.90% 
Return on average assets excluding excess liquidity (non-GAAP)(1)  1.96%   0.29%   1.74%   1.96%   1.98%   1.29%   2.17% 
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding excess liquidity (non-GAAP)(1)  1.98%   1.79%   1.65%   1.97%   1.96%   1.83%   2.01% 
Return on average common equity (ROE)  12.25%   1.78%   9.58%   10.63%   10.97%   7.71%   12.32% 
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  12.39%   10.83%   9.09%   10.72%   10.87%   10.91%   11.44% 
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1)  20.93%   2.96%   15.03%   16.73%   17.39%   12.71%   19.74% 
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  21.16%   17.94%   14.26%   16.87%   17.23%   18.00%   18.33% 
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  21.29%   3.30%   15.28%   16.97%   17.64%   13.03%   19.99% 
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  21.52%   18.29%   14.50%   17.11%   17.47%   18.32%   18.58% 
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021
Efficiency ratio  43.24%   66.31%   46.15%   43.79%   42.26%   52.44%   39.86% 
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  42.97%   46.02%   47.33%   43.48%   42.29%   45.13%   41.67% 
Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)  4.05%   3.64%   3.21%   3.42%   3.60%   3.67%   3.74% 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $2,437  $2,471  $1,738  $1,736  $1,748  $6,646  $5,343 
Total revenue (net)  256,305   243,339   161,817   170,984   173,820   661,461   539,556 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)  141,959   77,857   84,921   93,934   98,201   304,737   318,089 
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  143,522   126,683   80,371   94,729   96,919   350,576   294,176 
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)  55.39%   7.92%   52.48%   54.94%   56.50%   37.21%   59.83% 
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)  56.00%   52.06%   49.67%   55.40%   55.76%   53.00%   55.40% 
P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)  55.39%   32.00%   52.48%   54.94%   56.50%   46.07%   58.95% 
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  56.00%   52.06%   49.67%   55.40%   55.76%   53.00%   54.52% 
Total purchase accounting accretion $4,578  $5,177  $3,089  $4,001  $4,868  $12,844  $16,150 
Average purchase accounting loan discounts  42,050   46,258   25,359   28,882   33,320   37,889   38,587 
               
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES              
               
Advertising $2,024  $2,117  $1,266  $1,411  $1,204  $5,407  $3,444 
Amortization of intangibles  2,477   2,477   1,421   1,420   1,421   6,375   4,262 
Electronic banking expense  3,828   3,352   2,538   2,442   2,521   9,718   7,375 
Directors' fees  354   375   404   422   395   1,133   1,192 
Due from bank service charges  316   396   270   257   265   982   787 
FDIC and state assessment  2,146   2,390   1,668   1,353   1,648   6,204   4,119 
Insurance  959   973   770   801   749   2,702   2,317 
Legal and accounting  1,581   1,061   797   749   1,050   3,439   2,954 
Other professional fees  2,466   2,254   1,609   1,754   1,787   6,329   5,196 
Operating supplies  681   995   754   489   474   2,430   1,426 
Postage  614   556   306   352   301   1,476   931 
Telephone  593   384   337   343   371   1,314   1,082 
Other expense  7,137   9,276   4,159   5,072   4,629   20,572   13,015 
Total other operating expenses $25,176  $26,606  $16,299  $16,865  $16,815  $68,081  $48,100 
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
               


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
           
(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS          
Total loans to total deposits  74.58%   71.11%   68.94%   68.97%   70.71% 
Common equity to assets  14.94%   14.43%   14.43%   15.32%   15.40% 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)  9.24%   8.94%   9.59%   10.36%   10.36% 
LOANS RECEIVABLE          
Real estate          
Commercial real estate loans          
Non-farm/non-residential $5,156,438  $5,092,539  $3,810,383  $3,889,284  $4,005,841 
Construction/land development  2,232,906   2,595,384   1,856,096   1,850,050   1,742,687 
Agricultural  330,748   329,106   142,920   130,674   138,881 
Residential real estate loans          
Residential 1-4 family  1,704,850   1,708,221   1,223,890   1,274,953   1,273,988 
Multifamily residential  525,110   389,633   248,650   280,837   274,131 
Total real estate  9,950,052   10,114,883   7,281,939   7,425,798   7,435,528 
Consumer  1,120,250   1,106,343   1,059,342   825,519   814,732 
Commercial and industrial  2,268,750   2,187,771   1,510,205   1,386,747   1,414,079 
Agricultural  313,693   324,630   48,095   43,920   68,272 
Other  176,566   190,246   153,133   154,105   168,489 
Loans receivable $13,829,311  $13,923,873  $10,052,714  $9,836,089  $9,901,100 
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans (net of discounts) (included in total loans receivable)  10,771   37,204   59,609   112,814   241,476 
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES          
Balance, beginning of period $294,267  $234,768  $236,714  $238,673  $240,451 
Allowance for credit losses on PCD loans - Happy acquisition     16,816          
Loans charged off  6,313   3,265   2,310   3,125   2,469 
Recoveries of loans previously charged off  1,249   778   364   1,166   691 
Net loans charged off  5,064   2,487   1,946   1,959   1,778 
Provision for credit losses - Happy acquisition     45,170          
Balance, end of period $289,203  $294,267  $234,768  $236,714  $238,673 
Net charge-offs to average total loans  0.15%   0.07%   0.08%   0.08%   0.07% 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  2.09%   2.11%   2.34%   2.41%   2.41% 
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS          
Non-performing loans          
Non-accrual loans $56,796  $44,170  $44,629  $47,158  $47,604 
Loans past due 90 days or more  4,898   16,432   46   3,035   3,311 
Total non-performing loans  61,694   60,602   44,675   50,193   50,915 
Other non-performing assets          
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net  365   373   1,144   1,630   1,171 
Other non-performing assets  104   104          
Total other non-performing assets  469   477   1,144   1,630   1,171 
Total non-performing assets $62,163  $61,079  $45,819  $51,823  $52,086 
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans  468.77%   485.57%   525.50%   471.61%   468.77% 
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.45%   0.44%   0.44%   0.51%   0.51% 
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.27%   0.25%   0.25%   0.29%   0.29% 
           
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
           


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $1,965,136 $10,763 2.17% $3,252,674 $6,565 0.81%
Federal funds sold  1,176  9 3.04%  1,857  3 0.65%
Investment securities - taxable  4,008,230  28,273 2.80%  3,817,209  20,941 2.20%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,292,702  10,370 3.18%  1,270,602  10,055 3.17%
Loans receivable - FTE  13,822,459  195,977 5.63%  13,838,687  181,920 5.27%
Total interest-earning assets  21,089,703  245,392 4.62%  22,181,029  219,484 3.97%
Non-earning assets  2,689,066      2,607,336    
Total assets $23,778,769     $24,788,365    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $12,233,755 $22,388 0.73% $12,632,612 $9,770 0.31%
Time deposits  1,078,112  959 0.35%  1,170,860  959 0.33%
Total interest-bearing deposits  13,311,867  23,347 0.70%  13,803,472  10,729 0.31%
Federal funds purchased  14   %  869  2 0.92%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase  126,770  434 1.36%  123,011  187 0.61%
FHLB borrowed funds  400,012  1,917 1.90%  400,000  1,896 1.90%
Subordinated debentures  442,312  4,153 3.73%  568,187  5,441 3.84%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  14,280,975  29,851 0.83%  14,895,539  18,255 0.49%
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits  5,779,082      6,138,497    
Other liabilities  199,416      162,571    
Total liabilities  20,259,473      21,196,607    
Shareholders' equity  3,519,296      3,591,758    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $23,778,769     $24,788,365    
Net interest spread     3.79%     3.48%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $215,541 4.05%   $201,229 3.64%
             
             


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $2,899,620 $19,001 0.88% $2,372,227 $2,234 0.13%
Federal funds sold  1,593  13 1.09%  83   %
Investment securities - taxable  3,442,854  58,294 2.26%  1,947,799  21,933 1.51%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,139,628  26,709 3.13%  858,440  19,610 3.05%
Loans receivable - FTE  12,547,275  507,500 5.41%  10,532,411  435,758 5.53%
Total interest-earning assets  20,030,970  611,517 4.08%  15,710,960  479,535 4.08%
Non-earning assets  2,308,827      1,594,442    
Total assets $22,339,797     $17,305,402    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $11,420,566 $36,031 0.42% $8,607,728 $12,289 0.19%
Time deposits  1,035,340  2,939 0.38%  1,131,538  7,492 0.89%
Total interest-bearing deposits  12,455,906  38,970 0.42%  9,739,266  19,781 0.27%
Federal funds purchased  294  2 0.91%     %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase  129,076  729 0.76%  153,677  399 0.35%
FHLB borrowed funds  400,004  5,688 1.90%  400,000  5,688 1.90%
Subordinated debentures  540,175  16,472 4.08%  370,615  14,373 5.19%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  13,525,455  61,861 0.61%  10,663,558  40,241 0.50%
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits  5,363,770      3,848,302    
Other liabilities  161,402      127,656    
Total liabilities  19,050,627      14,639,516    
Shareholders' equity  3,289,170      2,665,886    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $22,339,797     $17,305,402    
Net interest spread     3.47%     3.58%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $549,656 3.67%   $439,294 3.74%
             
             


 
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED              
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $108,705  $15,978  $64,892  $73,357  $74,992  $189,575  $245,664 
Pre-tax adjustments              
Merger and acquisition expenses     48,731   863   880   1,006   49,594   1,006 
Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition     58,585            58,585    
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  2,628   1,801   (2,125)  (85)  (61)  2,304   (7,093)
Special dividend from equity investment     (1,434)        (2,227)  (1,434)  (12,500)
TRUPS redemption fees     2,081            2,081    
Recoveries on historic losses  (1,065)  (2,353)  (3,288)        (6,706)  (5,107)
Gain on securities                    (219)
Total pre-tax adjustments  1,563   107,411   (4,550)  795   (1,282)  104,424   (23,913)
Tax-effect of adjustments  393   26,396   (1,220)  188   (587)  25,569   (6,412)
Total adjustments after-tax (B)  1,170   81,015   (3,330)  607   (695)  78,855   (17,501)
Earnings, as adjusted (C) $109,875  $96,993  $61,562  $73,964  $74,297  $268,430  $228,163 
               
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)  205,135   206,015   164,196   164,306   164,603   191,941   165,050 
               
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $0.53  $0.08  $0.40  $0.45  $0.46  $0.99  $1.49 
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)  0.01   0.39   (0.03)  0.00   (0.01)  0.41   (0.11)
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D) $0.54  $0.47  $0.37  $0.45  $0.45  $1.40  $1.38 
               
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS              
               
Return on average assets: (A/E)  1.81%   0.26%   1.43%   1.62%   1.68%   1.13%   1.90% 
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E)  1.83%   1.57%   1.36%   1.64%   1.67%   1.61%   1.76% 
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F))  1.97%   0.31%   1.54%   1.75%   1.81%   1.23%   2.04% 
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F))  1.99%   1.70%   1.46%   1.76%   1.79%   1.74%   1.90% 
Return on average assets excluding excess liquidity: (A/(E-G))  1.96%   0.29%   1.74%   1.96%   1.98%   1.29%   2.17% 
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding excess liquidity: ((A+D)/(E-G))  1.98%   1.79%   1.65%   1.97%   1.96%   1.83%   2.01% 
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $108,705  $15,978  $64,892  $73,357  $74,992  $189,575  $245,664 
Amortization of intangibles (B)  2,477   2,477   1,421   1,420   1,421   6,375   4,262 
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C)  1,854   1,854   1,049   1,054   1,055   4,757   3,164 
Adjustments after-tax (D)  1,170   81,015   (3,330)  607   (695)  78,855   (17,501)
Average assets (E)  23,778,769   24,788,365   18,393,075   17,914,727   17,695,226   22,339,797   17,305,402 
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (F)  1,459,034   1,423,466   997,338   998,760   1,000,175   1,294,971   1,001,585 
               
Average interest bearing cash balance  1,965,136   3,252,674   3,497,894   3,261,846   2,914,785   2,899,620   2,372,227 
Average historical interest bearing cash balance  225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000 
Average excess cash balance (G)  1,740,136   3,027,674   3,272,894   3,036,846   2,689,785   2,674,620   2,147,227 
               


Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY              
Return on average common equity: (A/D)  12.25%   1.78%   9.58%   10.63%   10.97%   7.71%   12.32% 
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)  12.39%   10.83%   9.09%   10.72%   10.87%   10.91%   11.44% 
Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E))  20.93%   2.96%   15.03%   16.73%   17.39%   12.71%   19.74% 
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))  21.16%   17.94%   14.26%   16.87%   17.23%   18.00%   18.33% 
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))  21.29%   3.30%   15.28%   16.97%   17.64%   13.03%   19.99% 
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E))  21.52%   18.29%   14.50%   17.11%   17.47%   18.32%   18.58% 
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $108,705  $15,978  $64,892  $73,357  $74,992  $189,575  $245,664 
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)  110,559   17,832   65,941   74,411   76,047   194,332   248,828 
Adjustments after-tax (C)  1,170   81,015   (3,330)  607   (695)  78,855   (17,501)
Average common equity (D)  3,519,296   3,591,758   2,747,980   2,738,305   2,710,953   3,289,170   2,665,886 
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (E)  1,459,034   1,423,466   997,338   998,760   1,000,175   1,294,971   1,001,585 
               
EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR              
               
Efficiency ratio: ((D-H)/(B+C+E))  43.24%   66.31%   46.15%   43.79%   42.26%   52.44%   39.86% 
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-H-J)/(B+C+E-I))  42.97%   46.02%   47.33%   43.48%   42.29%   45.13%   41.67% 
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C))  55.39%   7.92%   52.48%   54.94%   56.50%   37.21%   59.83% 
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C))  56.00%   52.06%   49.67%   55.40%   55.76%   53.00%   55.40% 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D) $141,959  $77,857  $84,921  $93,934  $98,201  $304,737  $318,089 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G) $143,522  $126,683  $80,371  $94,729  $96,919  $350,576  $294,176 
P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C)  55.39%   32.00%   52.48%   54.94%   56.50%   46.07%   58.95% 
P5NR, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G)/(B+C)  56.00%   52.06%   49.67%   55.40%   55.76%   53.00%   54.52% 
               
Pre-tax net income (A) $141,959  $19,272  $84,921  $93,934  $98,201  $246,152  $322,841 
Net interest income (B)  213,104   198,758   131,148   139,020   144,611   543,010   433,951 
Non-interest income (C)  43,201   44,581   30,669   31,964   29,209   118,451   105,605 
Non-interest expense (D)  114,346   165,482   76,896   77,050   75,619   356,724   221,467 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E)  2,437   2,471   1,738   1,736   1,748   6,646   5,343 
Total pre-tax adjustments (F)  1,563   107,411   (4,550)  795   (1,282)  104,424   (23,913)
Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition (G)     58,585            58,585    
Amortization of intangibles (H)  2,477   2,477   1,421   1,420   1,421   6,375   4,262 
               
Adjustments:              
Non-interest income:              
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities $(2,628) $(1,801) $2,125  $85  $61  $(2,304) $7,093 
Gain on OREO     9   478   737   246   487   1,266 
(Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net  (13)  2   16   (19)  (34)  5   (86)
Special dividend from equity investment     1,434         2,227   1,434   12,500 
Gain on securities                    219 
Recoveries on historic losses  1,065   2,353   3,288         6,706   5,107 
Total non-interest income adjustments (I) $(1,576) $1,997  $5,907  $803  $2,500  $6,328  $26,099 
               
Non-interest expense:              
Merger and acquisition expenses     48,731   863   880   1,006   49,594   1,006 
TRUPS redemption fees     2,081            2,081    
Total non-interest expense adjustments (J) $  $50,812  $863  $880  $1,006  $51,675  $1,006 
               
               


Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
           
  Quarter Ended
  Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE          
Book value per common share: (A/B) $16.94  $17.04  $16.41  $16.90  $16.68 
Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B)  9.82   9.92   10.32   10.80   10.59 
           
Total stockholders' equity (A) $3,460,015  $3,498,565  $2,686,703  $2,765,721  $2,736,062 
End of period common shares outstanding (B)  204,219   205,291   163,758   163,699   164,008 
Goodwill (C)  1,394,353   1,398,400   973,025   973,025   973,025 
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  60,932   63,410   23,624   25,045   26,466 
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS          
Equity to assets: (B/A)  14.94%   14.43%   14.43%   15.32%   15.40% 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))  9.24%   8.94%   9.59%   10.36%   10.36% 
           
Total assets (A) $23,157,370  $24,253,168  $18,617,995  $18,052,138  $17,765,056 
Total stockholders' equity (B)  3,460,015   3,498,565   2,686,703   2,765,721   2,736,062 
Goodwill (C)  1,394,353   1,398,400   973,025   973,025   973,025 
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  60,932   63,410   23,624   25,045   26,466 
           