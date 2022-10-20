Truxton Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

| Source: Truxton Trust Company Truxton Trust Company

Nashville, Tennessee, UNITED STATES

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.3 million or $1.49 per diluted share compared to $3.9 million or $1.34 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2021. Net income for the quarter rose by 12% and fully diluted earnings per share by 11% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

“Truxton has managed effectively through a period of rapidly rising interest rates and declining stock and bond valuations,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Our bankers and loan administration staff have worked tirelessly to deliver the largest growth in loans in our history. This new volume at prevailing higher interest rates has preserved our net interest margin. Wealth Management revenue was stable in the third quarter despite lower asset values as we continue to attract new clients who see the value in Truxton’s comprehensive approach. Volatile market conditions will continue to create challenges in the quarters ahead.”

Key Highlights

  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) for the third quarter was $5.63 million, an increase of 0.8% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 11% compared to the third quarter of 2021. PPNR for the first nine months of 2022 was 25% higher than the first nine months of 2021.
  • Non-interest income was $4.3 million in the third quarter, an increase of 1% from the second quarter of 2022 and a 4% increase compared to the third quarter of 2021. Wealth management services constituted 94% of non-interest income in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net Loans rose by 7% to $606 million compared to June 30, 2022, and were up 26% compared to September 30, 2021.
  • Total deposits increased by 1% from June 30, 2022, to $790 million on September 30, 2022, and increased by 8% in comparison to September 30, 2021. Wholesale and brokered deposits were a larger percentage of the funding mix in the third quarter of 2022 and contributed to funding costs rising more swiftly.
  • Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 2.95%, an increase of 12 basis points from the 2.83% experienced in the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of 26 basis points from the third quarter of 2021. Cost of funds was 1.02% in the third quarter of 2022, up from 0.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and up from 0.44% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.    
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had $0 in non-performing assets on September 30, 2022. Truxton also had $0 of net charge-offs in the quarter, $0 in the second quarter of 2022, and $2 thousand in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Allowance for loan losses was $5.8 million, $5.5 million, and $4.8 million at quarter end September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.94%, 0.96%, and 0.98%, respectively, of gross loans (including PPP loans) outstanding at period end.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.78% at September 30, 2022, 9.63% at June 30, 2022, and 8.99 % at September 30, 2021. Book value per common share was $23.84, $24.49, and $28.14 at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. Lower bond portfolio valuations caused largely by the rising interest rate environment continued to drive the decline in book value.
  • During the third quarter of 2022, Truxton Corporation repurchased 10,000 shares of its common stock for $663 thousand, a price of $66.30 per share. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.02 per common share.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations Media Relations
Andrew May Tamara Schoeplein
615-515-1707 615-515-1714
andrew.may@truxtontrust.com tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com 

 

Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 September 30,
2022*		June 30,
2022*		September 30,
2021*
ASSETS   
Cash and due from financial institutions$5,101 $6,146 $10,559 
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3,906  915  56,501 
Federal funds sold -  114  2,930 
Cash and cash equivalents 9,007  7,175  69,990 
    
Time deposits in other financial institutions 1,835  2,038  2,538 
Securities available for sale 263,144  273,689  269,685 
    
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 611,946  569,969  484,614 
Allowance for loan losses (5,750) (5,468) (4,779)
Paycheck Protection Program Loans 111  121  2,652 
Net loans 606,307  564,622  482,487 
    
Bank owned life insurance 10,541  10,490  10,338 
Restricted equity securities 2,688  3,258  3,235 
Premises and equipment, net 241  223  371 
Accrued interest receivable 3,207  2,748  2,331 
Deferred tax asset, net 7,371  5,335  - 
Other assets 9,051  7,192  6,455 
    
Total assets$913,392 $876,770 $847,430 
    
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Deposits   
Non-interest bearing$154,049 $190,911 $161,614 
Interest bearing 635,503  591,081  571,298 
Total deposits 789,552  781,992  732,912 
    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 25,500  4,500  11,680 
Federal funds purchased 6,517  -  - 
Subordinated debt 14,703  14,847  14,604 
Other liabilities 8,253  4,469  7,193 
Total liabilities 844,525  805,808  766,389 
    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Additional paid-in capital 30,956  31,258  31,799 
Retained earnings 56,424  53,070  46,456 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (18,513) (13,366) 2,786 
    
Total shareholders' equity 68,867  70,962  81,041 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$913,392 $876,770 $847,430 
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
          
 Three Months Ended Year To Date
 September 30,
2022*		 June 30,
2022*		 September 30,
2021*		 September 30,
2022*		 September 30,
2021*
Non-interest income         
Wealth management services$4,014 $4,056  $3,874 $12,251  $11,030
Service charges on deposit accounts 99  106   97  304   239
Securities gains (losses), net 0  (30)  0  (47)  0
Bank owned life insurance income 51  51   51  151   153
Other 103  38   76  190   252
Total non-interest income 4,267  4,221   4,098  12,849   11,674
          
Interest income         
Loans, including fees$6,797 $5,473  $5,026 $17,108  $13,563
Taxable securities 1,370  1,143   724  3,627   2,103
Tax-exempt securities 403  397   391  1,195   1,166
Interest bearing deposits 87  48   75  165   183
Federal funds sold 10  3   1  14   1
Other interest income 34  46   16  97   83
Total interest income 8,701  7,110   6,233  22,206   17,099
          
Interest expense         
Deposits 1,914  807   590  3,307   1,630
Short-term borrowings 6  4   -  10   -
Subordinated debentures 194  194   194  582   585
Long-term borrowings 23  23   61  69   210
Total interest expense 2,137  1,028   845  3,968   2,425
          
Net interest income 6,564  6,082   5,388  18,238   14,674
          
Provision for loan losses 284  586   199  975   291
          
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,280  5,496   5,189  17,263   14,383
          
Total revenue, net 10,547  9,717   9,287  30,112   26,057
          
Non interest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 3,784  3,469   3,316  10,764   9,652
Occupancy 261  243   247  756   714
Furniture and equipment 25  29   33  87   121
Data processing 367  354   339  1,086   1,010
Wealth management processing fees 163  159   168  487   511
Advertising and public relations 30  21   25  84   99
Professional services 271  179   164  616   474
FDIC insurance assessments 77  57   57  191   141
Other 228  213   123  682   584
Total non interest expense 5,206  4,724   4,472  14,753   13,306
          
Income before income taxes 5,341  4,993   4,815  15,359   12,751
          
Income tax expense 1,002  883   941  2,683   2,246
          
Net income$4,339 $4,110  $3,874 $12,676  $10,505
          
Earnings per share:         
Basic$1.50 $1.41  $1.35 $4.37  $3.64
Diluted$1.49 $1.41  $1.34 $4.35  $3.63
 
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.


Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 September 30, 2022*June 30, 2022*September 30, 2021*
    
Per Common Share Data   
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share   
Basic$1.50 $1.41 $1.35 
Diluted$1.49 $1.41 $1.34 
Book value per common share$23.84 $24.49 $28.14 
Tangible book value per common share$23.84 $24.49 $28.14 
Basic weighted average common shares2,811,768 2,822,292 2,809,307 
Diluted weighted average common shares2,825,084 2,835,394 2,822,177 
Common shares outstanding at period end2,888,567 2,898,167 2,879,527 
    
    
Selected Balance Sheet Data   
Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio7.54% 8.09% 9.56% 
Average Loans$470,746 $544,496 $470,746 
Average earning assets (1)$813,434 $875,238 $813,434 
Average total assets$848,148 $890,088 $848,148 
Average stockholders' equity$81,071 $83,192 $81,071 
    
    
Selected Asset Quality Measures   
Nonaccrual loans$0 $0 $0 
90+ days past due still accruing$0 $0 $6 
Total nonperforming loans$0 $0 $6 
Total nonperforming assets$0 $0 $6 
Net charge offs$0 $0 $2 
Nonperforming loans to assets0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans0.94% 0.96% 0.98% 
Net charge offs to average loans0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 
    
    
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)   
Tier 1 leverage9.78% 9.63% 8.99% 
Common equity tier 112.64% 12.97% 13.35% 
Total risk-based capital13.46% 13.80% 14.20% 
    
Selected Performance Ratios   
Efficiency ratio48.07% 45.85% 47.87% 
Return on average assets (ROA)1.89% 1.85% 1.81% 
Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE)23.61% 22.52% 18.96% 
Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)23.61% 22.52% 18.96% 
Net interest margin2.95% 2.83% 2.69% 
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
    
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities. 


Truxton Corporation 
Yield Tables 
For The Periods Indicated 
(000's) 
(Unaudited) 
             
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
 
 
 
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 
 September 30, 2022* June 30, 2022* September 30, 2021* 
             
 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 
             
Earning Assets            
Loans$589,142 4.50$6,680 $544,496 3.90$5,299 $470,746 2.87$4,586 
Loan fees$0 0.08$117 $0 0.13$174 $0 0.37$440 
Loans with fees$589,142 4.58$6,797 $544,496 4.03$5,473 $470,746 4.24$5,026 
Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00$0 $53 4.53$1 $20 2.70$0 
Federal funds sold$1,722 2.22$10 $2,255 0.55$3 $3,085 0.01$1 
Deposits with banks$14,641 2.35$87 $28,206 0.68$48 $96,184 0.31$75 
Investment securities - taxable$227,715 2.41$1,370 $234,780 1.95$1,143 $177,782 1.63$724 
Investment securities - tax-exempt$65,706 3.31$402 $65,448 3.27$396 $65,545 3.23$391 
Total Earning Assets$898,926 3.89$8,666 $875,238 3.30$7,064 $813,362 3.10$6,217 
Non interest earning assets            
Allowance for loan losses (5,592)    (5,105)    (4,604)   
Cash and due from banks$7,018    $9,244    $11,117    
Premises and equipment$236    $248    $383    
Accrued interest receivable$2,526    $2,278    $1,966    
Other real estate$0    $0    $0    
Other assets$26,238    $24,350    $19,761    
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (20,599)    (16,166)    6,163    
Total Assets$908,753    $890,087    $848,148    
Interest bearing liabilities            
Interest bearing demand$358,489 0.20$18 $365,521 0.05$44 $368,307 0.18$16 
Savings and Money Market$133,119 4.36$1,463 $135,122 1.76$594 $166,267 0.34$546 
Time deposits - Retail$24,663 1.14$71 $16,400 0.87$36 $10,882 0.50$14 
Time Deposits - Wholesale$107,704 1.34$363 $82,376 0.65$134 $13,080 0.44$14 
Total interest bearing deposits$623,975 1.22$1,915 $599,419 0.54$807 $558,536 0.34$590 
Federal home Loan Bank advances$5,283 1.69$23 $4,500 1.98$22 $11,853 2.01$61 
Subordinated debt$14,943 5.07$194 $14,776 5.19$194 $14,864 5.11$194 
Other borrowings$1,213 2.70$5 $1,236 2.23$4 $878 0.00$0 
Total borrowed funds$21,439 4.06$222 $20,512 4.25$220 $27,595 3.61$255 
Total interest bearing liabilities$645,414 1.31$2,137 $619,931 0.66$1,027 $586,131 0.46$845 
Net interest rate spread 2.58$6,529  2.64$6,037  2.64$5,372 
Non-interest bearing deposits$185,567    $193,872    $174,464    
Other liabilities$4,854    $3,092    $6,482    
Stockholder's equity$72,918    $73,192    $81,071    
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity$908,753    $890,087    $848,148    
Cost of funds 1.02   0.50   0.44  
Net interest margin 2.95   2.83   2.69  
             
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.            
             
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.  Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category. 

 
 


Truxton Corporation 
Yield Tables 
For The Periods Indicated 
(000's) 
(Unaudited) 
           
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
 
 
 
 Nine Months Ended  Nine Months Ended  
 September 30, 2022*  September 30, 2021*  
           
 Average  
Balances		Rates/ 
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Balances		Rates/ 
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		  
           
Earning Assets          
Loans$544,462 4.07$16,565  $448,717 3.72$12,496  
Loan fees$0 0.14$551  $0 0.32$1,068  
Loans with fees$544,462 4.20$17,116  $448,717 4.04$13,564  
Mortgage loans held for sale$38 4.12$1  $74 3.02$2  
Federal funds sold$1,904 0.95$14  $2,464 0.08$1  
Deposits with banks$25,553 0.87$165  $72,445 0.34$182  
Investment securities - taxable$234,000 2.07$3,627  $163,932 1.71$2,103  
Investment securities - tax-exempt$65,961 3.26$1,195  $64,543 3.25$1,166  
Total Earning Assets$871,918 3.45$22,118  $752,175 3.10$17,018  
Non interest earning assets          
Allowance for loan losses (5,161)     (4,574)    
Cash and due from banks$8,099     $10,666     
Premises and equipment$260     $405     
Accrued interest receivable$2,291     $2,096     
Other real estate$0     $0     
Other assets$23,710     $19,840     
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (12,538)     5,442     
Total Assets$888,579     $786,050     
Interest bearing liabilities          
Interest bearing demand$362,327 0.03$90  $329,007 0.03$67  
Savings and Money Market$144,003 2.40$2,580  $146,909 1.34$1,479  
Time deposits - Retail$17,317 0.92$119  $9,707 0.60$44  
Time Deposits - Wholesale$76,873 0.90$518  $19,176 0.28$40  
Total interest bearing deposits$600,520 0.74$3,307  $504,799 0.43$1,630  
Federal home Loan Bank advances$5,350 1.69$69  $14,130 1.96$210  
Subordinated debt$14,861 5.16$582  $14,781 5.22$586  
Other borrowings$1,112 2.31$10  $1,034 0.86$0  
Total borrowed funds$21,323 4.09$661  $29,945 3.50$796  
Total interest bearing liabilities$621,843 0.85$3,968  $534,744 0.60$2,426  
Net interest rate spread 2.60$18,150   2.49$14,592  
Non-interest bearing deposits$186,398     $166,712     
Other liabilities$4,002     $5,892     
Stockholder's equity$76,336     $78,702     
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity$888,579     $786,050     
Cost of funds 0.65    0.46   
Net interest margin 2.85    2.67   
           
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
  
           
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.  Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category. 

 
 