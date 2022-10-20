Polyester Staple Fiber Market Size Worth $43.35 Bn by 2028: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research report released by Vantage Market research with titled Polyester Staple Fiber Market guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. Polyester Staple Fiber is the finest market research report which is the result of a proficient team and their potential capabilities. The Polyester Staple Fiber report is generated with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organizations which is conducted through social and opinion research. It highlights public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, or high data protection services while analyzing market information about the Polyester Staple Fiber industry. The quality of the Polyester Staple Fiber market research report is at par which gains customer confidence and trust. Thus, the Polyester Staple Fiber report presents an in-depth market analysis to prosper in this competitive environment.

The global Polyester Staple Fiber market size was valued at USD 27.39 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 43.35 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Vantage Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

List of Prominent Players in the Polyester Staple Fiber Market:

Toray Chemical Korea, Inc.

W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG

Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V.

Reliance Industries Limited

Diuou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd.

Huvis Corporation

Indorama Corporation

Xinda Corp.

China National Petroleum Corporation

Bombay Dyeing

Petro Vietnam Petrochemical

Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company

What is Polyester Staple Fiber? How Big is Polyester Staple Fiber Market Size?

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Growing Application Industries to Stimulate Market Growth

The increase in demand and use of Polyester Staple Fiber in various industries is anticipated to augment the market in the forecast period. The Polyester Staple Fiber is widely used in industries such as textile, construction, home furnishing, automotive, and filtration, among others. The rising textile industry owing to the consumer’s preference for sustainable fashion is driving the demand for polyester staple fibre which is the also considered as the most suitable, thinner and cheaper alternative to cotton and other fibers. Additionally, Polyester Staple Fibers are hi-tech in nature that provides advanced protection against bad odour and other infections due to its antimicrobial properties. Owing to these advanced qualities the product demand is further increasing and supporting the market growth. Furthermore, it is widely used in furnishing industry for bed sheets, pillows, carpets, sofas, and rugs which is further stimulating the growth of the market.

Driver: Surging Adoption of Sustainable Products to Drive the Market Growth

The increase in demand for recycled products is anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market during the forecast period. Most of the consumers now days are gradually shifting towards opting for sustainable textiles that are manufactured from recycled materials. This is due to the increasing awareness among consumers about the environmental protection and benefits of using sustainable textiles. Furthermore, the convenience and availability of sustainable clothing that are offered in variety of bright colors, stylish designs, and attractive prints is also expected to support the growth of the market globally. However, enforcement of legal as well as political regulations may hamper the growth of the market in near future. Moreover, the increase in production capacity of Polyester Staple Fiber in few economies will further support the growth of the market.

Key Insights and Findings from the In-depth Report:

Solid sub-segment in product type segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth in the textile manufacturing industry, especially in the emerging economies is a major factor expected to drive market growth.

The furnishing industry in the application segment is holding a dominant position in Polyester Staple Fiber. It has its usage in several home furnishing applications like bed sheets, pillows, carpets, sofas, and rugs. The applications in furnishing have risen significantly in the past few years driven by its affordability than other fibers.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 27.39 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 43.35 Billion CAGR 6.21% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players • Toray Chemical Korea Inc.



• W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG



• Alpek



• S.A.B. de C.V.



• Reliance Industries Limited



• Diuou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd.



• Huvis Corporation



• Indorama Corporation



• Xinda Corp.



• China National Petroleum Corporation



• Bombay Dyeing



• PetroVietnam Petrochemical



• Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the chemicals industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Recent Developments:

October, 2021: Teijin Frontier Co. Ltd. announced that its core base for polyester fiber manufacturing, Teijin Polyester (Thailand) Ltd. (TPL), is going to launch a facility to convert used domestically-produced plastic bottles into recycled polyester chips for the production of high-quality polyester filament. The facility will start operating in January 2022 and is expected produce 7,000 tons of recycled polyester chips annually by fiscal 2025.

