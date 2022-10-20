Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis Report 2022: A $47.7 Billion Industry by 2027 - Aggressive Promotional Activities by Key Manufacturers to Drive Growth

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Alternatives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dairy alternatives market size reached US$ 24.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 47.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.44% during 2021-2027.

The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as diabetes, cardiovascular (CVD) and gastrointestinal diseases, along with the growing number of people with lactose intolerance, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Rising awareness regarding the benefits of consuming dairy alternatives is projected to drive the dairy alternatives market further. In comparison to the traditionally used dairy products, these alternatives are easily digested and do not cause painful bloating and other gastric problems.

Additionally, the emerging trend of veganism across the globe and various technological advancements in the production processes of these products, are also contributing to the market growth. For instance, manufacturers are utilizing ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing and enzymatic liquefaction processes to enhance the yield and nutritional content of the products.

Other factors, including the availability of various sweetened, flavored and unsweetened variants, aggressive promotional activities by the manufacturers and rapid urbanization across the globe, are expected to drive the global dairy alternatives market in the upcoming years.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 USD 24.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 USD 47.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global dairy alternatives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dairy alternatives market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the nutrient?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global dairy alternatives market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

Blue Diamond Growers

Dohler GmbH

Earth's Own Food Company Inc.

Eden Foods Inc.

Freedom Foods Group

Nutriops S.L

Organic Valley

PANOS brands

Sanitarium

SunOpta Inc.

Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Whitewave Foods Company (Danone North America)

Triballat Noyal

Valsoia S.p.A.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Source:

Almond

Soy

Oats

Hemp

Coconut

Rice

Others

Breakup by Formulation:

Plain

Sweetened

Unsweetened

Flavored

Sweetened

Unsweetened

Breakup by Nutrient:

Protein

Starch

Vitamin

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Cheese

Creamers

Yogurt

Ice Creams

Milk

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dcpt6w

Attachment