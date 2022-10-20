Truxton Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.3 million or $1.49 per diluted share compared to $3.9 million or $1.34 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2021. Net income for the quarter rose by 12% and fully diluted earnings per share by 11% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

“Truxton has managed effectively through a period of rapidly rising interest rates and declining stock and bond valuations,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Our bankers and loan administration staff have worked tirelessly to deliver the largest growth in loans in our history. This new volume at prevailing higher interest rates has preserved our net interest margin. Wealth Management revenue was stable in the third quarter despite lower asset values as we continue to attract new clients who see the value in Truxton’s comprehensive approach. Volatile market conditions will continue to create challenges in the quarters ahead.”

Key Highlights

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) for the third quarter was $5.63 million, an increase of 0.8% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 11% compared to the third quarter of 2021. PPNR for the first nine months of 2022 was 25% higher than the first nine months of 2021.

Non-interest income was $4.3 million in the third quarter, an increase of 1% from the second quarter of 2022 and a 4% increase compared to the third quarter of 2021. Wealth management services constituted 94% of non-interest income in the third quarter of 2022.

Net Loans rose by 7% to $606 million compared to June 30, 2022, and were up 26% compared to September 30, 2021.

Total deposits increased by 1% from June 30, 2022, to $790 million on September 30, 2022, and increased by 8% in comparison to September 30, 2021. Wholesale and brokered deposits were a larger percentage of the funding mix in the third quarter of 2022 and contributed to funding costs rising more swiftly.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 2.95%, an increase of 12 basis points from the 2.83% experienced in the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of 26 basis points from the third quarter of 2021. Cost of funds was 1.02% in the third quarter of 2022, up from 0.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and up from 0.44% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had $0 in non-performing assets on September 30, 2022. Truxton also had $0 of net charge-offs in the quarter, $0 in the second quarter of 2022, and $2 thousand in the third quarter of 2021.

Allowance for loan losses was $5.8 million, $5.5 million, and $4.8 million at quarter end September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.94%, 0.96%, and 0.98%, respectively, of gross loans (including PPP loans) outstanding at period end.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.78% at September 30, 2022, 9.63% at June 30, 2022, and 8.99 % at September 30, 2021. Book value per common share was $23.84, $24.49, and $28.14 at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. Lower bond portfolio valuations caused largely by the rising interest rate environment continued to drive the decline in book value.

During the third quarter of 2022, Truxton Corporation repurchased 10,000 shares of its common stock for $663 thousand, a price of $66.30 per share. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.02 per common share.



About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) September 30,

2022* June 30,

2022* September 30,

2021* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 5,101 $ 6,146 $ 10,559 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3,906 915 56,501 Federal funds sold - 114 2,930 Cash and cash equivalents 9,007 7,175 69,990 Time deposits in other financial institutions 1,835 2,038 2,538 Securities available for sale 263,144 273,689 269,685 Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 611,946 569,969 484,614 Allowance for loan losses (5,750 ) (5,468 ) (4,779 ) Paycheck Protection Program Loans 111 121 2,652 Net loans 606,307 564,622 482,487 Bank owned life insurance 10,541 10,490 10,338 Restricted equity securities 2,688 3,258 3,235 Premises and equipment, net 241 223 371 Accrued interest receivable 3,207 2,748 2,331 Deferred tax asset, net 7,371 5,335 - Other assets 9,051 7,192 6,455 Total assets $ 913,392 $ 876,770 $ 847,430 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 154,049 $ 190,911 $ 161,614 Interest bearing 635,503 591,081 571,298 Total deposits 789,552 781,992 732,912 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 25,500 4,500 11,680 Federal funds purchased 6,517 - - Subordinated debt 14,703 14,847 14,604 Other liabilities 8,253 4,469 7,193 Total liabilities 844,525 805,808 766,389 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Additional paid-in capital 30,956 31,258 31,799 Retained earnings 56,424 53,070 46,456 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (18,513 ) (13,366 ) 2,786 Total shareholders' equity 68,867 70,962 81,041 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 913,392 $ 876,770 $ 847,430 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.





Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year To Date September 30,

2022* June 30,

2022* September 30,

2021* September 30,

2022* September 30,

2021* Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 4,014 $ 4,056 $ 3,874 $ 12,251 $ 11,030 Service charges on deposit accounts 99 106 97 304 239 Securities gains (losses), net 0 (30 ) 0 (47 ) 0 Bank owned life insurance income 51 51 51 151 153 Other 103 38 76 190 252 Total non-interest income 4,267 4,221 4,098 12,849 11,674 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 6,797 $ 5,473 $ 5,026 $ 17,108 $ 13,563 Taxable securities 1,370 1,143 724 3,627 2,103 Tax-exempt securities 403 397 391 1,195 1,166 Interest bearing deposits 87 48 75 165 183 Federal funds sold 10 3 1 14 1 Other interest income 34 46 16 97 83 Total interest income 8,701 7,110 6,233 22,206 17,099 Interest expense Deposits 1,914 807 590 3,307 1,630 Short-term borrowings 6 4 - 10 - Subordinated debentures 194 194 194 582 585 Long-term borrowings 23 23 61 69 210 Total interest expense 2,137 1,028 845 3,968 2,425 Net interest income 6,564 6,082 5,388 18,238 14,674 Provision for loan losses 284 586 199 975 291 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,280 5,496 5,189 17,263 14,383 Total revenue, net 10,547 9,717 9,287 30,112 26,057 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,784 3,469 3,316 10,764 9,652 Occupancy 261 243 247 756 714 Furniture and equipment 25 29 33 87 121 Data processing 367 354 339 1,086 1,010 Wealth management processing fees 163 159 168 487 511 Advertising and public relations 30 21 25 84 99 Professional services 271 179 164 616 474 FDIC insurance assessments 77 57 57 191 141 Other 228 213 123 682 584 Total non interest expense 5,206 4,724 4,472 14,753 13,306 Income before income taxes 5,341 4,993 4,815 15,359 12,751 Income tax expense 1,002 883 941 2,683 2,246 Net income $ 4,339 $ 4,110 $ 3,874 $ 12,676 $ 10,505 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.50 $ 1.41 $ 1.35 $ 4.37 $ 3.64 Diluted $ 1.49 $ 1.41 $ 1.34 $ 4.35 $ 3.63 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.





Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial data At Or For The Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) September 30, 2022* June 30, 2022* September 30, 2021* Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to shareholders, per share Basic $1.50 $1.41 $1.35 Diluted $1.49 $1.41 $1.34 Book value per common share $23.84 $24.49 $28.14 Tangible book value per common share $23.84 $24.49 $28.14 Basic weighted average common shares 2,811,768 2,822,292 2,809,307 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,825,084 2,835,394 2,822,177 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,888,567 2,898,167 2,879,527 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio 7.54% 8.09% 9.56% Average Loans $470,746 $544,496 $470,746 Average earning assets (1) $813,434 $875,238 $813,434 Average total assets $848,148 $890,088 $848,148 Average stockholders' equity $81,071 $83,192 $81,071 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans $0 $0 $0 90+ days past due still accruing $0 $0 $6 Total nonperforming loans $0 $0 $6 Total nonperforming assets $0 $0 $6 Net charge offs $0 $0 $2 Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.94% 0.96% 0.98% Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 9.78% 9.63% 8.99% Common equity tier 1 12.64% 12.97% 13.35% Total risk-based capital 13.46% 13.80% 14.20% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 48.07% 45.85% 47.87% Return on average assets (ROA) 1.89% 1.85% 1.81% Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 23.61% 22.52% 18.96% Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) 23.61% 22.52% 18.96% Net interest margin 2.95% 2.83% 2.69% *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.





Truxton Corporation Yield Tables For The Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2022* June 30, 2022* September 30, 2021* Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Earning Assets Loans $589,142 4.50 $6,680 $544,496 3.90 $5,299 $470,746 2.87 $4,586 Loan fees $0 0.08 $117 $0 0.13 $174 $0 0.37 $440 Loans with fees $589,142 4.58 $6,797 $544,496 4.03 $5,473 $470,746 4.24 $5,026 Mortgage loans held for sale $0 0.00 $0 $53 4.53 $1 $20 2.70 $0 Federal funds sold $1,722 2.22 $10 $2,255 0.55 $3 $3,085 0.01 $1 Deposits with banks $14,641 2.35 $87 $28,206 0.68 $48 $96,184 0.31 $75 Investment securities - taxable $227,715 2.41 $1,370 $234,780 1.95 $1,143 $177,782 1.63 $724 Investment securities - tax-exempt $65,706 3.31 $402 $65,448 3.27 $396 $65,545 3.23 $391 Total Earning Assets $898,926 3.89 $8,666 $875,238 3.30 $7,064 $813,362 3.10 $6,217 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (5,592 ) (5,105 ) (4,604 ) Cash and due from banks $7,018 $9,244 $11,117 Premises and equipment $236 $248 $383 Accrued interest receivable $2,526 $2,278 $1,966 Other real estate $0 $0 $0 Other assets $26,238 $24,350 $19,761 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (20,599 ) (16,166 ) 6,163 Total Assets $908,753 $890,087 $848,148 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $358,489 0.20 $18 $365,521 0.05 $44 $368,307 0.18 $16 Savings and Money Market $133,119 4.36 $1,463 $135,122 1.76 $594 $166,267 0.34 $546 Time deposits - Retail $24,663 1.14 $71 $16,400 0.87 $36 $10,882 0.50 $14 Time Deposits - Wholesale $107,704 1.34 $363 $82,376 0.65 $134 $13,080 0.44 $14 Total interest bearing deposits $623,975 1.22 $1,915 $599,419 0.54 $807 $558,536 0.34 $590 Federal home Loan Bank advances $5,283 1.69 $23 $4,500 1.98 $22 $11,853 2.01 $61 Subordinated debt $14,943 5.07 $194 $14,776 5.19 $194 $14,864 5.11 $194 Other borrowings $1,213 2.70 $5 $1,236 2.23 $4 $878 0.00 $0 Total borrowed funds $21,439 4.06 $222 $20,512 4.25 $220 $27,595 3.61 $255 Total interest bearing liabilities $645,414 1.31 $2,137 $619,931 0.66 $1,027 $586,131 0.46 $845 Net interest rate spread 2.58 $6,529 2.64 $6,037 2.64 $5,372 Non-interest bearing deposits $185,567 $193,872 $174,464 Other liabilities $4,854 $3,092 $6,482 Stockholder's equity $72,918 $73,192 $81,071 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $908,753 $890,087 $848,148 Cost of funds 1.02 0.50 0.44 Net interest margin 2.95 2.83 2.69 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.









Truxton Corporation Yield Tables For The Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:

Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022* September 30, 2021* Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Earning Assets Loans $544,462 4.07 $16,565 $448,717 3.72 $12,496 Loan fees $0 0.14 $551 $0 0.32 $1,068 Loans with fees $544,462 4.20 $17,116 $448,717 4.04 $13,564 Mortgage loans held for sale $38 4.12 $1 $74 3.02 $2 Federal funds sold $1,904 0.95 $14 $2,464 0.08 $1 Deposits with banks $25,553 0.87 $165 $72,445 0.34 $182 Investment securities - taxable $234,000 2.07 $3,627 $163,932 1.71 $2,103 Investment securities - tax-exempt $65,961 3.26 $1,195 $64,543 3.25 $1,166 Total Earning Assets $871,918 3.45 $22,118 $752,175 3.10 $17,018 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (5,161 ) (4,574 ) Cash and due from banks $8,099 $10,666 Premises and equipment $260 $405 Accrued interest receivable $2,291 $2,096 Other real estate $0 $0 Other assets $23,710 $19,840 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (12,538 ) 5,442 Total Assets $888,579 $786,050 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $362,327 0.03 $90 $329,007 0.03 $67 Savings and Money Market $144,003 2.40 $2,580 $146,909 1.34 $1,479 Time deposits - Retail $17,317 0.92 $119 $9,707 0.60 $44 Time Deposits - Wholesale $76,873 0.90 $518 $19,176 0.28 $40 Total interest bearing deposits $600,520 0.74 $3,307 $504,799 0.43 $1,630 Federal home Loan Bank advances $5,350 1.69 $69 $14,130 1.96 $210 Subordinated debt $14,861 5.16 $582 $14,781 5.22 $586 Other borrowings $1,112 2.31 $10 $1,034 0.86 $0 Total borrowed funds $21,323 4.09 $661 $29,945 3.50 $796 Total interest bearing liabilities $621,843 0.85 $3,968 $534,744 0.60 $2,426 Net interest rate spread 2.60 $18,150 2.49 $14,592 Non-interest bearing deposits $186,398 $166,712 Other liabilities $4,002 $5,892 Stockholder's equity $76,336 $78,702 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $888,579 $786,050 Cost of funds 0.65 0.46 Net interest margin 2.85 2.67 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.







