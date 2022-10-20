Genasys Inc. to Participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced that Richard Danforth, CEO, and Dennis Klahn, CFO, will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference being held at the Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, TN November 15 - 17, 2022.



The Company will conduct a fireside chat on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 10:00 AM CT/11:00 AM ET and host one-on-one meetings the same day.

A webcast of the Company's presentation at the conference will be available on Genasys' Investor Relations website under the Events and Presentations tab on the following link: https://genasys.com/investors/presentations-events/

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys' unified multichannel platform empowers governments and businesses to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company's unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

Genasys' critical communications platform is helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.